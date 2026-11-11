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Canada Publishes 3 New Rules for Foreigners to Live and Work
World

Canada Publishes 3 New Rules for Foreigners to Live and Work

by  Bada Yusuf
3 min read
  • Canada announced 3 significant changes to how LMIA applications are processed under the Temporary Foreign Worker Program
  • Two of the changes took effect on November 6, 2026, while a third was introduced through a separate operational update in late October 2026
  • The updates affect low-wage employment durations, early childhood educators, and how certain in-Canada work permit applications are handled

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Canada has introduced three major changes to the Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) process under the Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFWP), with the updates targeting gaps that have left workers at risk of falling out of immigration status while employers wait for decisions.

Employment and Social Development Canada announced two of the changes on November 6, 2026. A third was introduced separately in late October 2026 through an operational update from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

Canada has announced three new rules for foreign workers to apply for work permits.
Canada announces three new rulers for foreigners Photo Credit: Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

What the LMIA changes cover

The first change raises the maximum employment duration that new low-wage LMIA applications can support, giving workers and employers more time before they need to repeat the application process.

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The second change adds early childhood educators to an existing exemption list under the TFWP, recognising the sector as one where the standard LMIA requirements should not apply in the same way they do for other low-wage positions.

The third change, which came through IRCC's operational update, adjusts how the agency processes certain work permit applications submitted from inside Canada where an LMIA decision is still pending. Workers in this situation have previously faced the risk of losing their legal status before a decision is reached, and the new approach is meant to reduce that outcome.

Why Canada made the changes

Although the three updates come from two different federal agencies, they share a common purpose: reducing the administrative gaps that can leave temporary foreign workers without valid status through no fault of their own.

The LMIA process, which requires most employers to demonstrate that no Canadian citizen or permanent resident was available to fill a given role before hiring a foreign worker, has long been criticised for its length and complexity. The November and October changes signal an attempt by the federal government to make the system more workable for both employers and the workers they sponsor.

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The updates apply to new applications and do not appear to retroactively change outcomes for cases already decided before the effective dates.

Three new Canada laws for foreigners became effective in November.
Three new Canadian laws became effective Photo Credit: Getty Image
Source: Getty Images

Canada announces new categories of visa

Legit.ng earlier reported that Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) opened public consultations on proposed changes to Express Entry category-based selection for 2027, in a move that could significantly alter the permanent residence pathway for skilled workers globally.

The consultation period opened on August 4, 2026, and closes on September 1, giving stakeholders less than a month to submit input that could shape how Canada selects economic immigrants next year.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Bada Yusuf avatar

Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng

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