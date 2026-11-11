France's official government portal confirmed the minimum age foreigners must meet to qualify for naturalisation by decree

Applicants aged 17 are permitted to begin the process early, though full naturalisation requires reaching a specific age threshold

Minor children of newly naturalised French parents may also qualify under a separate set of residential conditions

France has set a minimum age of 18 for foreigners seeking to obtain French citizenship through naturalisation by decree, according to the country's official public service portal.

The requirement is outlined on the French government's website, which serves as the primary information hub for administrative procedures in France.

France clarifies age requirement for citizenship applicants. Photo credit: Reuters.

Source: UGC

While applicants must be 18 years old to be granted naturalisation, the portal notes that the process can begin one year earlier, with foreigners eligible to submit their applications from the age of 17.

Age Rule for Minor Children

A separate provision applies to minor children who remain foreign nationals even after one of their parents acquires French citizenship.

Such children may be granted naturalisation, but only if they have lived in France alongside the naturalised parent for a minimum of five years before the application is filed.

Other Key Conditions for French Naturalisation

Beyond the age requirement, the French government sets out several other conditions applicants must satisfy.

Foreigners must have resided in France for a minimum of five years, though exceptions to this rule exist in certain circumstances.

At the time the naturalisation decree is signed, the applicant must still be living in France, with their primary professional and family ties based there.

Those whose spouses or children reside outside France risk having their application declined.

A valid residence permit is also required when submitting the application, except for nationals of European Union countries, the European Economic Area, or Switzerland.

Applicants must not be subject to any active deportation order or ban from French territory.

The French government further requires that applicants demonstrate meaningful integration into French society.

This is assessed through a civic examination and a prefecture interview. Proof of sufficient French language proficiency is mandatory, as is evidence of stable and adequate income to support both the applicant and their household.

Applicants must also have a clean moral record, with no acts contrary to public order on their history.

France publishes guidance on joining military

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that France published the requirements for foreign nationals who want to join the French military without a school diploma or certificate.

Citizens from Schengen Area countries, as well as Ireland, Cyprus, the UK, Monaco, and Andorra, are among those who qualify.

Source: Legit.ng