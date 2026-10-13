Paula Abdul's net worth is estimated at between $20 million and $30 million, built across four decades of chart-topping pop, Hollywood choreography, and landmark reality TV judging contracts. Paula Julie Abdul, born 19 June 1962, is an American singer, songwriter, dancer, choreographer, actress, and television personality whose career arc remains one of the entertainment industry's most remarkable. At 64, she continues to show up on major red carpets and refuses to leave the cultural conversation.

Paula Abdul attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Don't Move" in Hollywood. Photo: Michael Tullberg (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Paula Abdul's net worth is estimated at $20–30 million , according to multiple entertainment finance sources.

is estimated at , according to multiple entertainment finance sources. She served as an American Idol judge from 2002 to 2009 , reportedly earning between $5 million and $8 million per season .

judge from , reportedly earning between . She has sold over 60 million records worldwide and earned a Grammy Award, three American Music Awards, and two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Choreography.

worldwide and earned a Grammy Award, three American Music Awards, and two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Choreography. Abdul settled her sexual assault lawsuit against American Idol producer Nigel Lythgoe in December 2024 .

producer in . She has been married twice — to Emilio Estevez (1992–1994) and Brad Beckerman (1996–1998) — and has no children.

Profile summary

Full name Paula Julie Abdul Date of birth 19 June 1962 Birthplace San Fernando, California, USA Nationality American Height 5 ft 0 in (152 cm) Occupations Singer, dancer, choreographer, actress, TV personality Years active 1978–present Net worth $20–30 million (estimated) Spouses Emilio Estevez (m. 1992–1994); Brad Beckerman (m. 1996–1998) Children None Instagram @paulaabdul Official website paulaabdul.com

From Laker Girl to Hollywood's go-to choreographer

Abdul began her career as a cheerleader for the Los Angeles Lakers at the age of 18 and later became the head choreographer for the Laker Girls, where she was discovered by The Jacksons. That discovery opened every door in Hollywood.

After choreographing music videos for Janet Jackson, Abdul became a choreographer at the height of the music video era and was subsequently signed to Virgin Records. Her trajectory was extraordinary: from sideline dancer to major-label artist in under a decade.

The music career that built her fortune

Her 1988 debut album, Forever Your Girl, launched her career as a popular vocalist. It spawned four Billboard Hot 100 number-one singles, a feat that placed her in rare company.

As of 2026, Abdul ranks seventh alongside Diana Ross and Lady Gaga for the most number-one singles by female artists in the US to date.

Her second album, Spellbound (1991), scored her two more Billboard Hot 100 chart-toppers: "Rush Rush" and "The Promise of a New Day". Robust music royalties from that catalogue continue to generate income today.

Television judging: the biggest payday

Five facts about singer and choreographer Paula Abdul. Photo: Taylor Hill

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Abdul was one of the original judges on American Idol from 2002 to 2009 and has since appeared as a judge on The X Factor, Live to Dance, So You Think You Can Dance, and The Masked Dancer.

Abdul, who served as a judge from 2002 to 2009, is rumoured to have earned between $5 million and $8 million per season on American Idol. When compared to Katy Perry's reported $25 million payday on the show's reboot, Abdul was characteristically gracious on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen:

She also addressed the pay gap directly in a 2017 interview with Entertainment Tonight:

Let's just put it on record. I was not getting paid $25 million. I'm really proud that, as a woman, I got paid. I got paid more than pretty much any guy that's been on that show.

How wealthy is Paula Abdul? Breaking down the net worth

Former American Idol judges Randy Jackson (L), Simon Cowell (C) and Paula Abdul attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony for Kelly Clarkson. Photo: Frederic J. BROWN

Source: Getty Images

Abdul's net worth in 2026 is estimated at $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, based on her record sales, choreography work, and high-paying TV roles. Other sources push the figure higher.

Several outlets estimate her net worth at $30 million, while inflation-adjusted analyses place it closer to $35 million. Given the variation, a range of $20–30 million is the most defensible figure.

Sources of income

Abdul's wealth stems from several streams:

Music royalties — nearly four decades of catalogue, including perennial radio staples "Straight Up" and "Opposites Attract"

— nearly four decades of catalogue, including perennial radio staples "Straight Up" and "Opposites Attract" TV judging fees — American Idol , The X Factor , So You Think You Can Dance , The Masked Dancer

— , , , Choreography credits — films including Can't Buy Me Love , The Running Man , Coming to America , Action Jackson , and Jerry Maguire

— films including , , , , and Las Vegas residencies— her Forever Your Girl concert residency at Flamingo Las Vegas ran from August 2019 through January 2020

her concert residency at Flamingo Las Vegas ran from August 2019 through January 2020 Endorsements and appearances — brand partnerships and public appearances throughout her career

What is Paula Abdul doing now?

Abdul remains publicly active and culturally visible in 2026. She attended the Pre-Grammy Gala on 31 January 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

She also attended the 52nd American Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on 25 May 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada, appearing as a presenter.

The Meghan Markle moment

At the 2026 AMAs, Abdul reacted to news that the Duchess of Sussex had used her iconic song Forever Your Girl while celebrating her and Prince Harry's eighth wedding anniversary on Instagram.

The Nigel Lythgoe lawsuit

Abdul and former American Idol producer Nigel Lythgoe agreed to settle a lawsuit in which she alleged he sexually assaulted her in the early 2000s when she was a judge on the show.

Abdul's attorneys notified the court in December 2024 that the case had been resolved. Terms were not disclosed.

Abdul said in a statement shared with the Los Angeles Times:

I am grateful that this chapter has successfully come to a close and is now something I can now put behind me. This has been a long and hard-fought personal battle. I hope my experience can serve to inspire other women, facing similar struggles, to overcome their own challenges with dignity and respect.

In addition to the sexual assault claims, Abdul alleged that she was subject to bullying, harassment, and gender pay discrimination during her tenure on the hit competition shows. Lythgoe has denied all allegations.

Where does Paula Abdul live?

Abdul is based in Los Angeles, California. The city has been her home throughout her career, from her early days as a Laker Girl through her American Idol years and beyond.

FAQs

What is Paula Abdul's net worth? Estimates range from $20 million to $30 million, based on music royalties, TV judging fees, choreography work, and Las Vegas residencies. How did Paula Abdul make her money? Her wealth comes from record sales across 60 million albums worldwide, multi-million-dollar American Idol judging contracts, choreography credits on major Hollywood films, and live performance residencies. What is Paula Abdul doing now? She remains active on the celebrity circuit, attending major events like the 2026 Pre-Grammy Gala and the 2026 American Music Awards as a presenter. Was Paula Abdul ever married? Yes, twice. She married actor Emilio Estevez in 1992; they divorced in 1994. She then married businessman Brad Beckerman in 1996; they divorced in 1998. She has no children. Why did Paula Abdul leave American Idol? She departed in 2009 after contract talks broke down, reportedly over pay that lagged far behind co-judge Simon Cowell's. What happened with the Nigel Lythgoe lawsuit? Abdul filed a civil lawsuit in December 2023 alleging sexual assault. The case was settled in December 2024; terms were not disclosed publicly. Lythgoe denied all allegations. Where does Paula Abdul live? She is based in Los Angeles, California. How many records has Paula Abdul sold? She has sold over 60 million records worldwide since her 1988 debut.

We also highlighted facts about Gladys Knight’s estimated $8 million net worth and the music, acting, books, and business ventures behind her long career.

Her rise began as a child gospel singer and led to decades of success with the Pips and as a solo artist. A 2025 deal with Reservoir Media also secured long-term royalties from her music catalog.

Source: Legit.ng