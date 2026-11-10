Abia APC chairman Chijioke Chukwu said Igbos made a political mistake by not supporting President Tinubu in 2023

Chukwu argued that backing Tinubu in 2027 gives Igbos a better chance of negotiating for the presidency in future

The chairman warned that supporting the NDC candidate would be political suic!de for the Igbo people

The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, Hon. Chijioke Chukwu, has called on Igbos across the country to rally behind President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections, saying it would be a grave political error to repeat what happened in 2023.

Chukwu made the remarks in a Facebook post on Tuesday, November 10, pushing back on the idea that Igbos are largely backing the NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

APC chairman in Abia urges Igbos to vote for President Bola Tinubu Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

"It is a very erroneous situation to have the belief that Igbos are not supporting President Bola Tinubu and they are supporting the NDC candidate. It is not true," he wrote.

Why Chukwu says 2023 was a mistake

The APC chairman argued that many Igbo voters acted out of what he called political naivety during the 2023 elections, believing their numbers alone could deliver a president of Igbo origin without building alliances across other regions.

"What we have failed to know over the years is that for us to produce a president of Igbo extraction, we must leverage good relationships with every section of the country. No particular section can produce a president without the support of other sections," he said.

Chukwu also questioned the value of a single four-year presidential term, arguing it would amount to shortchanging the Igbo people after six decades of pursuing the presidency. He said accepting such a deal out of desperation would be a poor bargain.

Chukwu cites Tinubu's record towards Igbos

The chairman pointed to what he described as Tinubu's goodwill towards the Igbo despite their low support for him in 2023. He noted that in Abia State, Tinubu received roughly five per cent of the vote, yet the state was rewarded with the position of Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

"In his own magnanimity and goodwill, he still rewarded Abia with the number six position, which is the position of the deputy speaker. He has done a lot for us, irrespective of our mistake of not supporting him," Chukwu said.

He also argued that with 30 of Nigeria's 36 state governors under APC, any expectation that Tinubu could lose his re-election bid was unrealistic.

Call to move to the centre

Chukwu urged Igbo-dominated states, including Abia, to shift their political alignment towards the federal government in order to gain stronger bargaining power.

"It is now the time for Igbos to think of consolidation. We must do everything humanly possible to make sure that Abia and other Igbo states moved to the central to be able to negotiate better," he said.

See the video of his address on Facebook here:

Tinubu dismisses allegation of one-party state

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu commented on the recent allegation by some opposition politicians that he was working to turn Nigeria into a one-party state.

Speaking at the APC national summit in Abuja on May 22, he maintained that people were joining his party because they were driving the aspirations of the people.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Peter Obi of the Labour Party had accused Tinubu of causing an opposition party crisis to stage his plan.

Source: Legit.ng