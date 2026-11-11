A video of Davido and his wife Chioma enjoying a night out on a boat in Tanzania surfaced online Wednesday

The music star was spotted serenading Chioma with his song 'Already Falling' while his crew looked on

The clip went viral amid VDM's ongoing saga, with fans flooding the comments with heartfelt reactions

A video of Davido and his wife Chioma living their best life in Tanzania has set the internet abuzz, arriving at a particularly charged moment for the music star's fanbase.

The clip, posted on Wednesday, 11 November 2026, captures the couple on a boat at night, with a glittering city skyline stretching out behind them.

Davido seen singing for his wife, Chioma, while they were on a boat cruise in Tanzania. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

The mood is relaxed and playful, the kind of unbothered holiday energy that tends to go viral for all the right reasons.

Davido serenades Chioma on the water

In the footage, Davido is visibly in high spirits as he belts out his song 'Already Falling', pointing directly at Chioma and singing the words her way.

At one point, he casually rests a leg across his wife, crooning to her with the ease of someone completely at home. Chioma, unbothered and composed, keeps her focus on her meal and drink, leaving fans in splits over the contrast between her cool demeanour and his enthusiastic display of affection.

Davido sings for his wife while they go on a boat cruise in Tanzania as a video of their fun event surfaces. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

The clip quickly gained traction online, partly because it landed while controversy surrounding VDM's saga was still making the rounds, drawing comparisons between the drama elsewhere and the couple's apparent peace.

Watch the Instagram video where Davido serenades Chioma on the boat in Tanzania :

Fans react to Chivido's moment

The video drew an outpouring of comments from fans who were clearly moved by the couple's chemistry. Here is what people had to say:

@nne_anna_motherearth_tyhopho wrote:

"I love this Davido and his beautiful wife Chi."

@goss.ipmillltvv said:

"When they tell u to mind the kinda people u let in your circle, this is it."

@officialmccasino reacted:

"Happiness just full dis side"

@onyibesr commented:

"Peace wan wound this couple, chivido for life."

@stanleyflame shared:

"See who them they drag Dey Tz Dey enjoy, rats Dey under hot sun Dey cry."

@ani6434ta wrote:

"I too love this man very funny and always happy, nobody can take it away from him"

Video of Davido and wife's cozy moment trends

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido and his wife, Chioma, caught fans’ attention after a video showed the couple sharing a tender moment aboard a private jet to Tanzania on Tuesday, November 10, 2026.

The loved-up scene sparked admiration and reactions online, with many fans also bringing up the recent VDM drama involving the singer.

Source: Legit.ng