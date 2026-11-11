Sweden's Riksdag voted on November 11, 2026, to pass constitutional amendments affecting dual citizens and other fundamental rights

The new rules allow Swedish citizenship to be stripped from dual nationals convicted of crimes against Sweden's vital interests

It is worthy of note that the amendments followed a first vote in May 2026 and will take effect on January 1, 2027

Sweden's parliament, the Riksdag, voted on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, to pass a set of constitutional amendments that will, for the first time, allow the government to revoke Swedish citizenship from dual nationals under specific circumstances.

Under the new rules, a person holding dual citizenship can lose their Swedish nationality if they obtained it through false information or if they are convicted of a crime that causes serious harm to Sweden's vital interests.

Dual nationals face new citizenship rules as Sweden approves major changes. Photo credit: Picture Alliance

Source: Getty Images

The amendments form part of broader changes to Sweden's Instrument of Government, one of the four fundamental laws that make up the Swedish Constitution.

Sweden's new laws: What else the amendments cover?

Beyond citizenship rules, the package of changes also introduces the right to abort'ion as a constitutionally protected freedom, giving it the same legal standing as other fundamental rights enshrined in the Instrument of Government.

A third provision allows parliament to pass laws restricting freedom of association when organisations engage in serious criminal activity for financial gain or other improper benefit.

All three amendments will come into force on January 1, 2027.

How Sweden's constitutional process works

Because the changes affect Sweden's Constitution, the Riksdag was required to vote on the proposal twice, with a general election held between the two votes and both votes producing the same outcome.

The first vote took place on May 20, 2026, when parliament approved the proposal.

A parliamentary election has since been held, and the second vote on November 11, 2026, confirmed the earlier decision, clearing the final procedural hurdle.

This double-vote requirement exists to ensure that constitutional changes reflect the will of a newly elected parliament, preventing any single sitting government from altering the country's foundational laws without electoral accountability.

Legit.ng reported that Sweden named the categories of foreigners eligible for citizenship without employment.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Sweden published three conditions for family members to get long-term residence.

Sweden's residency requirement for citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Sweden explained how long foreigners must stay in the country before seeking citizenship.

The requirements, however, vary significantly depending on a person's background and circumstances.

The general rule, as published by the Migrationsverket, sets the bar at eight consecutive years of habitual residence in Sweden.

Source: Legit.ng