A lady known as Emotions Doctor on X shared a personal encounter with late actor Pete Edochie after his passing

She flew from Lagos to Enugu to visit him, and he surprised her by showing up at the airport to pick her up himself

The 48 hours she spent with him revealed a side of the legend that was nothing like his fearsome on-screen characters

A Nigerian lady has recounted how late actor Pete Edochie picked her up from the airport and drove her to his home himself.

The lady, who goes by the name Emotions Doctor on X, shared her personal experience with the late Nollywood icon after news of his passing broke.

Lady recounts spending 48 hours at Pete Edochie's house. Photo credit: Emotions Doctor, Pete Edochie/X.

Source: UGC

She had travelled from Lagos to Enugu to visit him, a trip she had not been certain he expected her to actually make.

Pete Edochie's humility off-screen

In her tribute, Emotions Doctor described the moment she landed in Enugu and found Edochie waiting for her at the airport as one of the most surprising moments of the encounter. He then drove her to his home himself, accompanied by his sons.

"One of the shocking things I experienced when I met him was how respectful, kind, and humble he was," she wrote.

She revealed that when they arrived at his house, Edochie confessed that he had genuinely not expected her to follow through on the trip.

He had assumed that the moment he asked her to come to Enugu, she would simply go quiet and not show up.

The person she spent 48 hours with bore little resemblance to the commanding, intimidating characters he was known for portraying on screen across decades of Nollywood films.

She described him as "an introverted raconteur," a storyteller who was far quieter in real life than his screen presence suggested.

In her post, she called him "one of Africa's finest treasures" and "a custodian of culture," and ended her tribute with a note of gratitude that he had been celebrated while he was still alive.

"I am glad you savored your flowers before your relocation," she wrote.

Tributes pour in for the late actor

The post drew an outpouring of responses from people who were moved by the account.

Ndubuaku said:

"Wow. You mean you saw him in flesh. See aura."

Victorious One said:

"Respect to the legend. Thank y'all for celebrating him loudly while he was here."

Eche added:

"Ebube dikke jee nke ọma."

See the post below:

Pete Edochie's interview resurfaces after death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Pete Edochie, one of Nollywood's most celebrated actors, passed away on November 25, 2026, after battling prostate cancer.

The iconic actor had spoken about his legacy during an interview to mark his 76th birthday in 2023.

Source: Legit.ng