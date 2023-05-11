Who is Dave Matthews’ wife, Jennifer Ashley Harper? Her bio

Jennifer Ashley Harper is a celebrity wife and philanthropist from the United States of America. She came into the limelight as Dave Matthews’ wife. Her husband is a renowned singer, songwriter, actor, and record label owner. He is best known as the lead vocalist, songwriter, and guitarist for the Dave Matthews Band (DMB).

Dave Mathews and wife Ashley are on hand at a screening party for the movie "Confessions of a Dangerous Mind" at Metronome. The bash benefited the Kenny Gordon Foundation. Photo: Richard Corkery

Source: Getty Images

Who is Dave Matthews' wife? She is Jennifer Ashley Harper, an American philanthropist. Jennifer and Dave have been married since 10 August 2000 and have three children. The couple currently resides in Seattle, Washington, United States.

Profile summary

Real name Jennifer Ashley Harper Gender Female Date of birth 30 November 1967 Age 55 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth United States Current residence Seattle, Washington, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Relationship status Married Husband Dave Matthews Children 3 Education St. Stithians College, Bastyr University Profession Philanthropist

Jennifer Ashley Harper’s biography

The celebrity wife was born in the United States of America and currently resides in Seattle, Washington, United States. She is an American national of white ethnicity.

After her high school education, she attended St. Stithians College. Later, she enrolled at Bastyr University.

What is Jennifer Ashley Harper’s age?

Dave Matthews and wife Ashley during The 46th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, United States. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Source: Getty Images

The American philanthropist is 55 years old as of 2023. When was Jennifer Ashley Harper born? She was born on 30 November 1967. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Why is Jennifer Ashley Harper famous?

Jennifer Harper is a philanthropist widely known because of her relationship with Dave Matthews. As a philanthropist, she has donated to numerous charity events. Alongside her husband, they launched their new wine called Dreaming Tree Wines. She also looks after their Blenheim Vineyards.

Dave Matthews and Jennifer Ashley Harper’s relationship

Dave and Jennifer first met in college during a Halloween party. The pair began dating in 1995 and tied the knot on 10 August 2000 after dating for over five years. They have twin daughters, Stella Busina and Grace Anne, born on 15 August 2001, and a son, August Oliver, born on 19 June 2007. The family of five currently resides in Seattle, Washington, United States.

Jennifer Ashley Harper’s husband is a prominent American singer, songwriter, guitarist and actor. He is widely recognised as the lead vocalist, songwriter, and guitarist for the Dave Matthews Band (DMB). He is also a two-time Grammy Award winner who has delighted music fans for several decades.

Dave Matthews and his wife at a "Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind" special screening after-party to benefit The Kenny Gordon Foundation at Metronome, New York City. Photo: Evan Agostini

Source: Getty Images

Fast facts about Jennifer Ashley Harper

Who is Dave Matthews married to? The American singer is married to his long-time girlfriend, Jennifer Ashley Harper. Who is Jennifer Ashley Harper? She is an American celebrity partner and philanthropist. Where is Jennifer Ashley from? She was born in the United States of America. How old is Dave Matthews' wife? She is 55 years old as of 2023. She was born on 30 November 1967. Is Dave Matthews still married? Yes, the singer has been married to his spouse of over two decades. Does Jennifer Ashley Harper have children? Yes, she has twin daughters named Grace Anne and Stella Busina, and a son named August Oliver.

Jennifer Ashley Harper is a celebrity wife and philanthropist from the United States of America. She gained public attention for being Dave Matthews’s wife. She and her husband have been together for over two decades since they married. They have twin daughters and a son.

