Dorothea Hurley’s biography: who is Jon Bon Jovi’s wife?

Dorothea Hurley is an American karate instructor and restaurateur. She is famous for being the wife of rockstar Jon Bon Jovi. She is also recognised for her philanthropic efforts, which she pursues alongside her husband.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Dorothea Hurley and Jon Bon Jovi attend as Intrepid Museum hosts Annual Salute To Freedom Gala on November 10, 2021 in New York City. Photo: Theo Wargo

Source: Getty Images

Dorothea Hurley made headlines in 2014 when she was rushed to the emergency room of Beth Israel Medical Center. She accidentally sliced her hand while chopping onions. The wound bled heavily, giving her family and fans a big scare. Luckily, she was stitched up and recovered quickly.

Profile summary

Full name Dorothea Hurley Gender Female Date of birth 29 September 1962 Age 60 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Parlin, New Jersey, United States Current residence Palm Beach, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Hazel Siblings 2 Marital status Married Husband Jon Bon Jovi Children 4 Profession Karate instructor, restaurateur Net worth $3 million

Dorothea Hurley's biography

The karate instructor and restaurateur was born into a family of three children. She has two siblings, Calvin and Coleen Hurley. Her parents are Donald Hurley and Dorothy Pawlyk.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Dorothea was born and raised in New Jersey, US, where she went to Sayreville War Memorial High School. She started karate training in high school and has been a practitioner since. She has won numerous awards for her karate work. She is a greenbelt karate master in the United States.

What is Dorothea Hurley's age?

The karate expert is 60 years old as of 2022. Dorothea Hurley's date of birth is 29 September 1962. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

What does Dorothea Hurley do?

Dorothea and Jon Bon Jovi accept attend Jackie Robinson Foundation Robie Awards Dinner at Marriot Marquis on March 02, 2020, in New York City. Photo: Bennett Raglin

Source: Getty Images

Hurley rose to fame for being Jon Bon Jovi's wife. To date, her marriage to the singer and songwriter is what she is best known for. She has even joked about being ignored for being a successful restaurateur because many are interested in Jon.

Dorothea also has an independent career as a karate instructor. She has been a karate practitioner since high school. Hurley briefly quit her career when she got married to make time to be on the road with Bon Jovi. However, when they had kids, she moved back to New Jersey to relaunch her career and give the children some stability.

Hurley and Bon Jovi own three restaurants that feed people for free. Jon revealed in an interview that the restaurants were Dorothea's idea. The restaurant menus have no prices. Patrons donate $20 to pay for their food and someone else's. Alternatively, they can pay for the food through services like doing the dishes.

What is Dorothea Hurley’s net worth?

Hurley's alleged net worth is about $3 million. However, this information is not verified. She earns money working as a karate instructor. Her three restaurants are non-profit, so they don't make her any money.

How did Dorothea Hurley and Jon Bon Jovi meet?

Dorothea met her husband, John Francis Bongiovi Jr., in high school when he tried to copy off her test. At the time, she was dating Jon's best friend, Bobby, so they remained friends for a few years. They finally started dating when they were in their 20s.

The pair got married at the Graceland Wedding Chapel in 1989. Bon Jovi was on The New Jersey Syndicate Tour with his band Bon Jovi. When the band stopped briefly in Los Angeles, he rushed off and married Hurley in a small ceremony in Las Vegas.

Jesse Bongiovi, Jacob Bongiovi, Dorothea Bon Jovi, Stephanie Bongiovi, and Jon Bon Jovi attend Apollo in the Hamptons 2019, in East Hampton, New York. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Speaking about their marriage, Dorothea Hurley and Jon Bon said they have survived three decades by maintaining mutual respect.

Hurley is a mother of four children: Stephanie Rose, Jesse James Louis, Jacob Hurley and Romeo Jon. His son Jacob Hurley Bongiovi is an actor and social media personality currently dating Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown.

In 2012, Dorothea Hurley and her kids faced negative publicity when Stephanie was hospitalised for drug use. Bon Jovi addressed the media, admitting that he was rattled by the incident. Luckily, she recovered, and the family called it a “terrible speed bump” that they managed to overcome.

FAQs

Is Jon Bon Jovi still married to Dorothea Hurley? Yes, the couple is still together. How long have Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea been married? The couple has been married for 33 years. They met when they were 18 and have known each other for 42 years as of 2022. What does Dorothea Hurley do? She is a professional karate instructor. She is also the co-founder of two restaurants. Where is Dorothea Hurley from? She was born and raised in New Jersey, USA. Is Dorothea Hurley related to Elizabeth Hurley? No, the two coincidentally have the same surname. Elizabeth is a British model and actress, while Dorothea is American. What is Dorothea Hurley's net worth? She has an alleged net worth of $3 million. However, there are no reputable sources for this figure. How tall is Dorothea Hurley? She is 5 feet 4 inches tall. Who are Dorothea Hurley's children? She has four children: Stephanie Rose, Jesse James Louis, Jacob Hurley and Romeo Jon.

Dorothea Hurley is Jon Bon Jovi's wife. The pair has been married for over three decades. She is the mother of their four children and a renowned karate master and instructor. Jovi and his wife also owns restaurants.

READ ALSO: Claudia Heffner Peltz’s biography: who is Nelson Peltz's wife?

Legit.ng recently published Claudia Heffner Peltz’s biography. Claudia Heffner Peltz is a former American model and businesswoman. She has two siblings, Holly McCloskey and Charlene Heffner.

Claudia is best known for being the wife of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz. The couple met in the 1980s and got married in 1985. They have been married for 37 years and have eight children together.

Source: Legit.ng