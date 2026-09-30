"Tinubu Must Go": Atiku demands release of 5 arrested in Borno

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar demanded the release of five Nigerians reportedly held in Borno State over T-shirts bearing a political slogan

Atiku's statement, issued through his ADC Presidential Campaign Council, challenged the legal basis for detaining citizens over a phrase on clothing

He drew a direct parallel between Tinubu's past protests against Jonathan's fuel policy and the current arrests

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

The ADC presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has called on Nigerian authorities to immediately free five people reportedly arrested in Borno State for wearing T-shirts printed with the words "Tinubu Must Go."

The Former Vice President questioned how wearing clothing bearing a political phrase could constitute an offence under a democratic system of government.

"Release these five citizens now": Atiku urges authorities to free detainees. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

Atiku pointed to what he described as a sharp contradiction at the heart of the situation.

He said President Bola Tinubu himself once took to the streets to protest fuel prices during President Goodluck Jonathan's administration, yet citizens are now reportedly being taken into custody for voicing equivalent displeasure through a T-shirt.

Phrank Shaibu, Director of Strategic Communication of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, made this known statement issued on Atiku's behalf and made available to Legit.ng on Wednesday, September 30, 2026.

Atiku's challenge to the Presidency

"Tinubu opposed Jonathan's fuel policy in the streets. Nigerians are living with the consequences of Tinubu's fuel policy in their homes. Parents are cutting meals.

"Workers can scarcely afford the journey to work. Families are being crushed by bills that rise faster than their income. And when citizens put their anger on a T-shirt, the response is reportedly an arrest.

"What kind of democracy grants its President the right to protest, then takes that right away from everyone else?" Atiku said.

He argued that the slogan on the shirts amounts to a demand for political change, not a criminal act.

"'Tinubu Must Go' is a demand for political change. It is not a weapon, a threat or a crime. President Tinubu can disagree with those words. He can campaign against them. He cannot make people disappear into custody for wearing them," Atiku added.

Three demands from Atiku

Atiku laid out three specific demands directed at the authorities: that the location of the five detainees be disclosed, that they be given access to their families and legal counsel without delay, and that they be released if a slogan is truly the basis for their detention.

He closed with a direct appeal rooted in the same logic he applied to Tinubu's own political history.

"Tinubu was free to tell Jonathan that his policies were hurting Nigerians. Nigerians must be free to tell Tinubu that his policies are hurting them. Release these five citizens now," he said.

Atiku questions why citizens face arrest for political expression. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT/@atiku

Source: Facebook

Atiku challenges Tinubu over new $1.5b loan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Atiku accused President Tinubu of seeking a fresh $1.5bn World Bank loan while Nigeria's public debt already stands at ₦166.79 trillion.

The former vice president said each Nigerian now carries a debt share of ₦716,822, up 87% from ₦383,442 just three years ago. Atiku called on the Tinubu administration to publish details of how previous loans were spent before any new borrowing is concluded.

Source: Legit.ng