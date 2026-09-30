Dangote East Africa Petroleum Refinery: Kenyan President Speaks on the $16 Billion Project
- President William Ruto and Aliko Dangote jointly presided over a groundbreaking ceremony for a major petroleum refinery in Kenya
- The Dangote East Africa Petroleum Refinery is valued at KSh2.2 trillion ($16 billion), making it one of the largest industrial projects in the region
- Ruto described the refinery as a mega project set to transform Kenya and East Africa's energy and industrial landscape
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Kenya's President William Ruto and billionaire industrialist Aliko Dangote on September 30, 2026, jointly broke ground on the Dangote East Africa Petroleum Refinery, a project valued at KSh2.2 trillion ($16 billion).
Ruto announced the ceremony via his official X account, describing Dangote as his "brother" and framing the refinery as a landmark development for Kenya and the broader East African region.
"Together with my brother Aliko Dangote, presided over the groundbreaking ceremony of the Dangote East Africa Petroleum Refinery, a KSh2.2 trillion ($16 billion) mega project set to transform the energy and industrial landscape of Kenya and the region," Ruto wrote.
Kenya's biggest refinery project
The refinery is among the largest single industrial investments ever announced in East Africa. If completed, it would give Kenya significant domestic capacity to refine petroleum products, reducing the country's dependence on imported refined fuel and potentially lowering energy costs across the region.
Dangote, Africa's richest man, has in recent years expanded his refinery ambitions beyond Nigeria, where his Lagos-based Dangote Refinery became the largest single-train petroleum refinery in the world upon its commissioning.
The East Africa project signals a wider continental push by the Dangote Group into energy infrastructure.
Ruto and Dangote's joint commitment
The groundbreaking marks a significant moment in the relationship between the Kenyan government and private-sector investment from within Africa.
By personally presiding over the ceremony alongside Dangote, Ruto placed the project at the centre of his administration's industrialisation agenda.
The scale of the investment, equivalent to roughly $16 billion, puts it in the same league as major sovereign infrastructure projects typically financed through multilateral development banks or foreign government loans.
See the X post below:
Dangote refinery hits 105% capacity
Legit.ng earlier reported that the Dangote Petroleum Refinery has crossed another major production milestone, processing crude oil above its designed capacity as increased local output sharply reduced Nigeria’s reliance on imported petrol and diesel. Data from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) showed that the 700,000-barrel-per-day refinery recorded an average capacity utilisation of 105.21% in August.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.