President William Ruto and Aliko Dangote jointly presided over a groundbreaking ceremony for a major petroleum refinery in Kenya

The Dangote East Africa Petroleum Refinery is valued at KSh2.2 trillion ($16 billion), making it one of the largest industrial projects in the region

Ruto described the refinery as a mega project set to transform Kenya and East Africa's energy and industrial landscape

Kenya's President William Ruto and billionaire industrialist Aliko Dangote on September 30, 2026, jointly broke ground on the Dangote East Africa Petroleum Refinery, a project valued at KSh2.2 trillion ($16 billion).

Ruto announced the ceremony via his official X account, describing Dangote as his "brother" and framing the refinery as a landmark development for Kenya and the broader East African region.

Kenya’s President and Dangote preside over the groundbreaking of KSh2.2 trillion Dangote East Africa Petroleum Refinery. Photo credit: WilliamsRuto

Source: Twitter

"Together with my brother Aliko Dangote, presided over the groundbreaking ceremony of the Dangote East Africa Petroleum Refinery, a KSh2.2 trillion ($16 billion) mega project set to transform the energy and industrial landscape of Kenya and the region," Ruto wrote.

Kenya's biggest refinery project

The refinery is among the largest single industrial investments ever announced in East Africa. If completed, it would give Kenya significant domestic capacity to refine petroleum products, reducing the country's dependence on imported refined fuel and potentially lowering energy costs across the region.

Dangote, Africa's richest man, has in recent years expanded his refinery ambitions beyond Nigeria, where his Lagos-based Dangote Refinery became the largest single-train petroleum refinery in the world upon its commissioning.

The East Africa project signals a wider continental push by the Dangote Group into energy infrastructure.

Ruto and Dangote's joint commitment

The groundbreaking marks a significant moment in the relationship between the Kenyan government and private-sector investment from within Africa.

By personally presiding over the ceremony alongside Dangote, Ruto placed the project at the centre of his administration's industrialisation agenda.

The scale of the investment, equivalent to roughly $16 billion, puts it in the same league as major sovereign infrastructure projects typically financed through multilateral development banks or foreign government loans.

See the X post below:

Dangote refinery hits 105% capacity

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Dangote Petroleum Refinery has crossed another major production milestone, processing crude oil above its designed capacity as increased local output sharply reduced Nigeria’s reliance on imported petrol and diesel. Data from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) showed that the 700,000-barrel-per-day refinery recorded an average capacity utilisation of 105.21% in August.

Source: Legit.ng