Electricity supply went out in parts of Rivers and Abia states on Monday, September 28, 2026, following a labour-related incident at Afam IV Gas Power Station

NUEE members in Rivers State opened a key 330kV transmission line, causing a major transformer at Afam IV to trip

TCN said it is working with NISO and other stakeholders to restore affected facilities but gave no timeline for resolution

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Parts of Rivers and Abia states lost electricity on Monday, September 28, 2026, after members of the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE), Rivers State Chapter, triggered a disruption at a critical transmission point during an ongoing labour dispute.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) confirmed the incident in a statement, saying NUEE members opened the Afam–Alaoji 330kV Transmission Line 2 at the Alaoji 330kV Transmission Substation.

Rivers, Abia suffer power outage after transmission line disruption Photo: Robert Brook

Source: Getty Images

The action was linked to a dispute between the union and the management of Afam IV Gas Power Station.

How the blackout unfolded

TCN said the opening of the line caused the 150MVA 330/132kV inter-bus transformer at Afam IV to trip, cutting off bulk electricity transmission to Port Harcourt and surrounding areas.

TCN said:

"The action is linked to an ongoing labour dispute involving the management of Afam IV Gas Power Station and NUEE. Consequently, the 150MVA 330/132kV inter-bus transformer at Afam IV tripped, affecting bulk electricity transmission to parts of Port Harcourt and its environs."

Three major facilities were affected by the incident: the Port Harcourt Town 132kV Transmission Substation, Elelenwo 132kV Transmission Substation, and a 60MVA 132/33kV transformer at the Port Harcourt Mains 132kV Transmission Substation, Vanguard reports.

These facilities form part of the infrastructure that moves bulk power to distribution networks serving homes and businesses in the region.

TCN's response and apology

TCN said it is working with the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) and other relevant stakeholders to bring the affected infrastructure back online.

The company said:

"TCN is engaging relevant stakeholders, including the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO), to restore the affected facilities as soon as conditions allow safe restoration."

TCN apologises as blackout affects homes and businesses Photo: mujibwaziri

Source: Getty Images

No definite timeline for restoration was given, and TCN did not disclose the specific issues driving the labour dispute at Afam IV.

The company apologised to consumers hit by the outage, adding that updates would follow as the situation developed.

It said:

"TCN regrets the inconvenience caused to electricity consumers in the affected areas and will continue to provide updates as the situation develops."

DisCo customers get new option to borrow electricity and pay later

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ikeja Electric has introduced a buy-now-pay-later electricity scheme that allows eligible customers to receive up to N20,000 worth of electricity units on credit before settling the cost at a later date.

The distribution company announced the new offering, called Energy Advance, through an official notice to its customers, describing it as a way to prevent unexpected power interruptions when units run out at difficult moments.

The company said the service is designed to help households and individuals stay connected.

Source: Legit.ng