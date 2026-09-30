Christianah Soremekun, a Lagos State University graduate, announced her first-class result in Business Administration on LinkedIn in August 2026

Beyond her academics, Soremekun said she led, served, and volunteered throughout her four years on campus while keeping her grades intact

The LASU graduate described the achievement as only the beginning, hinting at bigger ambitions and plans ahead of her

Christianah Soremekun, a Business Administration graduate of Lagos State University, is celebrating a first-class degree after four years that she says were as full outside the classroom as they were inside it.

Soremekun shared the news on LinkedIn in August 2026, announcing her BSc. in Business Administration with First Class honours.

A LASU student bags first-class degree in business administration, shares story. Photo: LinkedIn/ Christianah Soremekun

Source: UGC

Rather than focus solely on the grade, she used the post to reflect on the broader experience of her undergraduate years, describing a journey that involved leadership roles, community service, and personal growth alongside her studies.

LASU student shares how she bagged first-class degree

In her own words, Soremekun did not simply attend university to pass examinations. She took on responsibilities she sometimes questioned whether she was ready for, led initiatives, and volunteered her time, all while working to maintain academic excellence.

She acknowledged there were moments when the weight of doing so much felt overwhelming, but said she was grateful she never had to sacrifice one for the other.

"There were definitely moments when it felt like I was doing too much," she wrote, before adding that looking back, she would not have had it any other way.

She described closing the chapter with "a very full heart," a phrase that captured both the exhaustion and the satisfaction of four demanding years. For Soremekun, the first-class result is one part of a larger story, not the whole of it.

Reactions to Christianah Soremekun's achievement

Her LinkedIn post drew warm congratulations from her LinkedIn network, with many noting that her approach to university life made the achievement even more admirable.

HieLite Academy wrote:

"Congratulations Christianah Soremekun First Class is impressive, but the leadership, service, and experiences built along the way make this achievement even more meaningful. Wishing you an amazing next chapter!"

Ayomide Shonibare said:

"Congratulations to youu. Sis"

Susan Adekunle added:

"Congratulations on your mile stone!"

Soremekun closed her post with a note of ambition, describing her graduation not as a finish line but as a starting point for what comes next.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng