The Super Eagles of Nigeria suffered a disappointing 3-0 loss to Guinea-Bissau in the AFCON 2027 qualifier

Group L dynamics mean that the result could cost Nigeria the ticket to Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda next year

Legit.ng analyses the action plan for the Super Eagles with four matches left in the qualifying campaign

The Super Eagles of Nigeria’s bid to qualify for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations suffered a setback after their 3-0 loss to Guinea-Bissau.

Franculino Dju, Mama Balde and Alvaro Djalo scored for the Wild Dogs to shoot down the Eagles and take control of Group L after two matches.

Super Eagles face uphill task after 3-0 loss to Guinea-Bissau. Photo from @CalvinBassey.

Source: Twitter

The loss would have been another loss, and as noted by NFF, the terrible state of the pitch could be an excuse, but the dynamics of Group L in the qualifiers make it one to worry about for the Nigerian football community.

AFCON 2027 qualifiers Group L has Nigeria, Guinea-Bissau, Madagascar and co-host Tanzania, who have already qualified, meaning only one – the highest-placed among the first three will qualify.

This is a situation also affecting Group D, which has the Harambee Stars of Kenya and Group H, which has the Cranes of Uganda. For the other groups, the top two will qualify.

This complexity means that the Super Eagles must finish first in the group or finish second if Tanzania finishes first to qualify for AFCON 2027.

The 3-0 loss to Guinea-Bissau means Nigeria sit second in Group L with three points, behind the Wild Dogs who have six points, and if things end this way, the Super Eagles will not qualify.

Legit.ng analyses what the Super Eagles must do to turn the group around and qualify for AFCON 2027.

What Super Eagles need

There are four matches left for the Super Eagles in the qualifying series: a double-header against Tanzania in November, before reverse fixtures against Guinea-Bissau and Madagascar in March 2027.

The first point of action is to win the remaining four matches; any contrary result could prove detrimental or ultimately cost them the ticket.

Nigeria will also need a slice of luck and help from the other teams to drop Guinea-Bissau’s points to avoid a tie with the Wild Dogs if both teams win their remaining matches.

In the event that both teams could be tied, CAF’s tiebreakers, which prioritise head-to-head, will be used to decide which team will qualify.

In this case, Nigeria must beat Guinea-Bissau by at least four goals to gain head-to-head advantage and progress to AFCON 2027 even if both teams finish on the same points.

The least acceptable result for Nigeria against Guinea-Bissau is a 3-0 win in Uyo in March 2027, and it is also to be noted that the Eagles must not concede at home.

If the two teams can not be separated on a head-to-head basis, goal difference, total goals scored, and total number of away goals scored in all group games will be considered

For goal difference, Guinea-Bissau has +5, while Nigeria has -2. For goals scored, it's 5-2 in favour of the Wild Dogs, while for away goals it's 2-0 in favour of the group leaders.

This means that Nigeria must win all remaining four matches and score as many goals as possible, particularly at least a 3-0 win or preferably a 4-0 win over Guinea-Bissau to gain the advantage.

It is still early days, but the Eagles have to get up to speed before they suffer a repeat of what happened during the 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign.

Eric Chelle takes responsibility

Legit.ng previously reported that Eric Chelle took responsibility for the humiliating 3-0 defeat at Guinea-Bissau and apologised to Nigerians.

The Super Eagles head coach admitted that even though some factors worked against the team, their hosts were better, and they have no excuse.

Source: Legit.ng