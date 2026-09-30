Canada's official immigration website published details of what applicants will experience during their physical medical examination

The exam covers a range of checks carried out by a panel physician or medical clinic staff

Foreigners preparing to immigrate to Canada should know exactly what the physical examination involves before attending

Canada has outlined the full scope of what foreign nationals should expect when attending a physical immigration medical examination as part of their application process.

The information, published on Canada's official immigration website under the heading "What to expect during your exam," lists seven specific checks that a panel physician or medical clinic staff will carry out on every applicant.

Canada announces 7 physical checks during immigration medical exam. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Anadolu/ Steve Russell

Source: Getty Images

Canada immigration medical exam

According to the Canadian government, the physical examination includes the following steps:

Weighing the applicant Measuring their height Checking their hearing and vision Listening to their heart and lungs Feeling their abdomen Checking how their limbs move Examining their skin

The list covers assessments that range from basic body measurements to more detailed internal checks, giving prospective immigrants a clear picture of what the appointment entails before they arrive.

What foreigners should know before the exam?

The Canadian government's decision to publish this breakdown appears aimed at helping applicants prepare adequately and avoid any surprises on the day of their examination.

Panel physicians are designated medical professionals approved by the Canadian government to conduct these assessments, and applicants are typically required to attend a clinic approved for immigration purposes.

The medical examination is a standard part of the immigration process for many visa categories in Canada, and all checks listed are performed by trained medical staff.

Canada announces 20 citizenship test questions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Canada had outlined the format of its citizenship test, which consists of 20 questions that applicants must complete within 45 minutes.

Candidates need to answer at least 15 questions correctly to pass and are allowed up to three attempts if they do not pass on their first try.

Source: Legit.ng