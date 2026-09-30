Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has published a list of 17 countries that have signed bilateral agreements for its technical intern training programme

The agreements, described as memoranda of cooperation, are designed to ensure the proper and smooth running of the programme between Japan and sending countries

No African country made the list of approved nations, with all 17 signatories drawn exclusively from Asia and the Pacific

Japan has published a list of 17 countries that have formalised bilateral agreements with the country to participate in its Technical Intern Training Programme, with every nation on the list drawn from Asia and the Pacific region.

The Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare released the list of countries that have signed memoranda of cooperation with Japan. According to the ministry, the agreements exist to coordinate between Japan and participating sending countries, ensuring that the technical intern training initiative runs properly and without disruption.

Japan names the countries that are approved for the Technical Intern Training Programme. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Countries approved for Japan's technical intern programme

The 17 countries that have signed agreements are:

Vietnam Cambodia India The Philippines Laos Mongolia Bangladesh Sri Lanka Myanmar Bhutan Uzbekistan Pakistan Thailand Indonesia Nepal East Timor Fiji

All 17 signatories are located in Asia or the Pacific, with the majority concentrated in South and Southeast Asia. No country from Africa, Europe, or the Americas appears on the list.

What Technical Intern Training Programme involves

Japan's Technical Intern Training Programme allows nationals from participating countries to travel to Japan and gain skills and knowledge in designated industries. The bilateral agreements are intended to provide a formal framework that protects the interests of both the sending country and the interns themselves, while also ensuring that organisations on the Japanese side operate within established guidelines.

The publication of the list is significant for prospective interns and sending organisations, as only nationals from countries that have signed a memorandum of cooperation can participate through the formalised bilateral channel. Countries without such an agreement are not listed as approved sending nations under this framework.

The absence of any African country from the list means that nationals from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, and other African nations are not among those with a formalised pathway into the programme through this particular route.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Japan released the list of nine countries with no annual working holiday visa limit.

China: Countries with 30-day visa-free access

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that China published an updated list of 50 countries whose citizens can visit without a visa for up to 30 days.

The list covers countries across Europe, Asia, the Americas and Oceania, but none from Africa. Nigerians and other African travellers still need to apply for a visa before visiting China.

Source: Legit.ng