The richest woman ever connected to WWE is Stephanie McMahon, daughter of Vince McMahon and former co-CEO — with a net worth of $250 million. She has never been a full-time in-ring performer. Among active and retired wrestlers, Ronda Rousey leads at $14 million. The gap between the boardroom and the locker room has never been wider.

Who is the richest female WWE wrestler? The answer isn't an active star, it's on the business side. Photo: Rich Freeda, Andrew Timms, Michael Buckner (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Stephanie McMahon tops the list at $250 million — wealth built almost entirely through WWE stock and executive roles, not wrestling

tops the list at — wealth built almost entirely through WWE stock and executive roles, not wrestling The richest active/former in-ring performer is Ronda Rousey at $14 million , built across UFC, WWE, Hollywood, and endorsements

at , built across UFC, WWE, Hollywood, and endorsements Becky Lynch earns the highest active WWE salary among women, reportedly over $2 million annually after re-signing in 2025

earns the highest active WWE salary among women, reportedly after re-signing in 2025 The richest woman on the list with no UFC background is Nikki Bella (Garcia), at $8 million — earned through TV, podcasting, and business ventures

The richest female WWE wrestlers

Name Ring/Known Name Net Worth Primary Wealth Source Stephanie McMahon Stephanie McMahon $250 million WWE stock, executive roles Ronda Rousey Ronda Rousey $14 million UFC, WWE, acting, endorsements Nikki Bella Nikki Garcia $8 million WWE, TV, business ventures Rebecca Quin Becky Lynch $4 million WWE salary, book, acting Patricia Stratigeas Trish Stratus $6 million WWE, endorsements, media Ashley Fliehr Charlotte Flair $1 million WWE salary, endorsements Demi Bennett Rhea Ripley $1 million WWE salary, merchandise Leah Van Dale Carmella $1–2 million WWE salary, endorsements

8. Charlotte Flair (~$1 million)

Charlotte Flair arrives on stage during the premiere episode of "The Spell Off LIVE!" on August 11, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

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Full name: Ashley Elizabeth Fliehr

Ashley Elizabeth Fliehr Date of birth: April 5, 1986

April 5, 1986 Nationality: American

American Profession: Professional wrestler

Professional wrestler Net worth: ~$1 million

As the daughter of Ric Flair, Charlotte entered pro wrestling with enormous expectations — and met them. She has etched her name in the record books as a 14-time WWE Women's Champion and one of the first women to headline WrestleMania.

While her current deal hasn't been fully disclosed, Charlotte Flair was last reported to earn over $550,000 annually. "The Queen" returned in 2025 and immediately won her second Women's Royal Rumble match in February.

7. Rhea Ripley (~$1 million)

Rhea Ripley appears onstage with fans during Fanatics Fest NYC 2026 at Jacob Javits Center on July 16, 2026 in New York City. Photo: Rob Kim

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Full name: Demi Bennett

Demi Bennett Date of birth: October 11, 1996

October 11, 1996 Nationality: Australian

Australian Profession: Professional wrestler

Professional wrestler Net worth: ~$1 million

~$1 million Annual salary: $250,000 base (WWE)

Rhea Ripley is an Australian professional wrestler signed with WWE, with a net worth of $1 million and a base salary of $250,000. Despite a relatively modest net worth by WWE headliner standards, Ripley has become one of the promotion's most visible stars.

Rhea Ripley's growing popularity and achievements suggest her net worth is likely to increase substantially. As WWE continues to expand its women's division, Ripley is poised to play a significant role in shaping its future.

6. Carmella (~$1–2 million)

WWE Superstar Carmella during "Kid Trash Talk" on April 3, 2019. Photo: Andrew Lipovsky/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

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Full name: Leah Van Dale

Leah Van Dale Date of birth: October 23, 1987

October 23, 1987 Nationality: American

American Profession: Professional wrestler

Professional wrestler Net worth: ~$1–2 million

Carmella, born Leah Van Dale, has made a significant mark in professional wrestling as a prominent WWE figure known for her charisma, athleticism, and the title of "The Most Beautiful Woman in All of WWE."

Before wrestling, Van Dale worked as a cheerleader for the New England Patriots for three seasons and appeared as a Laker Girl for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2010–11. Beyond WWE, she has launched her own wine label, Capo Cagna, reflecting her Italian heritage and business ambitions.

5. Becky Lynch (~$4 million)

Becky Lynch enters the ring during Monday Night RAW at Casey's Center on August 3, 2026 in Des Moines, Iowa. Photo: Cooper Neill/WWE

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Rebecca Quin

Rebecca Quin Date of birth: January 30, 1987

January 30, 1987 Nationality: Irish

Irish Profession: Professional wrestler, author

Professional wrestler, author Net worth: $4 million

$4 million Annual salary: Over $2 million (WWE, post-2025 re-signing)

According to Celebrity Net Worth, "The Man" has an estimated net worth of $4 million. Much of that figure comes from her WWE contract, but Lynch has also expanded her portfolio with acting roles, writing projects, and various outside ventures.

Most notably, she became the first woman to ever win the main event of WrestleMania. She earns from her WWE contract, merchandise royalties, endorsements, and her bestselling autobiography, The Man – Not Your Average Average Girl, which became a New York Times bestseller.

4. Trish Stratus (~$6 million)

Trish Stratus enters the ring during SmackDown at Scotiabank Arena on February 28, 2025 in Toronto, Canada. Photo: Michael Marques/WWE

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Patricia Anne Stratigeas

Patricia Anne Stratigeas Date of birth: December 18, 1975

December 18, 1975 Nationality: Canadian

Canadian Profession: Retired professional wrestler, fitness model

Retired professional wrestler, fitness model Net worth: $6 million

Patricia Anne Stratigeas, professionally known as Trish Stratus, is a Canadian wrestler, entertainer, and model. A wellness model before joining WWE, she is a seven-time WWE Women's champion — a Guinness World Record.

Stratus was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013 and won awards including Babe of the Year three consecutive years running, from 2001 to 2003. Beyond wrestling, Stratus has acting credits in movies and TV, and runs a merchandise website at Trishstratus.com.

3. Nikki Bella (~$8 million)

Nikki Bella is introduced before the WWE Women's Tag-Team Championship during WrestleMania 42 at Allegiant Stadium on April 18, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller

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Full name: Nicole Garcia (born Nicole Bella)

Nicole Garcia (born Nicole Bella) Date of birth: November 21, 1983

November 21, 1983 Nationality: American

American Profession: Retired professional wrestler, entrepreneur, TV personality

Retired professional wrestler, entrepreneur, TV personality Net worth: $8 million

Nikki is a two-time WWE Divas Champion and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in the class of 2020 alongside her sister Brie. The Bellas reached unreal heights through their roles on Total Divas and Total Bellas on the E! Network, gaining exposure that helped them successfully transition to life outside the ring.

Her sources of wealth include professional wrestling, television, modeling, podcasting, a wine brand, an activewear brand, and a beauty line.

2. Ronda Rousey (~$14 million)

Ronda Rousey speaks to the media after the main card of Netflix's Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano at Intuit Dome on May 16, 2026 in Inglewood, California.Photo: Harry How

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Full name: Ronda Jean Rousey

Ronda Jean Rousey Date of birth: February 1, 1987

February 1, 1987 Nationality: American

American Profession: Retired professional wrestler and MMA fighter, actress

Retired professional wrestler and MMA fighter, actress Net worth: $14 million

Ronda Rousey is an American professional wrestler, actress, and former MMA competitor and judoka with a net worth of $14 million. This wealth is the result of lucrative contracts in MMA and WWE, acting roles, brand endorsements, book deals, and smart investments in real estate.

She won the WWE Raw Women's Championship, the SmackDown Women's Championship, and the Women's Tag Team Championship, and was part of the first all-women's WrestleMania main event alongside Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. Rousey departed WWE after SummerSlam 2023, later revealing that concussions from her career forced her retirement from both UFC and WWE.

1. Stephanie McMahon (~$250 million)

Stephanie McMahon speaks onstage during Fanatics Fest NYC 2026 at Jacob Javits Center on July 19, 2026 in New York City. Photo: Daniel Zuchnik

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Stephanie Marie McMahon Levesque

Stephanie Marie McMahon Levesque Date of birth: September 24, 1976

September 24, 1976 Nationality: American

American Profession: Corporate executive, former on-screen WWE performer

Corporate executive, former on-screen WWE performer Net worth: $250 million

Stephanie McMahon is an American corporate executive with a net worth of $250 million — a combined figure with her husband since 2003, Triple H, though Stephanie is responsible for the majority of the couple's wealth.

She is responsible for the majority of the couple's wealth thanks to her holdings in WWE's common stock. At the time of WWE's acquisition by talent agency WME, Stephanie owned around 2.5 million equity shares. WWE was acquired at a price per share of $106, making her stake worth $265 million.

In 2022, Stephanie was named Chairwoman and co-CEO alongside Nick Khan after her father Vince McMahon stepped down from his role of CEO and Chairman. Upon Vince's return in January 2023, Stephanie resigned from her position of co-CEO.

FAQ

Which WWE female wrestler makes the most money right now?

Becky Lynch is among the highest-paid women in WWE, with her salary reportedly surpassing $2 million annually after re-signing with the company in 2025. Among executives connected to WWE, Stephanie McMahon's $250 million net worth dwarfs every active roster member combined.

What is Becky Lynch's salary in WWE?

Lynch re-signed with WWE in 2025 and made her return at WrestleMania 41. As of 2025, she earns an estimated $3 million annually under her new WWE contract, making her one of the highest-paid female wrestlers in the company.

What is Carmella's (Leah Van Dale's) net worth?

As of 2026, Carmella's net worth is estimated at $1 million. Her earnings come from her salary as a professional wrestler, endorsements, and other sources, including her Capo Cagna wine label .

Is Ronda Rousey still with WWE?

Rousey departed WWE after SummerSlam 2023, later revealing that concussions from her career forced her retirement. She also cited an intense travel schedule conflicting with motherhood. In a September 2025 interview, she confirmed she has little desire to return.

Where does Charlotte Flair rank among the richest female WWE wrestlers?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Charlotte Flair currently has a net worth of $1 million, based on her current WWE contract and endorsement deals. Despite being a 14-time Women's Champion, her officially tracked wealth trails veterans like Trish Stratus and Nikki Bella, who built income streams beyond wrestling.

We also highlighted facts about the richest WWE wrestlers in the world, ranking current and former stars from Roman Reigns and Stone Cold Steve Austin to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Vince McMahon. Their fortunes reflect more than wrestling salaries, combining entertainment careers, endorsements, business ventures, royalties, and equity stakes.

But how did Vince McMahon’s estimated $3.2 billion fortune rise so far above the wealth of even WWE’s most successful performers? The answer reveals how decades of wrestling influence, corporate deals, and the WWE sale transformed one promoter’s empire into a multibillion-dollar legacy.

Source: Legit.ng