Otunba Kappachino shared side-by-side photos on X showing how he looked at a Nigerian airport a decade ago before relocating abroad

The images, which included a shot taken just days after his arrival at his new destination, sparked a wave of reactions online

His post came in response to another Twitter user, Temitope Sobulo, who promised to share her own airport departure photo on its 10-year anniversary

Otunba Kappachino, a Nigerian man based abroad, has set X timelines buzzing after sharing throwback photos marking a decade since he left Nigeria

Posting on X, Otunba shared the images with the caption:

"How I looked 10yrs ago when leaving Nigeria. Last frame was few days later on my way to work."

Man posts throwback photos of when he left Nigeria. Photo credit: @Otunba/X.

Source: Twitter

The first photo showed him at the airport on the day of his departure, dressed casually with a UNILORIN bag in tow and an Adidas shirt, the hallmarks of a young man heading into the unknown.

However, his current look shows a noticeably different version of himself, years after settling into the new county.

A 10-Year Japa Journey Captured in Photos

The post was sparked by a tweet from fellow Nigerian, Temitope Sobulo, who wrote:

"I will share a photo of how I left Naija 10yrs. The airport one! I look homeless. But I will share it on 26th Sept. Same day I passed through the airport 10yrs ago."

Otunba Recounts His Relocation Journey

Otunba's response, accompanied by his own throwback images, resonated widely with Nigerians online, many of whom are either living abroad or have family members who have made the same leap.

The contrast between his airport-day appearance and his look years into his new life abroad captured something deeply familiar to anyone who has been part of Nigeria's ongoing emigration wave.

The post tapped into a broader cultural moment. For many Nigerians, leaving the country, commonly referred to as "japa", is not just a personal milestone but a defining life event, one that often marks a sharp before-and-after in how people see themselves and their circumstances.

Otunba's willingness to share the humble, unpolished reality of his departure day, rather than only the polished outcome, is what appears to have struck a chord with so many who came across the post.

See the post below:

Nigerian lady says goodbye to Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Adedoyin, a Nigerian lady, shared photos of herself after landing in Europe, with a caption that announced her departure from Nigeria.

Her post, which included the Hungarian flag emoji, caught the attention of many Nigerians who flooded the comments with congratulations.

Source: Legit.ng