Nigeria's broadband subscriptions hit 124.4 million in July 2026, with 4G covering more than half of all mobile connections across the country

The Federal Government is rolling out 3,700 telecoms towers and a 90,000-kilometre fibre-optic network to reach underserved communities

MTN Nigeria announced plans to extend fibre connectivity to 8 million homes within three years as data demand rises sharply

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

For many Nigerian small business owners, a faster internet connection is no longer just about browsing social media or watching videos.

It can determine how quickly a customer finds a business, how fast an order is confirmed, whether a payment goes through and how efficiently the business stays in touch with its customers.

As more Nigerian businesses move online, faster internet is helping entrepreneurs respond to customers quickly and manage transactions more efficiently. Photo: Nurps

Source: Getty Images

Oluwatosin Ayodele, an online vendor, said improving her internet connection has already changed the way she markets her business.

She said:

“Since I started internet marketing, the business has changed. I get better visibility and patronage now. At first, the network was slow, but I went to my provider and enabled a stronger connection, and the speed has really made things easier."

Her experience reflects a broader change taking place across Nigeria's small-business economy as more commercial activities move online.

A trader processing payments, a fashion designer sending orders, a logistics operator tracking deliveries or a freelancer working for clients in another city all increasingly depend on reliable internet connectivity.

Nigeria's broadband subscriptions reached 124.4 million in July 2026, according to data from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

The same data showed that 4G accounted for 54.31 per cent of mobile connections, while 5G had risen to 4.74 per cent.

The figures show how quickly mobile broadband is becoming part of everyday economic activity.

For small businesses, faster networks support digital payments, social-commerce platforms, online marketplaces, cloud applications, video calls, customer service and other tools that can directly affect sales and productivity.

Why the speed matters

NCC Executive Vice Chairman, Dr Aminu Maida, has said Nigeria's next digital frontier should not be measured simply by the number of subscribers or broadband connections, but by what Nigerians are able to do with that connectivity.

He described “meaningful connectivity” as the next priority, with the focus shifting towards productivity, stronger industries and economic activity.

That distinction matters for Nigeria's millions of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

MSMEs account for about 96 per cent of businesses in Nigeria and contribute roughly 48 per cent of the country's GDP, making their ability to use digital tools increasingly important to the wider economy.

A small fashion business, for instance, can use social media to display products, receive orders through messaging platforms, collect digital payments and communicate with customers without maintaining a physical storefront.

A logistics operator can track deliveries, while an online vendor can reach customers outside the immediate neighbourhood.

In each case, connectivity becomes part of how the business operates.

Fibre push gathers pace

The Federal Government is also trying to close the gaps that still leave millions of Nigerians without reliable connectivity.

Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy Minister, Dr Bosun Tijani, has said the government is deploying 3,700 telecommunications towers across underserved and unserved communities.

The project is expected to reach more than 20 million Nigerians, while the government is also pursuing a 90,000-kilometre fibre-optic rollout.

Tijani said each of the new towers could serve between 5,000 and 10,000 people, with at least 200 expected to be operational by December.

The expansion is significant for businesses outside major urban centres, where mobile networks remain the most immediate means of accessing digital services.

MTN's fibre investment

Operators are also increasing investment as demand for faster and more reliable connectivity grows.

MTN Nigeria, for instance, has announced plans to extend fibre connectivity to eight million homes across the country within three years. The company said the investment would expand its Fibre-to-the-Home infrastructure.

The scale of the existing fibre market shows both the opportunity and the gap.

NCC data for the second quarter of 2026 showed 319,735 Fibre-to-the-X subscriptions nationwide, with MTN accounting for 176,468 of them.

That means MTN accounted for about 55 per cent of the country's FTTX connections at the time.

But fixed broadband remains only a small part of how Nigerians connect to the internet, leaving mobile networks as the primary connection point for a much larger number of users.

Data demand is rising

The growth in connectivity is happening alongside a sharp increase in data consumption.

Across the MTN Group, active data subscribers rose 9.1 per cent to 179.3 million in the first half of 2026, while data traffic increased 22.8 per cent to 14,338 petabytes.

The numbers point to a structural shift towards data-intensive digital activity.

For businesses, that can mean more cloud applications, digital payment platforms, online customer-service systems, video conferencing, file transfers and other services that require dependable connectivity.

The push towards artificial intelligence is also increasing the importance of infrastructure.

Dr Olusola Teniola, Director of Strategic Business Initiatives at ipNX, has argued that AI adoption cannot be separated from the infrastructure needed to deploy and use the technology effectively.

For smaller businesses, the immediate benefit may be less dramatic but more practical: faster responses to customers, smoother transactions, quicker file transfers and the ability to serve people beyond their physical location.

The future of Nigeria's digital economy may depend not only on how many people are connected, but on what businesses can do with connectivity. Photo: AF

Source: Getty Images

Telecoms becomes part of the economy

The growing dependence on connectivity has also increased the economic significance of the telecoms sector.

Telecommunications and information services accounted for 9.19 per cent of Nigeria's real GDP in the first quarter of 2026, compared with 8.50 per cent in the corresponding period of 2025.

Gbenga Adebayo, Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), described telecom operators as “the infrastructure of infrastructures” supporting other sectors of the economy.

That dependence becomes clearer when a network problem occurs.

A failed connection can prevent a POS transaction, interrupt an online order, delay a delivery update or disrupt communication between a business and its customers.

For a small business operating on thin margins, such delays can have a direct commercial cost.

Speed is only part of the story

The growing availability of 4G and 5G does not mean every Nigerian business has equal access to fast broadband.

Coverage, affordability, fibre availability, electricity, device capability and network resilience will all influence how much value businesses can derive from faster connectivity.

Nigeria's 5G usage, although rising, remained relatively low at 4.74 per cent of mobile connections in July 2026, while 4G accounted for more than half of connections.

That means the immediate digital economy will continue to depend heavily on the performance and reliability of existing mobile networks even as 5G expands.

For entrepreneurs such as Ayodele, however, the benefit is already tangible.

A stronger connection can make it easier for a potential customer to find the business, for the business owner to respond and for an online transaction to be completed.

As Nigeria's broadband infrastructure expands, the bigger question is therefore no longer simply how many people are connected.

It is what they can do with that connection — and how much more efficiently Nigerian businesses can work, sell and grow because of it.

Source: Legit.ng