Cooking gas prices in Lagos have climbed to as high as N1,600 per kilogramme at some retail outlets

LPG costs vary widely across Lagos, Osun, Oyo and Ogun, with plant prices starting from N1,150/kg

Households already strained by rising petrol prices are now facing a fresh spike in cooking gas expenses

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Nigerian households in Lagos may now need up to N20,000 to refill a standard 12.5kg cooking gas cylinder, as Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices continue to climb across parts of the Southwest.

Checks across Lagos, Osun, Oyo and Ogun confirmed wide price differences depending on whether consumers buy directly from plants or from retail outlets.

LPG prices rise across parts of the Southwest as households face higher cooking costs. Photo: Freepick

Source: Getty Images

In Lagos, prices at plants were reported at around N1,350 per kilogramme, while some retail outlets charged as much as N1,600 per kilogramme.

At that rate, filling a 12.5kg cylinder costs approximately N20,000.

In Osun, plant prices hovered around N1,300 per kilogramme and retail prices at roughly N1,500, putting the full refill cost at about N18,750.

Consumers in Oyo were paying around N1,300 per kilogramme at retail, with plant prices lower at N1,200. In Ogun, plant prices reached approximately N1,400 per kilogramme.

What is driving the price gap

At Ibadan, LPG remained available at N1,150 per kilogramme at his facility, adding that some Lagos outlets could also sell between N1,100 and N1,150 per kilogramme at the plant level.

He explained that the difference between plant prices and what consumers eventually pay reflects the transportation and operating costs distributors absorb before delivering the product to retail locations. Consumers further from major supply points tend to pay more.

Oladapo also warned that widespread reports of rising prices could push some marketers to raise their own prices even when their supply costs had not actually increased.

Consumers feel the pinch

The increase is compounding financial pressure on households already adjusting to higher petrol prices, which have pushed up transportation costs across the country.

Guardian reports that Lagos resident Adesola Omotosho said the back-to-back increases in essential costs were making it harder for families to stretch their income.

Consumers in Osun pay about N1,500 per kilogramme for cooking gas, while prices in Oyo are around N1,300. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

She said:

"We don't even understand what is going on. A few days ago, it was about petrol and transportation cost; now it's gas."

Habibah Raheem, a consumer in Osun, also raised concern about the impact on families that depend on LPG for daily cooking.

Beyond households, businesses such as food vendors and restaurants that rely on cooking gas for daily operations are also absorbing higher production costs, which could eventually be passed on to their customers.

10 states with the highest and lowest cooking gas prices

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the latest cooking gas price data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows that the cost of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) increased significantly across Nigeria.

The NBS Cooking Gas Price Watch showed that the average retail price of a 5kg cylinder rose to N8,706.93, compared with N7,655.73.

This represents a 13.73% increase month-on-month, indicating a sharp rise in the amount households spent on cooking gas during the period.

Source: Legit.ng