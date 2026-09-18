Minister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo ordered the immediate suspension of Niger State NSCDC Commandant Suberu Siyaka Aniviye

The suspension followed the alleged deaths of suspected illegal miners in the Wushishi/Lukoto axis of Minna after enforcement operations

A full investigation has been ordered while the commandant remains suspended pending the outcome

The Federal Government has suspended the Niger State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Suberu Siyaka Aniviye, following reports of deaths among suspected illegal miners taken into custody during enforcement operations in parts of the state.

Minister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo announced the suspension on Thursday, September 18, 2026, directing that a full investigation be carried out into the incident, which reportedly took place in the early hours of September 18 at the M.I. Wushishi/Lukoto axis of Minna, the Niger State capital.

The deceased were allegedly arrested during NSCDC enforcement operations conducted across parts of Niger State on September 15 and 16, 2026.

FG reacts to the deaths

Tunji-Ojo described the incident as deeply regrettable, while maintaining that accountability would follow. "It is an unfortunate incident, however, a full investigation will be conducted while the commandant under whose watch this happened remains suspended," he said.

The Minister added that the government's core responsibility remains the protection of lives. "We run a government whose ultimate priority is security of lives and we have worked to stay true to this," he said.

He called on members of the public to remain calm and law-abiding as the investigation proceeds, urging cooperation to allow for a transparent process.

Tunji-Ojo also expressed condolences to Niger State Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago, as well as the families and relatives of those who died.

The statement was issued by Alao Babatunde, Special Adviser to the Minister of Interior on Media and Publicity.

See the full statement on X here:

Source: Legit.ng