The Anambra State government publicly questioned 8 external borrowings made during Peter Obi's tenure as governor, totalling $127.4 million

The state government asked why it is currently repaying the loans if they were classified as grants rather than loans

Anambra shared the details on its official X account on Friday, September 18

The Anambra State government has publicly challenged former governor Peter Obi over eight separate external borrowings taken during his time in office, putting the total figure at $127.4 million and demanding answers about who bears responsibility for repaying them.

The state government released the details via its official X account on Friday, September 18, framing the disclosure around a series of pointed questions directed at Obi, now a prominent national political figure.

Anambra government asks Peter Obi eight questions Photo Credit: @CCSoludo, @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Anambra's questions on the $127.4m borrowings

At the heart of the matter are three core challenges the state government raised.

First, the Anambra government questioned why it is currently servicing the debts if the funds were received as grants rather than loans. If the obligations were non-repayable, officials argued, there would be no basis for the present administration to be making payments on them.

Second, the government noted that not all states participated in the borrowing arrangements at the time. It asked why Anambra did not opt out as those other states did, and who authorised the state's entry into the agreements.

Third, it raised the question of federal liability. Where the Federal Government was identified as the formal borrower on any of the facilities, the state government asked why the Federal Government is not the one responsible for repayment, rather than Anambra.

Peter Obi's record under scrutiny

The questions come at a politically sensitive moment for Obi. He resigned from the African Democratic Congress on May 2, 2026, and was ratified as the presidential candidate of the NDC for the 2027 general elections on May 29, 2026, making his gubernatorial record a subject of increased public interest.

The Anambra government did not specify which creditors or multilateral institutions were involved in the eight borrowing transactions, nor did it provide a breakdown of individual loan amounts within the $127.4 million total. It is not clear whether Obi has responded formally to the questions raised.

See the Anambra post on X here:

Presidency asks Peter Obi to step down

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Presidency challenged Peter Obi to honour his pledge to quit his presidential campaign if evidence of unpaid liabilities from his time as Anambra governor is established.

Obi had denied leaving behind salary, pension and contractor debts, saying his administration cleared over ₦35bn in historical gratuities before handing over in 2014.

Anambra's Commissioner for Information disputed Obi's account of an ecological fund, saying bank records showed the amount he claimed never existed in the account.

Source: Legit.ng