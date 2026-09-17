The University of Lagos officially released its UTME merit admission cut-off marks for the 2026/2027 academic session on Wednesday, September 16

The cut-off marks set the minimum scores prospective students must have to qualify for merit admission into UNILAG

The university urged prospective students, parents, and guardians to take note of the released figures as the admission process begins

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and Africa.

Yaba, Lagos State - The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has published the minimum UTME scores required for merit admission into the institution for the 2026/2027 academic session, with the announcement coming on Wednesday, September 16.

The university directed the release at prospective students, parents, guardians, and the general public, signalling the start of the admission process for the new academic year.

UNILAG publishes the minimum UTME scores required for merit admission for the 2026/2027 academic session. Photo credit: @Gistloversblog1

Source: Twitter

UNILAG sets merit admission cut-offs

The published figures outline the lowest acceptable UTME scores for merit-based admission into the university's various programmes. Candidates who fall below the specified thresholds for their chosen courses will not qualify under the merit category.

UNILAG advised all prospective applicants to carefully review the cut-off marks before proceeding with their admission applications, as the figures will guide eligibility across departments and faculties for the 2026/2027 session.

UNILAG: What should candidates do next?

Prospective students are encouraged to check the officially released cut-off marks against their own UTME scores to determine whether they meet the minimum requirements for their preferred courses at UNILAG.

Those who meet or exceed the cut-off marks for their chosen programmes can proceed with the relevant steps in the admission process, while candidates who fall short are advised to explore other available options within the admissions framework for the 2026/2027 academic session.

The release follows the wider UTME cycle, during which thousands of Nigerian students sat the examination earlier in the year as part of efforts to secure places in tertiary institutions across the country.

Read UNILAG's X post confirming the release of the 2026/2027 UTME cut-off marks below:

Check out the full list of UNILAG’s 2026/2027 UTME Merit Cut-Off Marks here.

Read more on UNILAG:

UNILAG warns 2026 admission seekers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that UNILAG urged prospective students to rely only on its official communication channels for information about the 2026/2027 admission exercise.

The university warned candidates against misinformation, fraudulent claims and unauthorised announcements.

According to a statement released by the institution's Communication Unit, all information relating to admissions, including Post-UTME screening, eligibility requirements, registration procedures, cut-off marks, available courses and screening schedules, will be communicated through official university channels.

Source: Legit.ng