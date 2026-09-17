UNILAG Announces UTME Merit Cut-Off Marks for 2026/2027 Admission, Full List Emerges
- The University of Lagos officially released its UTME merit admission cut-off marks for the 2026/2027 academic session on Wednesday, September 16
- The cut-off marks set the minimum scores prospective students must have to qualify for merit admission into UNILAG
- The university urged prospective students, parents, and guardians to take note of the released figures as the admission process begins
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Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and Africa.
Yaba, Lagos State - The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has published the minimum UTME scores required for merit admission into the institution for the 2026/2027 academic session, with the announcement coming on Wednesday, September 16.
The university directed the release at prospective students, parents, guardians, and the general public, signalling the start of the admission process for the new academic year.
UNILAG sets merit admission cut-offs
The published figures outline the lowest acceptable UTME scores for merit-based admission into the university's various programmes. Candidates who fall below the specified thresholds for their chosen courses will not qualify under the merit category.
UNILAG advised all prospective applicants to carefully review the cut-off marks before proceeding with their admission applications, as the figures will guide eligibility across departments and faculties for the 2026/2027 session.
UNILAG: What should candidates do next?
Prospective students are encouraged to check the officially released cut-off marks against their own UTME scores to determine whether they meet the minimum requirements for their preferred courses at UNILAG.
Those who meet or exceed the cut-off marks for their chosen programmes can proceed with the relevant steps in the admission process, while candidates who fall short are advised to explore other available options within the admissions framework for the 2026/2027 academic session.
The release follows the wider UTME cycle, during which thousands of Nigerian students sat the examination earlier in the year as part of efforts to secure places in tertiary institutions across the country.
Read UNILAG's X post confirming the release of the 2026/2027 UTME cut-off marks below:
Check out the full list of UNILAG’s 2026/2027 UTME Merit Cut-Off Marks here.
Read more on UNILAG:
- UNILAG cut-off marks for 2025/2026 admission guide
- UNILAG female student making video on campus trends over what she did when lecturer walked past her
- UNILAG names requirements as Direct Entry registration begins for 2026/2027 admission
- Final-year UNILAG medical student writes powerful open letter to Femi Otedola, makes one request
UNILAG warns 2026 admission seekers
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that UNILAG urged prospective students to rely only on its official communication channels for information about the 2026/2027 admission exercise.
The university warned candidates against misinformation, fraudulent claims and unauthorised announcements.
According to a statement released by the institution's Communication Unit, all information relating to admissions, including Post-UTME screening, eligibility requirements, registration procedures, cut-off marks, available courses and screening schedules, will be communicated through official university channels.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.