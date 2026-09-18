DStv has overhauled its bouquets, introducing dedicated Sports and Movies & Series packages while reshuffling existing subscriber plans

Compact customers move to Sports with expanded football, rugby, cricket, WWE and entertainment channels at the same streaming price

Family and Access subscribers migrate to Select and Starter, while Premium remains largely unchanged and movie channels receive new names

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

DStv has implemented one of its biggest package shake-ups in more than two decades, introducing dedicated sports and entertainment options while reorganising several existing bouquets and channels.

The changes, announced by DStv’s operating company in South Africa on September 7, 2026, took effect on Thursday, September 17.

What subscribers must know about DStv's new packages. Credit: Multi-Choice

Source: Getty Images

For subscribers, the overhaul means some existing packages are being renamed or replaced, while others are gaining additional channels without an immediate increase in their monthly subscription prices.

DStv Compact becomes Sports

One of the biggest changes affects DStv Compact customers, who are being migrated to the new DStv Sports package.

The streaming-only option remains priced from R399 per month.

Despite the Sports name, subscribers are not losing the entertainment programming previously available on Compact. Instead, DStv says the package combines entertainment with expanded sports coverage.

“Your ticket to the game. Thrilling local and international sport comes together with Premier League, PSL, Champions League, cricket, local rugby, UFC, and WWE,” DStv said.

Sports subscribers also gain access to Wethu+, a new mega-channel combining programming from Mzansi Wethu, Mzansi Magic, Bioskop Movies and selected PSL fixtures.

The package offers four more channels than the former Compact bouquet.

Its line-up includes the WWE Channel, ESPN 1 and 2, SportyTV and several SuperSport channels covering the Premier League, La Liga, cricket, football and other sporting events.

Entertainment options include M Movies Stars, M Movies Legends, Studio Universal, MovieRoom, Universal TV, BBC Brit, Comedy Central and Discovery ID.

New Movies & Series package costs R500

DStv has also introduced Movies & Series for viewers primarily interested in premium entertainment rather than sport.

Priced at R500 per month, the package includes M-Net, kykNET, M-Net Movies+ and BBC Earth, alongside other entertainment and lifestyle programming.

At the other end of the market, EasyView remains available at R30 per month, offering more than 30 channels, including TNT Africa, E-tv Extra, SuperSport Blitz and Moja 99.

Family and Access subscribers get new packages

DStv Family customers will automatically move to the new Select package while retaining their R299 monthly price.

Select offers more than 100 channels, including 10 additional channels, access to Wethu+ and expanded football coverage through SuperSport PSL.

Subscribers on the R99 Access package will meanwhile migrate automatically to Starter.

Starter includes Wethu+, Moja Love, kykNET & Kie, M Movies Legends and SuperSport Kickoff.

Sports coverage on Kickoff includes a Premier League Match of the Week on Sundays, two Betway Premiership fixtures and selected live matches from Serie A, Ligue 1, the UEFA Champions League and Europa League.

What changes for Premium subscribers?

DStv Premium remains largely unchanged despite the broader restructuring.

The streaming-only package costs R699 per month under a 12-month contract and R799 on a month-to-month basis.

Decoder customers pay R979 monthly on a month-to-month plan, while a 24-month contract reduces the monthly cost to R799.

DStv re-jigs packages and new channels nationwide Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

“Premium is still the home of Springboks Rugby, Formula 1, cricket, golf, football, and all the entertainment DStv has to offer,” DStv said.

Premium customers retain access to all SuperSport channels, M-Net, M-Net Movies+, kykNET and other DStv channels.

DStv reorganises movie channels

The broadcaster has also simplified its M-Net Movies line-up.

M-Net Movies 1 and 2 have been combined into M-Net Movies+, while M-Net Movies 3 has become M-Net Stars and M-Net Movies 4 has been renamed M-Net Legends.

For subscribers, the overhaul represents more than a simple renaming exercise. DStv is reshaping its packages around viewing preferences, particularly sport and premium entertainment, while migrating millions of existing customers into its new bouquet structure.

DStv, GOtv subscribers to see big changes

Legit.ng earlier reported that YouTube TV is making another change to its channel line-up, with three networks set to disappear from the subscription streaming service at the end of September.

The Google-owned service informed subscribers that Court TV, Tastemade and The Young Turks will no longer be available from September 30, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng