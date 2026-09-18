Gbenga Adeyinka and Mabel Makun Steal Spotlight at Event With Unexpected Dance
- Gbenga Adeyinka and Mabel Makun became the centre of attention at Hon. Dr Princess Aderemi Adebowale's 60th birthday party in Lagos
- A video of the comedian spraying cash on Mabel Makun quickly spread online, drawing mixed reactions from fans
- Many viewers commented on how the duo stole the spotlight, with some questioning Gbenga Adeyinka's spraying technique
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Nigerian comedian and compère Gbenga Adeyinka found himself at the centre of online conversation after a video of him spraying money on media personality Mabel Makun at a Lagos event went viral.
The footage, filmed at the 60th birthday celebration of Hon. Dr Princess Aderemi Adebowale, tagged "The New 30," captured Gbenga Adeyinka dressed in a white agbada and orange cap, pinning and spraying cash onto Mabel Makun, who was stunning in an ornate orange lace outfit with a matching headwrap.
The celebratory gesture, a well-known Yoruba tradition at milestone parties, quickly became a talking point for reasons beyond the usual fanfare.
Gbenga Adeyinka and Mabel Makun Steal the Show
What drew attention was the manner in which Gbenga Adeyinka carried out the spraying, with several viewers online pointing out that he appeared to lean on Mabel rather than simply celebrate her.
Clips shared from the indoor event, held under decorated drapery and stage lighting, spread rapidly across social media, racking up comments from curious and amused fans alike.
Watch the moment Gbenga Adeyinka sprays money on Mabel Makun at the event:
Fans react to Gbenga, Mabel's viral video
The video triggered a wave of reactions online, ranging from humour to admiration for Mabel's composure throughout the moment.
@queenette.o wrote:
"How bros AY allow this lady comot from him hand 🤦♀️ 😭."
@nimah_saheed_oladipo commented:
"Hello sir, you're resting on someone's shoulder...spray wisely please"
@bibis.bagsnmore asked:
"Which kind spraying method is dis pls?"
@iamsexypearlly added:
"Sir, please spray without leaning on her. Your hands are heavy"
@theladyzinny observed:
"She looks uncomfortable"
@brownie_george8 joked:
"The man dey crush on her 😂😂"
What AY said about living alone
Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that AY Makun shared his thoughts on the value of solitude, even as his ex-wife, Mabel Makun, marked her 40th birthday with a glamorous celebration.
While the birthday buzz filled social media, AY took to his Instagram story to reflect on solitude. He posted a meme featuring actor Tom Hardy with the quote:
"Being alone for a while is dangerous. It's addictive. Once you see how peaceful it is, you don't even want to deal with people anymore."
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.