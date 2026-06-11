Mele Kyari has expressed shock at the Senate's arrest warrant during the ongoing NNPCL financial investigation

The former NNPCL boss explained that his previous notification of medical treatment abroad explained his absence at the Senate hearing

In a statement on Thursday, June 11, Kyari asserted his full cooperation with the investigation and readiness to appear once his health permits

Mele Kyari, the immediate past Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), has reacted to the Senate's order to the security agencies to arrest him over the ongoing investigation into the financial records of the company when he was in office.

The Senate Committee on Public Accounts issued the order against the former NNPCL boss during its hearing on the matter on Wednesday, June 10, a decision Kyari described as "deeply shocking".

Ex-NNPC GCEO, Mele Kyari, denies avoiding the Senate panel Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

In a letter addressed to the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Accounts, Kyari explained that he had previously informed the committee of his inability to appear before it due to medical treatment abroad.

He said:

"I refer to the news of the arrest warrant issued against me during the proceedings of your esteemed Committee today, June 10, 2026. I am deeply shocked by the issuance of the warrant."

In a statement, Kyari sent to Legit.ng on Thursday, June 11, the former NNPCL boss explained that he had formally notified the committee in a letter dated May 11, 2026, that he was receiving medical treatment outside Nigeria. According to him, he had also conveyed his willingness to honour the committee's invitation upon his return and offered to respond to any urgent inquiries through his legal representatives.

He noted:

"I also expressed my willingness to honour the Committee's invitation as soon as I return to Nigeria. I wish to reiterate that I remain very willing and ready to honour the invitation of the Committee and to appear before it once I return to the country."

Kyari denies ignoring the Senate's invitation

The former NNPCL chief denied allegations that he deliberately ignored the Senate's invitation, maintaining that he had not received any subsequent summons before the warrant was issued.

Kyari explained that his current health condition makes it impossible for him to appear physically before the committee at this time. He urged lawmakers to direct any questions or requests for clarification through his legal team while he continues treatment abroad.

He assured the committee of his full cooperation with the investigation and pledged to appear in person once his health permits.

Defending his tenure at the national oil company, Kyari said his management team transformed the NNPCL from a loss-making organisation into a commercially viable and profitable entity. He added that all transactions undertaken during his administration were properly documented and remain available for scrutiny.

Mele Kyari explains why he was absent from the Senate questioning on NNPC financing Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Facebook

Marketers move to import cheaper fuel

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that oil marketers in Nigeria commenced negotiations with international suppliers to secure cheaper petroleum products.

This is a strategic move to stay competitive, given the low prices already offered by the Dangote Refinery and the NNPCL.

The price war between the two big players has resulted in multiple price cuts over the last few months.

Source: Legit.ng