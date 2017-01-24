Don Jazzy's bio and net worth: How has he become famous?
Michael Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy or Don Baba J, is a Nigerian record producer, singer, songwriter, entrepreneur and philanthropist. He co-founded the now-defunct record label Mo' Hits Records in 2004. Following the closure of Mo' Hits record label, Don Jazzy set up Mavin Records. What else do we know about this hitmaker?
Don Jazzy began his music career in Nigeria in the early 2000s. He has been involved in several business ventures, including Flobyt free WiFi services.
Profile summary
|Real name
|Michael Collins Ajereh
|Also known
|Don Jazzy
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|26 November 1982
|Age
|40 years (as of 2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Sagittarius
|Place of birth
|Umuahia, Nigeria
|Current residence
|Lekki, Nigeria
|Nationality
|Nigerian
|Ethnicity
|African
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height
|6'0" ft (182 cm)
|Weight
|198 lb (90kg)
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Black
|Father
|Collins Enebeli Ajereh
|Siblings
|3
|Relationship status
|Single
|School
|Federal Government College Lagos
|University
|Ambrose Alli University
|Profession
|Producer and Musician
|Net worth
|$10 million
|Don Jazzy
|@DONJAZZY
|@donjazzy
Don Jazzy's biography
How old is Don Jazzy? Don Jazzy was born Michael Collins Ajereh on 26 November 1982. As of 2023, Don Jazzy's age is 40 years. Interestingly, Don Jazzy and his father share a birthday.
Where is Don Jazzy from?
The hitmaker was born in Umuahia, Abia State, but he hails from Isoko in Delta State. His late mother is an Igbo princess from Abia state, while Don Jazzy's father, Collins Enebeli, is from Isoko.
The artist has three siblings: James Collins Enebeli, Joy Solano and Charles Collins Enebeli. His brother, Charles Enebeli, is also a musician and businessman popularly known as D'Prince.
Educational background
He attended the co-educational high school and is also an alumnus of Federal Government College, Lagos. He has a degree in Business Management from Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma.
Career
Don Jazzy found an interest in music early in life. In fact, it is reported that he started playing the drums before the age of 4 and at age 12, he began to play the bass guitar. He also gained knowledge of traditional and percussion instruments.
In 2000, Jazzy visited London when his uncle invited him to play the drums for the local church. While in London, Don Jazzy gained employment at McDonald's as a security guard.
He continued nurturing his interest in music, associating with Solek, JJC, Kas, The 419 Squad and D'Banj. He then learnt how to produce from Emeka Infiniti at O-Town Record company.
Mo' Hits Records
Inspired, he started planning on opening his own record label. Thanks to his business management education, along with experience in watching professionals, he partnered with D'Banj in 2004 to establish Mo' Hits Records.
Mo' Hits became such a success that in two years, Don Jazzy had already wrapped up two albums, No Long Thing and Rundown/Funk You Up, and was on the third, Curriculum Vitae.
In 2008, he was credited with the production of The Entertainer. He also contributed to the production of Wande Coal's Mushin 2 MoHits.
Although Don Jazzy did not take credit as a singer, he performed background vocals for the artists he produced, including D'Banj, Sauce Kid, Dr SID, Ikechukwu, Kween, D'Prince, and Jay-Z.
In 2011, Don Jazzy was employed by Kanye West as a producer at Very Good Beatz. Here, he worked with Jay-Z and Kanye West on the production of Lift Off, featuring Beyoncé on the album Watch The Throne, released on 8 August 2011.
In March 2012, Don Jazzy and D'Banj abandoned their partnership, citing artistic differences.
Mavin Records
On 7 May 2012, Jazzy announced a new record label, Mavin Records. He said,
I see Mavin Records being the power house of Music in Africa in the shortest possible time.
The label has signed talented artists such as Dr.SID, D'Prince, Korede Bello, Reekado Banks, Di'ja, Poe, Jonny Drille, and the DNA twins.
Don Jazzy's songs
Don has so far released four albums and collaborated with various musicians. Below is a table of some of his songs.
|Year
|Song
|2022
|All I'm Saying
|2022
|Amina
|2022
|Overloading
|2022
|You
|2022
|Alle
|2022
|Won Da Mo
|2022
|Ogini Na Fio
|2022
|Jara
|2022
|Losing You
|2022
|Won Le Le
|2020
|Safe
|2020
|Ife
|2019
|All Is in Order
|2016
|Oliver Twist
|2016
|Up To Something
|2015
|Jantamanta
|2015
|Get Down
|2014
|Looku Looku
|2014
|Dorobucci Highlife
|2014
|Adaobi
|2014
|Dorobucci
How rich is Don Jazzy?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Don Jazzy's net worth is alleged to be $10 million. He has made his net worth majorly from his music career and other business ventures.
The hitmaker has property on Banana Island, an artificial island that lies beside the Lagos shore. His mansion in this location is said to be valued at around ₦150M. He also has another property nicknamed Lekki Office in Lekki.
When it comes to his car collection, he owns a fleet of cars such as the Bentley Continental Flying Spur, Lexus LX570, Toyota Prado, Porsche 911 Carrera, a Cadillac Escalade SUV, Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon and a Range Rover Sports SUVs.
Is Don Jazzy married?
The Nigerian singer is currently single. He was married to Michelle Jackson in 2003, but the couple split two years later. The singer does not intend to marry again because he is afraid that his love and passion for music may again damage someone's feelings.
How tall is Don Jazzy?
Don Jazzy's height is 6 feet (182 centimetres), and he weighs 198 pounds (90 kilograms). He has black hair and eyes.
Don Jazzy is undeniably one of the biggest names in the Nigerian entertainment industry, but his fame does not stop there. He is well-known all over the world for his excellent music-producing skills.
Legit.ng recently published an article about Vin Diesel's twin brother, Paul Vincent. He is a sound editor who has worked as the sound editor for Diesel's short drama film Multi-Facial (1995).
Vin Diesel, on the other hand, is a famous American actor, film producer, and director. He is best known for playing Dominic Toretto in the The Fast and the Furious franchise.
Source: Legit.ng