Happy New Year SMS wishes for your dear people they'll love

Prepare the list of Happy New Year messages to be ready to congratulate your relatives and friends. We have gathered the best ideas for SMS for you to send to everyone you appreciate. They are short, meaningful and show your respect and love to people. But we’ve also prepared some funny ones for those with a good sense of humour!

Happy New Year wishes SMS messages

Choosing the best greeting for the New Year depends on your style and the relationship you have with the person you're greeting. Here are some suggestions for various situations:

Wishing you a Happy New Year with the hope that you will have many blessings in the year to come.

Out with the old, in with the new: may you be happy the whole year through. Happy New Year!

Counting my blessings and wishing you more. Hope you enjoy the New Year in store.

I resolve to stop wasting my resolutions on myself and use them to repay you for the warmth you’ve shown me. Happy New Year!

Nights will be dark but days will be light, wish your life to be always bright – Happy New Year.

Let us look back at the past year with the warmest of memories. Happy New Year.

Let the old year end and the New Year begin with the warmest of aspirations. Happy New Year!

One more year loaded with sweet recollections and cheerful times has passed. You have made my year exceptionally uncommon, and I wish this continuous forever. With you around, each minute is a unique event for me. I wish you to have a year as incredible as you are.

On this New Year I wish that you have a superb January, a dazzling February, a Peaceful March, an anxiety free April, a sensational May, and Joy that keeps going from June to November, and then round off with an upbeat December.

On this New Year, may you change your direction and not dates, change your commitments and not the Calendar, change your attitude and not the actions, and bring about a change in your faith, your force and your focus and not the fruit. May you live up to the promises you have made and may you create for you and your loved ones the most Happy New Year ever.

May this year bring new happiness, new goals, new achievements and a lot of new inspirations on your life. Wishing you a year fully loaded with happiness.

Wishing every day of the new year to be filled with success, happiness and prosperty for you, happy new year.

May the new year bring you warmth, love and light to guide your path to a positive destination

Here’s wishing you all the joy of the season. Have a happy new year!

New Year Inspirational Messages

Feel free to personalize these greetings based on your relationship and the tone you want to convey. Adding a personal touch makes the wishes more meaningful and memorable.

A New Year is like a blank book, and the pen is in your hands. It is your chance to write a beautiful story for yourself. Happy New Year. As the New Year approaches us with hopes anew, here is to wishing you and your family a wonderful year ahead. As the New Year dawns, I hope it is filled with the promises of a brighter tomorrow. Happy New Year! Every end marks a new beginning. Keep your spirits and determination unshaken, and you shall always walk the glory road. With courage, faith and great effort, you shall achieve everything you desire. I wish you a Happy New Year. On the road to success, the rule is always to look ahead. May you reach your destination and may your journey be wonderful. Happy New Year. No one can go back in time to change what has happened, so work on your present to make yourself a wonderful future. You’re supposed to let go of the past and start off new. You’re supposed to forgive all those who have hurt you and be open to new relationships, with open arms. That is why it is called the ‘New’ Year. May you have a Happy New Year. End each year with a few good lessons and start the new one by showing that you have learnt the lessons of the past well. The new year has brought another chance for us to set things right and to open up a new chapter in our lives. Unlike what most people think it is never too late to be what you wish to be. Failure doesn’t influence your inner resilience, and failing simply means that you’ve discovered another false way to move your life forward. Profit from it. At precisely the moment you feel like giving up, victory is always within reach. Remember this moving into the New Year.

Happy New Year SMS for a friend

Knowing you has been a master class in true friendship. During the New Year, I hope to emulate your love and warmth. Wishing you a very Happy New Year.

Another year of success and happiness has passed. With every new year comes greater challenges and obstacles in life. I wish you courage, hope and faith to overcome all of the hurdles you may face. May you have a great year and a wonderful time ahead.

Another year has passed, another year has come. I wish for you that, with every year, you achieve all of your dreams. May God pour love and care on you. Happy New Year.

Every year we make resolutions and we vow to keep them. This year, my only resolution is to keep spending time with you.

I’m so excited to make new plans and new memories with you. Let’s make this year as good as the last one.

This time of year, it’s important to gather friends around and spend time together. I am eager to ring in the new year with you.

Every year we try to diet and exercise. Maybe this year our plans will actually work. Happy New Year friend.

Remember when we were young and wanted to stay up for New Year’s? Now we are old and all we want to do is sleep.

Last year we got older and slower but we had a good time. Let’s make sure we do the same in this New Year.

Happy New Year friend. I hope you saved some champagne because I’m going to need some drinks all year.

This year may we continue to share the genuine friendship that adds happiness and warmth to even the most mundane days.

You’re supposed to let go of the past and start off new. You are supposed to forgive all those who hurt you and be open to new relationships, with open arms. That is why, it is called the ‘New’ Year. May you have a Happy New Year friend!

Happy New Year SMS for family

You made last year so special for me. It is my greatest wish that this coming year be special for you. As we step into another year I’d like to thank you for lifting me up everytime when I am down and encouraging me to move forward. Have a beautiful year! Life changes, but my New Year wish for you remains the same- I wish you happiness, good health and well-being from the bottom of my heart! I wish you to look forward to the upcoming year with confidence and courage, giving wings to your dreams! Live your life to the fullest extent, Happy New Year!

Funny New Year Wishes

A unique way to say Happy New Year is to infuse your message with creativity, humor, or a touch of poetic flair. Here are some examples:

Wishing you 12 months of success, 52 weeks of laughter, 365 days of fun, 8760 hours of joy, 525600 minutes of good luck and 31536000 seconds of happiness.

Many people look forward to the New Year for a new start on old habits.

I’ve been waiting 365 days to say “Happy New Year” since I had so much fun saying it last year. Happy New Year, Friend.

May this New Year bring actual change in you, nor recurrence of old habits in a new package.

A New Year is the chance to start over with a clean slate. Too bad my credit card won’t start over with a blank slate.

The most fun part about making New Year’s resolutions is breaking New Year’s resolutions. Can’t wait to mess up with you.

I’m so excited for the new year. Unfortunately, I don’t have any resolutions to make since I’m already perfect.

Happy New Year. Here is a wish for the New Year from someone who is adorable, handsome and intelligent and want to see you smiling always.

Happy New Year. Here’s to another year pretending that I like you people.

Happy New Year. Here’s to having a fresh start at binge eating, boozing, and slacking off.

We all get the exact same 365 days. The only difference is what we do with them.

This year may I wish you finally learn how to use your smartphone properly.

Did you like our list? Which SMS ideas did you choose for your nearest and dearest? We’d like to know which style of greetings you prefer the most!

How do you write beautiful Happy New Year message?

Writing a beautiful Happy New Year message involves expressing warm wishes, positivity, and hope for the future. Here's a guide to help you craft a beautiful New Year message:

Start with a warm greeting: Begin your message with a warm and heartfelt greeting, such as "Dear [Name]" or a general "To All." Express gratitude: Reflect on the past year and express gratitude for the positive moments and lessons learned. Acknowledge challenges: If the past year had challenges, acknowledge them briefly and focus on the strength and resilience that came from facing those challenges. Look forward with hope: Express hope and optimism for the upcoming year. Mention that the New Year brings a fresh start and new opportunities. Share personalized wishes: Tailor your wishes based on the recipient's personality or specific goals. For example, if they have career aspirations, wish them success in their endeavors. Use inspirational quotes or poems: Consider including a relevant inspirational quote or a short poem that captures the spirit of new beginnings. Encourage reflection: Encourage the recipient to reflect on their achievements and set new goals for the coming year. End with positivity: Conclude your message with positive and uplifting words. Use phrases like "Looking forward to a fantastic year ahead!" or "Wishing you joy, love, and success in the New Year!"

Example of New Year message

Dear [Friend's Name],

As the year comes to a close, I find myself reflecting on the moments we've shared and the challenges we've overcome together. Your friendship has been a source of strength and joy, and for that, I'm truly grateful.

Despite the ups and downs of the past year, I believe that the New Year holds the promise of new beginnings and exciting possibilities. May it bring you boundless opportunities, personal growth, and moments of pure happiness.

As you embark on this new chapter, remember that you have the resilience to face any challenges that come your way. May your journey be filled with love, laughter, and the fulfillment of your dreams.

Wishing you a Happy New Year filled with hope, positivity, and the warmth of cherished moments.

Add a personal touch by including the recipient's name and your signature. This makes the message more personal and meaningful.

