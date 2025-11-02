'Regretting You' wins spooky slow N. American box office
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Paramount's "Regretting You," the latest film adaptation of a Colleen Hoover novel, finished first place in a lackluster Halloween weekend at the North American box office, industry estimates showed Sunday.
Directed by Josh Boone, the romantic drama tells the story of a mother (Allison Williams) and teenage daughter (McKenna Grace) navigating life and love after tragedy strikes.
The film took in $8.1 million in its second week out, according to industry watcher Exhibitors Relations, narrowly beating Universal's horror sequel "Black Phone 2," which earned $8.0 million.
The thriller sees Ethan Hawke's devilish villain return to terrorize a group of youths, this time at a camp.
Last week's first place finisher -- Japanese anime feature "Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc" -- dropped to third place with $6.0 million.
It tells the dark fantasy story of orphaned teenager Denji, who is killed by the yakuza but reborn by merging with his pet devil to become Chainsaw Man.
In fourth place at $4.8 million was "Bugonia," Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos's latest collaboration with Oscar-winner Emma Stone.
The apocalyptic satire, which debuted at the Venice Film Festival, follows the abduction of a high-profile CEO (Stone) by two conspiracy theorists who believe she is an alien.
Fifth place went to "Back to the Future," re-released for the film's 40th anniversary.
The top 12 films took in $44.8 million for the weekend, according to Exhibitor Relations, a 32 percent drop from the same period the previous year.
Rounding out the top 10 were:
"Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere," ($3.8 million)
"Tron: Ares," ($2.8 million)
"Stitch Ahead," ($2.1 million)
"Good Fortune," ($1.5 million)
"One Battle After Another," ($1.2 million)
Source: AFP
AFP AFP text, photo, graphic, audio or video material shall not be published, broadcast, rewritten for broadcast or publication or redistributed directly or indirectly in any medium. AFP news material may not be stored in whole or in part in a computer or otherwise except for personal and non-commercial use. AFP will not be held liable for any delays, inaccuracies, errors or omissions in any AFP news material or in transmission or delivery of all or any part thereof or for any damages whatsoever. As a newswire service, AFP does not obtain releases from subjects, individuals, groups or entities contained in its photographs, videos, graphics or quoted in its texts. Further, no clearance is obtained from the owners of any trademarks or copyrighted materials whose marks and materials are included in AFP material. Therefore you will be solely responsible for obtaining any and all necessary releases from whatever individuals and/or entities necessary for any uses of AFP material.