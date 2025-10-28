Super Falcons players have shared an update on the $100,000 (₦152 million) reward promised to them by President Bola Tinubu

President Tinubu announced the cash reward after Nigeria clinched their 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title last July

The Nigerian women’s team has since qualified for the 2026 WAFCON after defeating Benin Republic 3-1 on aggregate

The Super Falcons have booked their place at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco after a 3-1 aggregate victory over Benin Republic.

Nigeria played out a 1-1 draw in the second leg of the final qualification round at the MKO Abiola Stadium Complex in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Tuesday evening, October 28.

In the 8th minute, Asisat Oshoala came close to opening the scoring after a clever pass from captain Rasheedat Ajibade, but her effort was blocked by the Benin defenders.

Ashleigh Plumptre and her teammates during the 13th Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) final between Nigeria and Morocco. Photo by: ABDEL MAJID BZIOUAT/AFP.

Five minutes later, Nigeria took the lead through Al Ittihad defender Ashleigh Plumptre, who headed home a corner from Esther Okoronkwo. Despite several chances from Oshoala, Michelle Alozie, and Okoronkwo, the Falcons couldn’t extend their lead before halftime.

Benin Republic drew level in the 60th minute when Yasminath Djibril beat Chiamaka Nnadozie with a well-taken free kick, per NFF.

Goalkeeper Sourakatou Alassane was outstanding for the visitors, making a series of crucial saves to deny Folashade Ijamilusi and Ajibade from restoring Nigeria’s lead.

In the final minute, substitutes Joy Omewa and Ijamilusi combined brilliantly, but Alassane once again came to Benin’s rescue with another fine stop.

Nigeria beat Benin 2-0 in the first leg of the WAFCON qualifier at the Stade de Keguein Lome, Togo on October 24.

Nigeria's players celebrate with the trophy on the podium after winning the 2025 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON). Photo by: Abdel Majid BZIOUAT / AFP.

Update on $100,000 reward

President Bola Tinubu rewarded each Super Falcons player with the sum of $100,000 (₦152m) last July.

This came on the heels of Nigeria winning their 10th WAFCON title, by coming from behind to beat Morocco 3-2, per ESPN.

President Tinubu also announced ₦76 million each from the technical crew/backroom staff, conferring them with the honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON).

Three months later, the players have given their side of the story.

In a viral post on X, former FIFA Anti-Racism Task Force member Osasu Obayiuwana claimed that the players are yet to receive their reward. He wrote:

"And for those wondering if the @NGSuper_Falcons players and staff have been paid their #WAFCON 2025 bonanza of $100k and $50k respectively, the answer, from Abeokuta, is no.

“We have not been paid the money. We are still waiting!”

Legit.ng compiled reactions that trailed the revelation. Read them below:

@JunBo4 said:

"Lol I thought they said that it was their accounts that wasn't regulated to receive such amount of money?"

@PIKINofGOD wrote:

"and then still go Dey play the qualifiers Omo if na me I no dy go any where."

@PositiveNGVibes added:

"For sure they are getting the $100m, I'm following the money bumper to bumper. They will get paid every DIME. Bookmark this!!!"

Presidency defends Tinubu's 100,000 reward

Legit.ng earlier reported that the presidency has defended the national honours and financial rewards given by President Bola Tinubu to Nigeria’s Super Falcons following their historic triumph at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

Reacting to the criticism, presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, took a swipe at critics, who claimed the rewards were either excessive or insufficient.

