FCT, Abuja - The Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Sultan Muhammad Sa'adu Abubakar, made a joke of Lt. Col. Nurudeen Yusuf, aide-de-camp (ADC) to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the presidential villa.

The Sultan described Tinubu’s ADC as the is the village chief' during his visit to the President on Friday, November 7, 2025.

In a trending video shared on X by Nigerian Affairs Journal @NigAffairs, Sultan said Lt Yusuf a village chief as he shook hands with President Tinubu.

Special Assistant to President on Social Media, Olusegun Dada, @DOlusegun, said the Sultan's visit to President Tinubu was part of wide consultations with Religious and Traditional leaders.

Dada said the Sultan's visit came just a few days after Tinubu met with Bishop Ignatius Ayau Kaigama, the Archbishop of Abuja.

Legit.ng reports that Tinubu's ADC was to be crowned as the Elemona of Ilemona land in Kwara state.

Kingmakers reportedly chose Tinubu's ADC after the death of the former king, who happens to be his father, Oba Omokanye Oyekanmi.

It was gathered that Yusuf would appoint a regent to the throne until he retires from military service.

Nigerians react as Sultan visits Tinubu

Legit.ng compiled some reactions from Nigerians on social media as the Sultan of Sokoto paid Tinubu a visit amid President Donald Trump's invasion threat over alleged Christian genocide in the northern part of the country.

So he has to be reminded by another President of his duties. No one can give what they don’t have . Failure personified.

I hope that the discussion is centered on how to destroy the terrorists and stop the wanton killings in Nigeria?

This una Agenda Sha, more strength to the handler.

Abolish sharia law in a state where Christianity is

The head of all terrorists in Nigeria.

Nigeria’s insecurity problems require kinetic not diplomatic approach. Diplomacy has never worked. Any serious govt needs to affirm its control and stifle this babaric ideology.

Please what does the Sultan has to offer? The Sultan has been there for years while his kinsmen keep ravaging our land. For me this meeting is meaningless and unproductive. He should meet with service chiefs instead and give them target to end terrorism.

