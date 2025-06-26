20 tallest statues in the world: a tour of the world's monumental marvels

India’s Statue of Unity (182 metres) and China’s Spring Temple Buddha (128 metres) are some of the tallest statues in the world. Several Buddhist statues in China and Japan also make the list. Most of these engineering marvels surpass modern skyscrapers and showcase rich cultural heritage.

Statue of Unity (L), Spring Temple Buddha (C), and Laykyun Sekkya (R). Photo: @sou.india on Instagram, @dhruv_rathee on X (Twitter), @aseansecretariat on Facebook (modified by author)

Key takeaways

China is home to several towering statues , including the Spring Temple Buddha at 128 metres.

, including the Spring Temple Buddha at 128 metres. Several of the tallest statues depict religious figures like Buddha, Guanyin, and Kannon.

like Buddha, Guanyin, and Kannon. These giant monuments serve as pilgrimage sites, cultural symbols, or tourist landmarks .

. Statue heights are often measured excluding pedestals unless otherwise stated.

20 tallest statues in the world

In compiling the list of the tallest statues in the world, we used the most accurate records and verified details as of writing, recognising that new structures may emerge and rankings may change. This list was crafted with data and insights from trusted sources, including The Atlantic, Science Focus, and Civitatis, to ensure accuracy and depth for each featured statue.

Rank Statue name Height (m) Height (ft) Country 1 Statue of Unity 182 597 India 2 Spring Temple Buddha 128 420 China 3 Laykyun Sekkya 116 381 Myanmar 4 Statue of Belief (Vishwas Swaroopam) 106 348 India 5 Emperors Yan and Huang 106 348 China 6 Guanyin of Nanshan 108 354 China 7 Sendai Daikannon 100 330 Japan 8 Ushiku Daibutsu 100 330 Japan 9 Guishan Guanyin 99 325 China 10 Dizang of Mount Jiuhua 99 325 China 11 Peter the Great Statue 98 322 Russia 12 Great Buddha of Thailand 92 302 Thailand 13 Grand Buddha at Ling Shan 88 289 China 14 Dai Kannon of Kita no Miyako Park 88 289 Japan 15 The Motherland Calls 85 279 Russia 16 Awaji Kannon 80 260 Japan 17 Statue of Gautama Buddha (Myanmar) 77.9 256 Myanmar 18 Guanyin of Mount Xiqiao 77 253 China 19 Garuda Wisnu Kencana 75 246 Indonesia 20 Phra Buddha Chok 75 246 Thailand

20. Phra Buddha Chok – 75 metres (246 ft)

Frontal view of Phra Buddha Chok statue in Thailand. Photo: Topten22photo

Location: Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand

Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand Completion year : 2017

: 2017 Depiction : Gautama Buddha

: Gautama Buddha Material: Concrete

Phra Buddha Chok rises to 75 metres. This concrete statue was completed in 2017 in Nakhon Si Thammarat. It depicts Gautama Buddha in a serene posture. The statue is located at the foot of the mountain in the Wat Khao Wong Phra Chan temple. It remains a site of deep significance and devotion in southern Thailand.

19. Garuda Wisnu Kencana – 75 metres (246 ft)

Aerial view of Garuda Wisnu Kencana. Photo: Westend61

Location : Bali, Indonesia

: Bali, Indonesia Completion yea r: 2018

r: 2018 Depiction : Vishnu riding Garuda

: Vishnu riding Garuda Material: Copper and brass

Garuda Wisnu Kencana depicts Lord Vishnu riding Garuda. The Bali-based 75-metre statue symbolises Indonesian spirituality and culture. This gigantic statue is made of copper and a brass structure that radiates a mystical aura. It serves as an artistic masterpiece and a cultural landmark in Indonesia.

18. Guanyin of Mount Xiqiao – 77 metres (253 ft)

Frontal view of the Guanyin of Mount Xiqiao statue. Photo: Undefined

Location : Mount Xiqiao, Guangdong Province, China

: Mount Xiqiao, Guangdong Province, China Completion year: 1998

1998 Depiction : Guanyin (Bodhisattva of compassion)

: Guanyin (Bodhisattva of compassion) Material: Bronze

The Guanyin of Mount Xiqiao stands at 77 metres. This bronze statue was completed in 1998 to honour the bodhisattva of compassion. The lush setting of Mount Xiqiao adds natural beauty. The site draws devotees and travellers seeking spiritual reflection.

17. Statue of Gautama Buddha – 77.9 metres (255.5 ft)

Statue of Gautama Buddha. Photo: @destinationbhutan, @tourmyindia on Facebook (modified by author)

Location : Kyaikhto, Mon State, Myanmar

: Kyaikhto, Mon State, Myanmar Completion year : 2019

: 2019 Depiction : Gautama Buddha (seated)

: Gautama Buddha (seated) Material: Concrete

The Statue of Gautama Buddha in Kyaikhto rises 77.9 metres, radiating peace and serenity. It was completed in 2019 to mark the Buddha’s birthday. The seated figure of Siddhārtha Gautama crowns a 17-storey pagoda with elevators and shrine facilities.

16. Awaji Kannon – 80 metres (260 ft)

Japan's Awaji Kannon statue. Photo: @Johnny_suputama on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Location: Awaji Island, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan

Awaji Island, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan Completion year: 1982 (demolished in 2022)

1982 (demolished in 2022) Depiction : Kannon (Goddess of Mercy)

: Kannon (Goddess of Mercy) Material: Steel and concrete

Awaji Kannon once adorned Awaji Island with a towering 80-metre presence. Completed in 1982, the statue depicted the goddess of mercy. Despite its cultural importance, officials demolished it in 2022 due to safety concerns.

15. The Motherland Calls – 85 metres (279 ft)

Russia's Motherland Calls statue. Photo: Kroshanosha

Location : Volgograd, Russia

: Volgograd, Russia Completion year : 1967

: 1967 Depiction : Mother Russia holding a sword

: Mother Russia holding a sword Material: Concrete

The Motherland Calls in Volgograd embodies Russia’s resolve and bravery during World War II. With her sword raised high, the 85-metre statue captivates visitors with emotional depth and artistic mastery. This memorial was built in 1967 on Mamayev Kurgan to honour the sacrifices made in the Battle of Stalingrad.

14. Dai Kannon of Kita no Miyako Park – 88 metres (289 ft)

Dai Kannon of Kita no Miyako Park statue. Photo: @baudhamittra on Facebook (modified by author)

Location : Ashibetsu, Hokkaido, Japan

: Ashibetsu, Hokkaido, Japan Completion year : 1989

: 1989 Depiction : Kannon (Bodhisattva of compassion)

: Kannon (Bodhisattva of compassion) Material: Concrete

The Dai Kannon of Kita no Miyako Park in Hokkaido impresses viewers with its towering height of 88 metres. Visitors can explore its multi-storey interior that houses more than 20 Buddhist statues and relics.

The imposing white structure symbolises compassion and peace and reflects Japan’s spiritual and architectural aspirations.

13. Grand Buddha at Ling Shan – 88 metres (289 ft)

Grand Buddha at Ling Shan in China. Photo: @chinadestinations on Facebook (modified by author)

Location : Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, China

: Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, China Completion year: 1996

1996 Depiction : Amitābha Buddha

: Amitābha Buddha Material: Bronze

The Grand Buddha at Ling Shan represents Amitābha Buddha. It greets visitors with a peaceful smile and an outstretched hand meant to calm the spirit. The surrounding Buddhist-themed park enhances the site’s appeal, offering a place for meditation, learning, and beauty.

12. Great Buddha of Thailand – 92 metres (302 ft)

Great Buddha of Thailand. Photo: Tawanlubfah

Location : Wat Muang Monastery, Ang Thong Province, Thailand

: Wat Muang Monastery, Ang Thong Province, Thailand Completion year : 2008

: 2008 Depiction : Gautama Buddha

: Gautama Buddha Material: Concrete with gold-painted exterior

The Great Buddha of Thailand is erected at Wat Muang Monastery in Ang Thong Province. Visitors from around the world admire its gold-painted exterior and serene presence. The statue shows Gautama Buddha in a seated meditation pose and serves as a powerful emblem of Thai religious devotion.

11. Peter the Great Statue – 98 metres (322 ft)

Peter the Great Statue in Moscow. Photo: Sphraner

Location : Moscow, Russia

: Moscow, Russia Completion year: 1997

1997 Depiction : Peter the Great

: Peter the Great Material: Steel and bronze

The Peter the Great Statue in Moscow honours the legacy of Tsar Peter I. This 98-metre structure commemorates his role in founding the Russian navy. Georgian-Russian architect Zurab Tsereteli designed the statue using steel and bronze. It depicts Peter standing boldly on a ship’s prow.

10. Dizang of Mount Jiuhua – 99 metres (325 ft)

Dizang of Mount Jiuhua frontal view. Photo: @LugaresAsombrosos on Facebook (modified by author)

Location : Mount Jiuhua, Anhui Province, China

: Mount Jiuhua, Anhui Province, China Completion year: 2012

2012 Depiction : Kṣitigarbha (Dizang)

: Kṣitigarbha (Dizang) Material: Copper

The Dizang of Mount Jiuhua is a copper statue representing Kṣitigarbha (Dizang), the bodhisattva known as the “Earth Treasury.” The statue symbolises protection and spiritual guidance. Its setting combines natural beauty with religious significance and draws monks and pilgrims from across the region.

9. Guishan Guanyin – 99 metres (325 ft)

Location : Hunan Province, China

: Hunan Province, China Completion year: 2009

2009 Depiction : Thousand-armed Guanyin

: Thousand-armed Guanyin Material: Bronze

The Guishan Guanyin in Hunan Province, China, depicts Avalokiteśvara with a thousand arms. The statue stands 99 metres tall. It was completed in 2009 to honour Buddhist compassion and wisdom. Guishan Guanyin is a revered landmark and a powerful symbol of cultural devotion.

8. Ushiku Daibutsu – 100 metres (330 ft)

Ushiku Daibutsu statue. Photo: @VisitJapanFromCanada on Facebook, @90sanxiety on Instagram (modified by author)

Location : Ushiku, Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan

: Ushiku, Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan Completion year: 1993

1993 Depiction : Amitābha Buddha

: Amitābha Buddha Material: Bronze

The Ushiku Daibutsu is a bronze statue of Amitābha Buddha in Ushiku, Japan. It stands alongside the Sendai Daikannon as one of Japan’s tallest statues. Inside, visitors can ascend to an observation deck at 85 metres that offers sweeping views of the surrounding fields. The site remains a cherished Buddhist pilgrimage destination.

7. Sendai Daikannon – 100 metres (330 ft)

Sendai Daikannon statue. Photo: @VertigoWarrior on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Location : Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, Japan

: Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, Japan Completion year: 1991

1991 Depiction : Kannon (Buddhist deity of mercy)

: Kannon (Buddhist deity of mercy) Material: Reinforced concrete

The Sendai Daikannon represents Kannon, the goddess of mercy and compassion. Visitors can step inside and ascend its floors, which display many Buddhist artefacts. The pristine white exterior and serene expression make this statue a spiritual and architectural marvel.

6. Guanyin of Nanshan 108 metres (354 ft)

Guanyin of Nanshan statue. Photo: @world_historical_monuments on Instagram (modified by author)

Location : Sanya, Hainan Province, China

: Sanya, Hainan Province, China Completion year: 2005

2005 Depiction : Avalokiteśvara (Guanyin)

: Avalokiteśvara (Guanyin) Material: Gold-plated bronze and concrete

The Guanyin of Nanshan represents Avalokiteśvara, the Buddhist bodhisattva of compassion. The three distinct poses symbolise protection and peace. Set near the South China Sea, the golden-bronze structure draws visitors worldwide and promotes cultural and spiritual harmony.

5. Emperors Yan and Huang – 106 metres (348 ft)

Emperors Yan and Huang statue. Photo: Feifei Cui-Paoluzzo

Location : Zhengzhou, Henan Province, China

: Zhengzhou, Henan Province, China Completion year: 2007

2007 Depiction : Legendary Emperors Yan and Huang

: Legendary Emperors Yan and Huang Material: Stone

The Emperors Yan and Huang statue in Zhengzhou, China, honours two legendary Chinese ancestors. It stands atop the Yellow River. People visit this statue to admire its intricate design, which symbolises unity and strength and holds deep cultural importance. It showcases China’s engineering mastery and draws many tourists.

4. Statue of Belief (Vishwas Swaroopam) –106 metres (348 ft)

Location : Nathdwara, Rajasthan, India

: Nathdwara, Rajasthan, India Completion year : 2022

: 2022 Depiction : Lord Shiva

: Lord Shiva Material: Concrete and steel

The Statue of Belief, or Vishwas Swaroopam, honours Lord Shiva in Nathdwara, India. The statue symbolises divine faith and spirituality. It stands amidst the Aravalli hills and features intricately crafted details, including Shiva’s trident and serpent. The landmark offers panoramic views and includes meditation halls and viewing galleries for devotees.

3. Laykyun Sekkya – 116 metres (381 ft)

Source: UGC

Location : Khatakan Taung, Monywa, Myanmar

: Khatakan Taung, Monywa, Myanmar Completion year : 2008

: 2008 Depiction : Gautama Buddha

: Gautama Buddha Material: Concrete

Laykyun Sekkya presents the image of Gautama Buddha. It was erected atop a hill that overlooks lush landscapes. A reclining Buddha accompanies the statue at the site, enhancing its importance as a pilgrimage destination. Visitors can explore 31 floors within the statue, which represent the planes of existence in Buddhist cosmology.

2. Spring Temple Buddha – 128 metres (420 ft)

Spring Temple Buddha statue. Photo: @dhruv_rathee, @VertigoWarrior on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Location : Lushan County, Henan Province, China

: Lushan County, Henan Province, China Completion year : 2008

: 2008 Depiction : Vairocana Buddha

: Vairocana Buddha Material: Copper

The Spring Temple Buddha in Henan Province, China, ranks as the second-tallest statue in the world. It symbolises Buddhist and Chinese cultural heritage.The statue represents Vairocana Buddha and rises atop a lotus-shaped pedestal set within a complex that measures over 25 metres in height.

Its name refers to the nearby thermal Spring Temple, known for its healing waters. It is made from approximately 2,200 tonnes of copper, 1,500 tonnes of steel, and has gilded features

1. Statue of Unity – 182 metres (597 ft)

Statue of Unity from India. Photo: @sou.india on Instagram (modified by author)

Location : Kevadia (Sadhu Bet), Narmada District, Gujarat, India

: Kevadia (Sadhu Bet), Narmada District, Gujarat, India Completion year: 2018

2018 Depiction : Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (India’s Iron Man)

: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (India’s Iron Man) Material: Steel framing with reinforced concrete core and bronze cladding

The Statue of Unity is the world’s tallest statue at 182 metres. It depicts Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, an Indian independence leader who unified the princely states. Unveiled on 31 October 2018, it stands on Sadhu Bet island in the Narmada River, Gujarat.

The statue was designed by sculptor Ram V. Sutar and built by a consortium including Larsen & Toubro. It was constructed with 70,000 tonnes of cement and 25,000 tonnes of steel. It serves as a memorial and an educational site on Patel’s legacy.

What is the tallest statue in the world right now?

The tallest statue in the world is the Statue of Unity in India, which stands at 182 metres (597 ft). It depicts Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, a key leader in India's independence movement. The statue, located in Gujarat, was completed in 2018.

What is the second-tallest statue in the world?

The Spring Temple Buddha in China is the second-tallest statue in the world. It reaches a height of 128 metres (420 ft). This statue of Vairocana Buddha stands in Henan Province.

Where is the biggest Buddha statue in the world?

The biggest Buddha statue in the world is the Spring Temple Buddha in Henan Province, China. At 128 metres (420 ft), it surpasses all other Buddha statues in height.

From the towering Spring Temple Buddha to the serene Guanyin statues, the tallest statues in the world highlight mankind’s enduring quest for beauty and meaning. These structures not only shape skylines but also serve as focal points of cultural identity.

