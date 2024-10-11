What is the oldest castle in the world? Top 15 ancient wonders

Castles have an enduring mark on the historical landscape. From medieval strongholds to grandiose palaces, these stunning wonders have served as symbols of power and a crucial role in history. Some castles have been refurbished throughout the years, and some are still inhabited. Discover the oldest castles in the world and what makes them unique.

Citadel of Aleppo (L), Cardiff Castle (C), and Matsumoto Castle (R) are among the oldest castles in the world. Photo: Giovanni Mereghetti, Matthew Horwood, MIXA (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

We determined the oldest castle in the world by analysing different castles and their establishment dates. We used data from various credible sources, like WorldAtlas, Revisiting History and Historical Royal Palaces. The list is arranged in ascending order.

15 oldest castles in the world

Castles are a staple in the history of the world and are primarily associated with royalty. Most of these grand architectural buildings still stand today in various parts of the world. If you are wondering which is the oldest castle in the world, here is a list of ancient wonders and the year they were founded.

Rank Castle Year of establishment 1 Citadel of Aleppo c.3000 BCE 2 Prague Castle 880 3 Reichsburg Cochem 1000 4 Warwick Castle 1068 5 Windsor Castle 1070 6 Hohenwerfen Castle 1075 7 Hohensalzburg Castle 1077 8 Tower of London 1078 9 Rochester Castle 1087 10 Cardiff Castle 11th Century 11 Byblos Castle 11th Century 12 Alcázar of Segovia 1120 13 Killyleagh Castle 1180 14 Malahide Castle 1185 15 Matsumoto Castle 1504

15. Matsumoto Castle — 1504

A general view of Matsushiro Castle on May 1, 2007 in Matsumoto, Nagano, Japan. Photo: MIXA

Source: Getty Images

Built : 1504

: 1504 Built by : Shimadachi Sadanaga

: Shimadachi Sadanaga Location : Japan

: Japan In use: 1504 to 1868

Matsumoto Castle, also known as Crow Castle or Fukashi Castle due to its black exterior, is among Japan's historic and few remaining castles. Shimadachi Sadanaga built the structure using Earth, wood, and stone.

The Matsumoto Castle is admired for its unique architecture and historical importance. This magnificent structure is open to tourists and is a popular spot to view cherry blossoms in spring.

14. Malahide Castle — 1185

View of Malahide Castle, the castle belonged to the Talbot family from 1185 to 1976, Richard Talbot. Photo: Joaquin Gomez Sastre

Source: Getty Images

Built : 1185

: 1185 Built by : Richard Talbot

: Richard Talbot Location : Ireland

: Ireland In use: 1185 to 1976

Malahide Castle is a stunning medieval castle in Dublin, Ireland. It has a rich history since its establishment in the 12th Century. The castle, which the Talbot family-owned, sits on 260 acres.

The Malahide Castle area includes a butterfly house and beautiful gardens. Visitors can take guided tours to explore its private rooms and learn about its Irish history.

13. Killyleagh Castle — 1180

Killyleagh Castle courtyard, Killyleagh, County Down, Northern Island, early 20th century. Photo: The Print Collector

Source: Getty Images

Built : 1180

: 1180 Built by : Norman knight Sir John de Courcy

: Norman knight Sir John de Courcy Location : Killyleagh, Northern Ireland

: Killyleagh, Northern Ireland In use: 1180 to present

Killyleagh Castle is one of the main attractions in Killyleagh, Northern Ireland. King James I gave the castle's land to the Hamilton family, who have lived there since the early 17th Century.

Gawn Rowan currently owns the castle. Killyleagh Castle was first built in 1180, and its architecture was inspired by the Loire Valley châteaux. Sir Charles Lanyon later redesigned it in the 19th Century.

12. Alcázar of Segovia — 1120

View of Alcázar (Castle) of Segovia, Spain. Photo: Emad Aljumah

Source: Getty Images

Built: 1120

1120 Built by : Berber Almoravid dynasty

: Berber Almoravid dynasty Location : Segovia, Spain

: Segovia, Spain In use: 12th century to 19th century

The Alcázar of Segovia is a magnificent medieval castle, originally an Arab fortress. It has played various roles over the years, including being a royal palace, a fortress, a military academy, and a state prison. It was home to the Castilian monarchs until the 19th Century.

In 1862, it caught fire and was handed over to the Ministry of War the next year as a military school to train military skills. Today, it serves as a museum and a military archives building, where visitors come to admire the historical site.

11. Byblos Castle — 11th Century

A view of Byblos Castle, built by the Crusaders in the 12th century. Photo: Kaveh Kazemi

Source: Getty Images

Built: 11th Century

11th Century Built by : Crusaders

: Crusaders Location : Byblos, Lebanon

: Byblos, Lebanon In use: 11th Century to 1282

Byblos Castle was also known as the Castle of Gibelet during the 11th-century Crusades. The Crusaders constructed this castle using limestone and remains of Roman structures.

The Byblos Castle is close to significant archaeological sites, such as the ruins of the Temple of Baalat Gebal and the Temple of the Obelisks. It was initially owned by the Genoese Embriaco family, among the Lords of Gibelet. Today, the castle is a museum that displays artefacts and is open to visitors.

10. Cardiff Castle — 11th Century

A general view of Cardiff Castle on May 24, 2022, in Cardiff, Wales. Photo: Matthew Horwood

Source: Getty Images

Built: 11th Century

11th Century Built by : William the Conqueror

: William the Conqueror Location : Cardiff, Wales

: Cardiff, Wales In use: 11th Century to 1938

The castle is located in Cardiff, Wales, and was constructed using motte and bailey. It was first built by William the Conqueror and later improved by the Norman invaders. Over the years, Cardiff Castle has been refurbished and expanded. The transformations include a Norman keep and a Victorian Gothic mansion from the 19th Century.

9. Rochester Castle — 1087

A general view of Rochester Castle on February 26, 2018, in Rochester, United Kingdom. Photo: Dan Kitwood

Source: Getty Images

Built: 1087

1087 Built by : Gundulf, Bishop of Rochester

: Gundulf, Bishop of Rochester Location : Rochester, Kent, South East England

: Rochester, Kent, South East England In use: 1087 to 16th Century

William II built Rochester Castle at the request of Gundulf, the Bishop of Rochester. William wanted the fortress built in Rochester, so he could control the river that passed through it. The English castle is one of the best-preserved castles in England and the tallest surviving historical building in Europe.

8. Tower of London — 1078

Boats passing the Tower of London in central London on Saturday, September 21, 2024. Photo: Lucy North

Source: Getty Images

Built: 1078

1078 Built by : William the Conqueror

: William the Conqueror Location : England

: England In use: 1078 to 1952

The Tower of London Castle is a historic building on the River Thames bank in London, England. It is famous for being a prison, although that was not the original reason why it was built. The Tower of London was a royal residence with fortified walls and a moat. Today, it is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and home of the crown jewels.

7. Hohensalzburg Castle — 1077

Hohensalzburg Castle overlooks the city of Salzburg, Austria, ca. 29 July 2011. Photo: HUM Images

Source: Getty Images

Built: 1077

1077 Built by : Archbishop Gebhard

: Archbishop Gebhard Location : Salzburg, Austria

: Salzburg, Austria In use: 1077 to 1861

Hohensalzbug was built by Gebhard I of Helffenstein in 1077. Although the archbishop went into exile, his successors finished the job. The archbishops of Salzburg expanded Hohensalzbug Castle during the reign of the Roman Empire, and Leonard von Keutschach made the final look.

6. Hohenwerfen Castle — 1075

Hohenwerfen Castle, Werfen, Salzburg, Austria, was built in the 11th century. Photo: DEA/G.P. Cavallero

Source: Getty Images

Built: 1075

1075 Built by : Archbishop Gebhard von Salzburg

: Archbishop Gebhard von Salzburg Location : Werfen, Austria

: Werfen, Austria In use: 1075 to 1987

Hohenwerfen Castle is a magnificent medieval building in the Salzach valley, south of Salzburg, Austria. The fortress sits on a 623-meter-high precipice and offers breathtaking views of the Tennen Mountain and Berchtesgaden Alps.

Built by Archbishop Gebhard of Salzburg, Hohenwerfen Castle is rich in Austrian history. It has served as a military base and a residence for Salzburg's rulers.

5. Windsor Castle — 1070

Windsor Castle, England, United Kingdom, is home to the British monarch. Photo: DeAgostin

Source: Getty Images

Built: 1070

1070 Built by : William the Conqueror

: William the Conqueror Location : Windsor, Berkshire, England

: Windsor, Berkshire, England In use: 1070 to date

Windsor Castle is the most famous and longest-occupied palace in Europe. It has been home to England's monarchs since King Henry I.

The original Windsor Castle was initially built of motte and bailey but was later redone using stone. The fortress is still home to one of the most famous people, the English royals, and is also a tourist attraction.

4. Warwick Castle — 1068

Warwick Castle's south front, known as Caesar's Tower, on Friday, September 20, 2024. Photo: Jacob King

Source: Getty Images

Built: 1068

1068 Built by : William I the Conqueror

: William I the Conqueror Location : Warwickshire, England

: Warwickshire, England In use: 1068 to 1978

The first stone of the fortress was laid in 1068 by one of the most famous leaders in England, William the Conqueror. Later, the Earls of Warwick gradually rebuilt it in stone, but it fell into negligence in the 16th Century. The Greville family owned the Warwick Castle for nearly four centuries and sold it in 1978.

3. Reichsburg Cochem — 1000

The Reichsburg Cochem castle is high above the Moselle in Cochem. Photo: Thomas Frey

Source: Getty Images

Built: 1000

1000 Built by : Franconian Palatine

: Franconian Palatine Location : Cochem, Germany

: Cochem, Germany In use: 1000 to 1689

Reichsburg Cochem, also known as Cochem Castle, was built by the Palatinate Count Ezzo in Germany. The earliest writings about the stunning building date back to 1051. Ezzo's oldest daughter, Richeza, the Queen of Poland, gifted Reichsburg Cochem to Palatine Count Henry I.

2. Prague Castle — 880

Evening at Prague Castle, also known as Hradcany Castle. Photo: Slawek Staszczuk

Source: Getty Images

Built: 880

880 Built by : Prince Bořivoj

: Prince Bořivoj Location : Czech Republic

: Czech Republic In use: 880 to 1918

Prague Castle is a historic building situated in the heart of Prague, Czech Republic. It was founded by Prince Bořivoj of the Premyslid Dynasty around 880. The fortress is the Guinness World Record holder as the largest ancient castle complex covering nearly 70,000 square meters. It has also housed the richest families, such as the kings of Bohemia and Czechoslovakia presidents.

1. Citadel of Aleppo — c.3000 BCE

The Citadel of Aleppo Castle is the oldest castle in the world. Photo: Giovanni Mereghetti

Source: Getty Images

Built: c.3000 BCE

c.3000 BCE Built by : The Ayyubids

: The Ayyubids Location : Aleppo, Syria

: Aleppo, Syria In use: c.3000 BCE to 21st century

The Citadel of Aleppo is the oldest fortress in the world and is also among the largest castles. It was built on a hill in Aleppo and was named a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1986. The first fortress was built in 3000 BCE and rebuilt during the Ayuubid dynasty in the 12th Century.

What was the first castle built?

The Citadel of Aleppo, a towering testament to human ingenuity, is the world's oldest castle. The Ayyubids built it in the ancient city of Aleppo in Syria.

Is Prague Castle the oldest castle in the world?

No, it is not the oldest castle in the world. However, it is definitely one of the oldest. It was built in the 9th Century.

Which are the oldest castles in Europe?

Europe is home to some of the oldest castles in the world. They include Prague Castle, Killyleagh, Alcázar of Segovia, and Windsor Castle.

Who owns the oldest castle in the world?

Windsor Castle in England is the oldest continuously inhabited castle in the world. It is the official residence of one of the wealthiest people and the reigning British monarch. The fortress has been in use since the 11th Century.

Castles are magnificent buildings. Many of them were built in medieval times to protect against enemies. The oldest castle in the world is the Citadel of Aleppo, which was established in 3000 BCE in Aleppo, Syria.

