A Nigerian lady shared an emotional post online mourning the death of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo

In her post on X, she spoke about the veteran actor’s final moments, and her words moved many netizens to tears

Fans, friends and family have taken to social media to mourn the actor’s unexpected death, which was reportedly caused by cancer

A Nigerian lady shared a deeply emotional post online following the death of popular Nollywood star, Alexx Ekubo.

News of the reported death of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo stirred emotion on social media, as admirers struggled to come to terms with the sudden loss.

Lady breaks silence about the private side of Alexx Ekubo. Photo credit: @Itohan_olat/X.

Source: Twitter

Lady speaks after death of Alexx Ekubo

Tributes emerged from fans, colleagues and well-wishers who spoke on the impact he had made through his career and public presence.

The circumstances surrounding his passing were said to have been linked to cancer, a revelation that deepened the pain felt by many who had not been aware of any serious illness before the announcement.

Among the many reactions, a Nigerian lady using the handle @itohan_olat spoke about a particular aspect of the late actor that quickly gained attention online.

Her message touched many Nigerians who connected with the picture she painted of a man who chose dignity and privacy during a difficult personal battle.

Rather than allowing public scrutiny during a vulnerable period, she noted that he deliberately protected his image, ensuring that memories of him remained tied to strength rather than suffering.

She noted how carefully the actor had guarded his private struggles.

According to her interpretation, he avoided public displays of weakness and maintained control over how he would be remembered.

Lady pays tribute to the late Alexx Ekubo. Photo credit: @Itohan_olat/X.

Source: Twitter

She noted that his final moments at the hospital were faced quietly, away from cameras and public speculation, which she considered a powerful and intentional decision.

Speaking further, she expressed pain and disappointment at losing someone she admired.

In her words:

"There are no sick or frail photos of him online. He made a conscious choice not to let the world see him weak or unwell. He faced it privately and left as the strong man he wanted to be remembered as. Rip Alex Ekubo. This one pain me."

Reactions as lady mourns Alexx Ekubo

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Chommy Charming said:

"I swear e pain me reach bone marrow. Lowkey I was hoping one day he'll grace our screen again."

Akorede said:

"He could have spoken up maybe help would come you know, rip to him."

Artetarmy said:

"I remember Cater Efe telling IK to call him. IK said he was sleeping and he won’t want to disturb him."

Ademola said:

"Reminds me of Chadwick Boseman. I'm heartbroken."

Sauce Kiki reacted:

"He was a strong man. May he rest in peace."

Glow and grow reacted:

"Gush. Tears won’t flowing from my eyes."

Adaora wrote:

"This one too pain me. I’m heartbroken."

@nkolisklq26 said:

"Life is vanity upon vanity. Friends take heart but keep preparing yourself bcos we are strangers here."

@Yetty Love said:

"May God Almighty forgive you all of your shortcomings in Jesus name amen."

@Heroine555 reacted:

"Kia, please what is "LIFE" if we will all die one day after all the struggling."

@Bellaify said:

"Wish love could bring him background, this guy is truly loved by many, rest on Alex."

@BBrenda said:

"You're free from the suffering and pain of this world may he rest in PEACE and may are heavenly Father welcome his soul and fill in the space he left behind in his family friends and well wisher."

@I'm just a girl reacted:

"Am I Nigerian no I'm a Kenyan do I know this man before no but do I shed tears when I see his after death videos YES my condolences to Nigerians."

@JC added:

"We are scared of aging, but at the end of the day life told us that life is not guaranteed."

See the post below:

Lady posts heartbreaking chat about Alex Ekubo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared an alleged chat on the X app following the unexpected news of Alex Ekubo’s reported demise.

She posted the chat online and expressed heartbreak over the actor, who was said to have battled an illness.

Source: Legit.ng