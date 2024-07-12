50 Bible verses for kids to build a strong spiritual foundation

Sharing the Word of God with your family is a strategic approach to fostering unity and peace in the home. In addition to instilling positive values, family devotion gives children a sense of self-agency in the face of uncertainty. Knowing Bible verses for kids can help you guide your children in the right direction.

Learning Bible verses as a family helps kids create lasting memories. Photo: Sdominick (modified by author)

The Bible contains the Word of God in expressions, observations, and principles that guide people of all ages, including children. Based on data from faith-based parenting sites and expert opinions, we have created this collection of inspirational Bible verses for kids.

Bible verses for kids

For Christian believers, learning and sharing the word of God positively impacts life. While one might argue that children cannot grasp matters of belief, cultivating the practice of memorising scripture enables them to gain wisdom for life as they grow.

Short and easy Bible verses for kids

Family devotion can be made into a fun, memorable time by learning scripture through song, dance, puzzles and riddles. Here are easy Bible verses for kids to memorize daily.

Bible verses for kids help build a strong sense of values and beliefs. Photo: Princessdlaf (modified by author)

Pray without ceasing. (1 Thessalonians 5:17)

Salvation comes from the LORD. (Jonah 2:9)

In the beginning, God created the heavens and the earth. (Genesis 1:1)

Christ died for sins, once and for all, to bring you to God. (1 Peter 3:18)

And we walk by faith and not by sight. (2 Corinthians 5:7)

Jesus wept. (John 11:35)

Love always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. (1 Corinthians 13:4-7)

Jesus said, "Let the little children come to me and do not stop them." (Matthew 19:14)

Look to the Lord and his strength; seek his face always. (1 Chronicles 16:11)

This is the day the LORD has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it. (Psalm 118:24)

Encouraging Bible verses for kids

Understanding Bible verses helps children build a strong sense of courage in times of uncertainty. Photo: pixabay.com, @StockSnap (modified by author)

Like adults, children face new and uncertain situations, such as adjusting to new environments, difficulties in the classroom, bullying, or making friends. If you are looking for a means to uplift a discouraged child, here is a list of Bible verses that can help.

I can do all things through him who strengthens me. (Philippians 4:13)

For the Spirit God gave us does not make us timid, but gives us power, love and self-discipline. (2 Timothy 1:7)

When I am afraid, I put my trust in you. (Psalm 56:3)

I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Wonderful are your works; my soul knows it very well. (Psalm 139:14)

Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be frightened, and do not be dismayed, for the LORD your God is with you wherever you go. ( Joshua 1:9)

Finally, be strong in the Lord and in the strength of His might. Put on the whole armour of God that you may be able to stand against the schemes of the devil. (Ephesians 6:10-11)

But the Lord stood at my side and gave me strength so that through me, the message might be fully proclaimed, and all the Gentiles might hear it. And I was delivered from the lion’s mouth. (‭‭2 Timothy‬ ‭4‬:‭17‬)

Jesus looked at them and said, “With man, this is impossible, but with God, all things are possible. (Matthew 19:26)

"For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the LORD, “plans to prosper you, not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future. (Jeremiah 29:11)

Every good and perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of the heavenly lights, who does not change like shifting shadows. (‭‭James‬ ‭1‬:‭17)

Verses with Bible promises for children

Bible verses help kids understand their place as a reward and blessing. Photo: FatCamera (modified by author)

Through the Bible, God communicates His promises for human beings, people of all races, genders, and ages. Explore the character of God and His promises for children through the scriptures below.

You may ask me for anything in my name, and I will do it. (John 14:14)

All your children will be taught by the Lord, and great will be their peace. (Isaiah 54:13)

Children are a gift from the Lord; they are a reward from him. (Psalm 127:3)

Jesus said, ‘Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these. (Matthew 19:14)

You hem me in behind and before, and you lay your hand upon me. (Psalm 139:5)

The Lord is my strength and my shield; my heart trusts in him, and he helps me. My heart leaps for joy, and with my song, I praise him. (Psalm 28:7)

At that time, the disciples came to Jesus, saying, "Who is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven?" And calling to him a child, he put him in the midst of them and said, ‘Truly, I say to you, unless you turn and become like children, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven." (Matthew 18:1-3)

Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you, and before you were born, I consecrated you; I appointed you a prophet to the nations. (Matthew 19:14)

He tends his flock like a shepherd: He gathers the lambs in his arms and carries them close to his heart; he gently leads those who are young. (Isaiah 40:11)

As the mountains surround Jerusalem, so the Lord surrounds his people both now and forevermore. (Psalm 125:2)

Bible verses for children's behaviour

Bible verses for kids help teach the true love of God. Photo: unsplash.com, @Priscilla Du Preez (modified by author)

The Bible plays a vital role in providing a moral blueprint for life. From providing role models to answering life's complex dilemmas, the place of scripture can not be underestimated.

Believe in the light while you have the light so that you may become children of light. (John 12:36)

Do to others as you would have them do to you. (Luke 6:31)

What time, I am afraid, I will trust in You. (Psalm 56:3)

Children obey your parents in all things, for this is well pleasing to the Lord. (Colossians 3:20)

But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. Against such things, there is no law. (Galatians 5:22-23)

I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful. I know that fully well. (Psalm 139:14)

So, whether you eat or drink, or whatever you do, do all to the glory of God. (1 Corinthians 10:31)

And Jesus grew in wisdom and stature, and in favour with God and man. (Luke 2:52)

Don’t let anyone look down on you because you are young, but set an example for the believers in speech, in conduct, in love, in faith and in purity. (1 Timothy 4:12)

I have no greater joy than to hear that my children are walking in the truth. (3 John 1:4)

Bible verses for a struggling child

Memorized Bible verses allow kids to find ready counsel and instruction when facing difficult situations. Photo: Professional Studio Images (modified by author)

The knowledge of scriptures offers solace for believers by assuring them of God's love, blessings, and presence. Here is a list of comforting words from the Bible for kids.

Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. Not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your hearts be troubled, neither let them be afraid. (John 14:27)

Cast all your anxiety upon Him, for He cares for you. (1 Peter 5:7)

And which of you, by being anxious, can add a single hour to his span of life? If then you are not able to do as small a thing as that, why are you anxious about the rest? (Luke 12:25-26)

In You, O Lord, I put my trust. (Psalms 31:1)

He shall give his angels charge over you to keep you in all your ways. (Psalms 91:11)

And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are called according to his purpose. (Romans 8:28)

"Be strong and of good courage,” God said to Joshua, “for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go. (Joshua 1:9)

Be still and know that I am God. (Psalm 46:10)

I will instruct you and teach you in the way you should go; I will counsel you with My eye upon you. (Psalm 86:15)

You can trust the Lord forever. (Malachi 3:5)

How do you study scripture with kids?

A clearly laid-out plan that includes age-appropriate learning resources, a calm environment, and open interaction enhances the learning process. Repetition of covered stories, parables and verses goes a long way in enhancing a child's memories. Do not forget to celebrate milestones in the process of learning.

How do you make memorising scripture fun for kids?

Engaging a child's imagination through dance, songs, and plays can help make learning the scriptures fun. Captivating storytelling can also be used to narrate and explain Bible stories.

Bible verses for kids provide parents with a positive way of raising and guiding their children. The scriptures also highlight God's nature as a loving and nurturing Father, allowing parents to learn and improve.

