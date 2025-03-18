Global site navigation

Top 30 biggest LEGO sets in the world, ranked by number of pieces
Entertainment

Top 30 biggest LEGO sets in the world, ranked by number of pieces

by  Muhunya Muhonji 10 min read

LEGO is not just for kids—it is a serious passion for collectors and builders who love taking on massive challenges. Some of the biggest LEGO sets include the LEGO Eiffel Tower, LEGO Colosseum, LEGO Titanic and LEGO Hogwarts Castle. If you have ever spent hours assembling a complex set, then you can try out some of the largest LEGO creations ever made.

LEGO sets
The biggest LEGO sets include the LEGO Eiffel Tower, the LEGO Colosseum, the LEGO Titanic and the LEGO Hogwarts Castle. Photo: SOPA Images (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

  • The LEGO Art World Map holds the record for the most pieces, with 11,695.
  • Other sets like the Taj Mahal and Notre Dame de Paris showcase impressive real-world landmarks in LEGO form.
  • Several large LEGO sets bring popular franchises to life, including Harry Potter’s Hogwarts Express and The Lord of the Rings: Rivendell.
  • Many of these large sets are designed for impressive display.

Top 30 biggest Lego sets in the world

LEGO has continuously pushed the limits of design and complexity, creating some of the most impressive large-scale sets for dedicated fans. If you love architecture, movies, or history, these LEGO sets offer an incredible building experience. Here is a ranking list of some of the biggest LEGO sets ever made by their total piece count.

Lego setPieces
LEGO Art World Map11,695
LEGO Icons Eiffel Tower10,001
LEGO Icons Titanic9,090
LEGO Creator Expert Colosseum9,036
LEGO Star Wars UCS Millennium Falcon7,541
LEGO Star Wars UCS AT-AT6,785
LEGO Star Wars UCS Razor Crest6,187
LEGO Icons The Lord of the Rings: Rivendell6,167
LEGO Ninjago City Markets6,163
LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle 6,020

30. LEGO Creator Expert Roller Coaster

LEGO Creator Expert Roller Coaster
LEGO Creator Expert Roller Coaster is approximately 20 inches tall and has 4,123 pieces. Photo: @brickssmart on Instagram
Source: UGC
  • Set numbers: 10261
  • Pieces: 4123
  • Minifigures: 11
  • Released: May 2018

The massive LEGO Roller Coaster stands 20 inches high and consists of 4,123 pieces, making it one of the tallest LEGO sets ever. This set features a fully functional chain lift and two roller coaster trains, each with three cars. It also includes 11 minifigures, allowing you to create your own thrilling amusement park experience.

29. LEGO Creator Big Ben

LEGO Creator Big Ben
This intricate set does not come with minifigures and has 4,163 pieces. Photo: @BeyondtheBrickTV on Facebook
Source: UGC
  • Set numbers: 10253
  • Pieces: 4,163
  • Minifigures: 0
  • Released: July 2017

The Big Ben tower stands over 23 inches (59 cm) tall. This detailed set features intricately designed clock faces with movable hour and minute hands. It has 4163 pieces.

28. LEGO Art Harry Potter Hogwarts Crests

LEGO Art Harry Potter Hogwarts Crests
This is a customisable set you can use to create any of the four Hogwarts house crests. Photo; @jenniferromigkapusta on Facebook
Source: UGC
  • Set numbers: 31201
  • Pieces: 4,249
  • Minifigures: 0
  • Released: January 2021

The LEGO Art Harry Potter Hogwarts Crests set is a creative and customizable build featuring 4,249 pieces. This unique set allows fans to construct one of four Hogwarts house crests—Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, or Ravenclaw—using small LEGO tiles to form a mosaic-like design.

27. LEGO Creator Expert Tower Bridge

LEGO Creator Expert Tower Bridge
LEGO Creator Expert Tower Bridge set has 4,287 pieces and it represents one of the most attractive places in London. Photo: @bamsouthington on Instagram
Source: UGC
  • Set numbers: 10214
  • Pieces: 4,287
  • Minifigures: 0
  • Released: October 2010

The Tower Bridge is one of London's most iconic architectural landmarks and a popular tourist attraction, drawing millions of visitors each year. The LEGO Tower Bridge set features a functioning drawbridge and small cars.

26. LEGO Architecture Notre-Dame de Paris

LEGO Architecture Notre-Dame de Paris
This beautifully crafted 4,383 piece set pays tribute to the most iconic cathedrals in the world. Photo: @boxofbricksmy on Instagram
Source: UGC
  • Set numbers: 21061
  • Pieces: 4,383
  • Minifigures: 0
  • Released: June 2024

The LEGO Architecture Notre-Dame de Paris is a beautifully crafted set that pays tribute to one of the most iconic cathedrals in the world. This detailed model captures the stunning Gothic architecture, intricate rose windows, towering spires, and flying buttresses.

25. LEGO Icons Lion Knights' Castle

LEGO Icons Lion Knight's Castle
The LEGO Icons Lion Knight's Castle has 4,514 pieces and has several rooms to explore. It comes with 22 minifigures. Photo: @gatobricks on Instagram
Source: UGC
  • Set numbers: 10305
  • Pieces: 4,514
  • Minifigures: 22
  • Released: August 2022

This massive set contains over 4,500 pieces and is filled with exciting rooms to explore. You will discover hidden passages, movable walls, secret hideouts, a medieval drawbridge, and much more. The set also includes 22 minifigures and 5 animals, offering endless possibilities for creative play and adventure.

24. LEGO Ghostbusters Firehouse Headquarters

LEGO Ghostbusters Firehouse Headquarters
This LEGO set is made up of 4,634 pieces and comes with nine minifigures. Photo: @ericcbricks on Instagram
Source: UGC
  • Set numbers: 75827
  • Pieces: 4,634
  • Minifigures: 9
  • Released: January 2016

This set recreates the legendary LEGO Ghostbusters Firehouse Headquarters, based on the real-life firehouse located in New York City, USA. It features a highly detailed interior and comes with 9 Minifigures, allowing you to bring the iconic Ghostbusters headquarters to life in stunning LEGO form.

23. LEGO Star Wars UCS Imperial Star Destroyer

LEGO Star Wars UCS Imperial Star Destroyer
This is the biggest LEGO Destroyer ever made and it is made up of 4,784 pieces. Photo: @beninjaboi on Instagram
Source: UGC
  • Set numbers: 75252
  • Pieces: 4,784
  • Minifigures: 2
  • Released: September 2019

The Imperial LEGO Star Destroyer is a massive set, featuring 4,784 pieces. Not only is it one of the largest LEGO sets in the world, but it also holds the title of the biggest LEGO Destroyer ever made. It boasts swivelling guns, a tilting radar dish and massive engine exhausts.

22. LEGO Harry Potter Gringotts Wizarding Bank – Collectors' Edition

LEGO Harry Potter Gringotts Wizarding Bank
With 4,801 pieces, this LEGO set represents the iconic bank from Harry Potter. Photo: @legostoresme on Instagram
Source: UGC
  • Set numbers: 76417
  • Pieces: 4,801
  • Minifigures: 13
  • Released: September 2023

The Gringotts Wizarding Bank set brings the iconic bank from Harry Potter to life with 4,801 pieces. It features a spiralling vault cart track with a unique mechanism that stops the cart at each of the three underground vaults, adding an extra layer of magic and detail to this impressive model.

21. LEGO Disney Castle

LEGO Disney Castle
This is the largest Disney Let set with 4,837 pieces and features minifigures, such as Tiana, Cinderella, and Prince Charming. Photo: @imrickjamesbricks on Instagram
Source: UGC
  • Set numbers: 43222
  • Pieces: 4,837
  • Minifigures: 8
  • Released: July 2023

The 2023 Disney Castle takes the crown as the largest Disney LEGO set, featuring nearly 800 more pieces than its predecessors. It includes Minifigures of Disney’s Snow White, Prince Florian, Cinderella, Prince Charming, Tiana, Prince Naveen, Rapunzel, and Flynn Ryder. This detailed set replicates the iconic Cinderella Castle from the Walt Disney World Resort.

20. LEGO Ninjago City

LEGO Ninjago City
This 4,867 piece LEGO set captures Ninjago cityscape, with shops, apartments, restaurants, a functioning elevator, and hidden details. Photo: @bricks.by.mind on Instagram
Source: UGC
  • Set numbers: 70620
  • Pieces: 4,867
  • Minifigures: 16
  • Released: September 2017

The LEGO Ninjago City set is a vibrant and intricately designed model featuring 4,867 pieces. This multi-tiered structure is packed with shops, apartments, restaurants, a functioning elevator, and hidden details, creating an immersive cityscape. It has 16 minifigures, including Lloyd, Kai, and other fan-favourite characters.

19. LEGO Hogwarts Express Collectors Edition

LEGO Hogwarts Express Collectors Edition
This LEGO set features an iconic red steam engine, coal tender, and a detailed passenger carriage. Photo: @brickshell_cases on Instagram
Source: UGC
  • Set numbers: 76405
  • Pieces: 5,129
  • Minifigures: 20
  • Released: August 2022

The LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Express – Collectors' Edition is a stunning and highly detailed set with 5,129 pieces. This large-scale model captures the iconic red steam engine, coal tender, and a detailed passenger carriage. It is complete with compartments that recreate memorable scenes from the Harry Potter films.

18. LEGO Star Wars UCS Millennium Falcon 2007

LEGO Star Wars UCS Millennium Falcon 2007
This 5,197 piece LEGO set comes with five minifigures. Photo: @boxofbricksmy on Instagram
Source: UGC
  • Set numbers: 10179
  • Pieces: 5,197
  • Minifigures: 5
  • Released: July 2007

This was the first Millennium Falcon built on a Minifigure scale. The LEGO Millennium Falcon spaceship was designed to closely resemble the iconic Star Wars ship. It comes with Minifigures of Han, Chewbacca, Obi-Wan, Luke, and Leia, so you can join forces with these legendary heroes and heroines to save the galaxy.

17. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Avengers Tower

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Avengers Tower
This LEGO set is built using 5,201 pieces and features superheroes, such as Iron Man, Wong, Captain America, Thor, Ant-Man, and Black Widow. Photo: @mcu.portal on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC
  • Set numbers: 76269
  • Pieces: 5,201
  • Minifigures: 31
  • Released: November 2023

The Avengers Tower is the largest LEGO Marvel set ever released. It includes 31 Minifigures, featuring Iron Man, Wong, Captain America, Thor, Ant-Man, Black Widow, and The Wasp. Standing over 35.5 inches (90 cm) tall, the tower’s sides and roof lift off, allowing easy access to its detailed interior for an immersive building experience.

16. LEGO Star Wars UCS Venator-class Republic Attack Cruiser

LEGO Star Wars UCS Venator-class Republic Attack Cruiser
The LEGO set represents the legendary Republic warship from Star Wars: The Clone Wars, built with 5,374 pieces. Photo: @brickstar_official on Instagram
Source: UGC
  • Set numbers: 75367
  • Pieces: 5,374
  • Minifigures: 2
  • Released: October 2023

This is an epic and highly detailed Ultimate Collector Series set, featuring 5,374 pieces. This massive model brings to life the legendary Republic warship from Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The set also includes exclusive minifigures of Captain Rex and Admiral Yularen.

15. LEGO Creator Expert Camp Nou – FC Barcelona

LEGO Creator Expert Camp Nou- FC Barcelona
This is the second-largest LEGO set stadium created with 5,508 pieces. Photo: @boxofbricksmy on Instagram
Source: UGC
  • Set numbers: 10284
  • Pieces: 5,508
  • Minifigures: 0
  • Released: September 2021

The Camp Nou stadium is the second-largest LEGO stadium set ever created. This detailed set captures every aspect of the iconic stadium, from the pitch and players’ tunnel to the VIP entrance and press area. It even includes a tour bus outside, adding an extra touch of realism to this impressive model.

14. LEGO Harry Potter Diagon Alley

LEGO Harry Potter Diagon Alley
This complicated LEGO set is made up of four modular buildings. Photo: @boxofbricksmy on Instagram
Source: UGC
  • Set numbers: 75978
  • Pieces: 5,544
  • Minifigures: 14
  • Released: September 2020

The LEGO Harry Potter Diagon Alley is a magical and immersive set with 5,544 pieces. This highly detailed model features four modular buildings, including Ollivanders Wand Shop, Weasley's Wizard Wheezes, Flourish & Blotts, and Gringotts Bank. The set also includes 14 minifigures, featuring beloved characters like Harry, Hermione, Ron, and Draco Malfoy.

13. LEGO Ninjago City Gardens

LEGO Ninjago City Gardens
This impressive LEGO set is inspired by the Ninjago movie. Photo: @obedsug on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC
  • Set numbers: 71741
  • Pieces: 5,685
  • Minifigures: 19
  • Released: September 2017

This incredible set is inspired by LEGO's Ninjago movie, an animated series which follows four Ninjas recruited by Sensei Wu to find the powerful weapons of Spinjitzu. The series also has a spin-off, LEGO Ninjago, which further explores their adventures.

12. LEGO Creator Expert Real Madrid – Santiago Bernabéu Stadium

LEGO Creator Expert Real Marid - Santiago Bernabeu Stadium
This LEGO set has 5,876 pieces with removable roof sections, allowing you to marvel at the inside. Photo: @cupliss_store on Instagram
Source: UGC
  • Set numbers: 10299
  • Pieces: 5,876
  • Minifigures:
  • Released: March 2022

The LEGO Creator Expert Real Madrid is an impressive tribute to one of the most iconic football arenas in the world, consisting of 5,876 pieces. It features removable roof sections, allowing fans to admire the intricate interior details. This set celebrates the rich history of the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in a spectacular display piece.

11. LEGO Creator Expert Taj Mahal

LEGO Creator Expert Taj Mahal
This beautiful set reflects the beauty and architectural masterpiece of India's most known mausoleum. Photo: @brickhousetoystt on Instagram
Source: UGC
  • Set numbers: 10256
  • Pieces: 5,923
  • Minifigures: 0
  • Released: November 2017

The LEGO Creator Expert Taj Mahal is a stunning architectural masterpiece. This highly detailed model captures the beauty and grandeur of India's most famous mausoleum. It features intricate domes, arched windows, minarets, and delicate decorative elements.

10. LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle
LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle is made up of 6,020 pieces. Photo: @hypebeast on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC
  • Set numbers: 71043
  • Pieces: 6,020
  • Minifigures: 4
  • Released: September 2018

The LEGO 71043 Hogwarts Castle is a tribute to the enchanting world of Harry Potter. With 6,020 pieces and 4 Minifigures, this set allows you to build your very own Hogwarts Castle and immerse yourself in its magical universe. It is one of the largest LEGO sets ever, bringing the iconic castle to life in stunning detail.

9. LEGO Ninjago City Markets

LEGO Ninjago City Markets
The LEGO Ninjago City Markets set is intricate with multiple levels and interactive features. Photo: @zachs.bricks on Instagram
Source: UGC
  • Set numbers: 71799
  • Pieces: 6,163
  • Minifigures: 21
  • Released: June 2023

This one is the biggest Ninjago set, with 4-floors and 21 minifigures. It is a complete structure with shops, restaurants, apartments, and even a cable car system. It is designed with multiple levels, hidden details, and interactive features. The set also includes 21 minifigures.

8. LEGO Icons The Lord of the Rings: Rivendell

LEGO Icons The Lord of the Rings: Rivendell
This LEGO set features iconic settings from The Lord of the Rings trilogy. Photo: @legomaniatr on Instagram
Source: UGC
  • Set numbers: 10316
  • Pieces: 6,167
  • Minifigures: 10316
  • Released: March 2023

The LEGO Icons The Lord of the Rings: Rivendell is a breathtakingly detailed set with 6,167 pieces. It is inspired by the iconic setting from The Lord of the Rings trilogy. The set features intricate architecture, lush greenery, and iconic locations such as Elrond’s study, the Council Ring, and Frodo’s bedroom.

7. LEGO Star Wars UCS Razor Crest

LEGO Star Wars UCS Razor Crest
This LEGO features several details from Star Wars and its top is removable allowing an exclusive view of its interior. Photo: @thebrickwiz on Instagram
Source: UGC
  • Set numbers: 75331
  • Pieces: 6,187
  • Minifigures: 5
  • Released: October 2022

The Ultimate Collector’s Series Razor Crest is filled with intricate details from the Star Wars: The Mandalorian TV series. The starship's top and massive engines lift off, providing easy access to the meticulously designed interior. The removable cockpit offers a closer look at the sleeping quarters.

6. LEGO Star Wars UCS AT-AT

LEGO Star Wars UCS AT-AT
The LEGO Star Wars UCS AT-AT is made up of 6,785 pieces and has an open side that shows its detailed interior. Photo: @scruffybrickherder on Instagram
Source: UGC
  • Set numbers: 75313
  • Pieces: 6,785
  • Minifigures: 9
  • Released: November 2011

The AT-AT features an opening side that reveals the detailed interior, including the cockpit and body. Inside, there is enough space to accommodate an army of 40 Minifigures, adding an extra layer of excitement to this impressive set.

5. LEGO Star Wars UCS Millennium Falcon

LEGO Star Wars UCS Millennium Falcon
This set resembles a Star Wars ship and it is one of the largest LEGO sets by piece count. Photo: @lego on Instagram
Source: UGC
  • Set numbers: 75192
  • Pieces: 7,541
  • Minifigures: 10
  • Released: October 2017

The Star Wars franchise is one of the most lucrative movie franchises of all time. With a staggering 7,541 pieces and 10 Minifigures, this LEGO set is one of the world's largest by piece count. This set allows you to build both classic and modern Star Wars ships, offering endless possibilities with its vast selection of blocks.

4. LEGO Creator Expert Colosseum

LEGO Creator Exert Colosseum
This is an intricate and the most detailed architectural LEGO set, representing the grandeur of Rome's ancient amphitheatre. Photo: @lego on Instagram
Source: UGC
  • Set numbers: 10276
  • Pieces: 9,036
  • Minifigures: 0
  • Released: November 2020

The LEGO Creator Expert Colosseum is one of the most detailed architectural LEGO sets, featuring an impressive 9,036 pieces. This model recreates the grandeur of Rome’s ancient amphitheatre.

3. LEGO Icons Titanic

LEGO Icons Titanic
The LEGO Icons Titanic is an impressive 9,090-piece set replicating the original RMS Titanic. Photo: @thebrickpharaoh on Instagram
Source: UGC
  • Set numbers: 10294
  • Pieces: 9,090
  • Minifigures: 0
  • Released: November 2021

LEGO's third-largest set to date, the 10294 Titanic, features an impressive 9,090 pieces and replicates the original RMS Titanic at a 1:200 scale. This Titanic LEGO set has a length of 4 feet (1.35 meters), hence holds the title of the longest LEGO set ever released.

2. LEGO Icons Eiffel Tower

LEGO Icons Eiffel Tower
The LEGO Icons Eiffel Tower stands at approximately 159 centimetres (59 inches) tall. Photo: @beyondthebricktv on Instagram
Source: UGC
  • Set numbers: 10307
  • Pieces: 10,001
  • Minifigures: 0
  • Released: November 2022

The LEGO Icon's Eiffel Tower is designed to replicate the iconic Parisian landmark. When built, the LEGO Eiffel Tower is almost 1.5m (59 inches) high, making it the tallest LEGO set ever. Additionally, its modular design allows for easier assembly and transport.

1. LEGO Art World Map

LEGO Art World Map
This is the biggest LEGO set in the world, with a curated soundtrack and a customisation option. Photo: @yulingleephd on Facebook
Source: UGC
  • Set numbers: 31203
  • Pieces: 11,695
  • Minifigures: 0
  • Released: June 2021

The LEGO Art World Map holds the title of the biggest LEGO set in the world, boasting an incredible 11,695 pieces. This set includes a specially curated soundtrack, allowing builders to immerse themselves in an audio-guided world tour while assembling the masterpiece. Additionally, the design offers customisation options.

What is the biggest LEGO set?

The biggest LEGO set ever released is the LEGO Art World Map, which contains 11,695 pieces. Designed as a customizable mosaic, it allows builders to create a stunning world map with personalized ocean patterns.

Which is the most expensive LEGO set?

According to The Sun, LEGO Star Wars Cloud City is among the most expensive items, going for £2,050 on eBay.

LEGO has evolved from simple brick builds into highly detailed, large-scale models that challenge even the most experienced builders. The biggest Lego sets span various categories, from real-world architecture and art to fantasy, sci-fi, and pop culture.

Legit.ng recently published an article on the greatest Renaissance paintings. The Renaissance is known for its great masterpieces, which shaped art history. Many artists created breathtaking works that are still admired today.

Focused on capturing the individual essence of humanity, each piece told a compelling story. The greatest Renaissance paintings felt alive, drawing viewers into a world of beauty and realism.

Muhunya Muhonji avatar

