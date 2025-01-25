What João Felix's parents and siblings had to say about his future career

João Felix is a Portuguese midfielder best known for his tenure at his parent club, Atlético de Madrid, and other first-tier clubs in the Premier League, La Liga, and Liga Portugal. His looming transfer has many asking questions about the future of his career. How have João Felix's parents and siblings supported him in light of the transfer?

João Félix poses a photo before a La Liga Santander match (L) with a ball on the shoulder ahead of UEFA EURO 2024 (R). Photo: David S. Bustamante/Soccrates, Aitor Alcalde/UEFA (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

João's seven-year contract with Chelsea was set to expire on 30 June 2030. However, the unexpected rumours of his transfer have cast a wave of uncertainty over his career. Despite this, João Felix's family has been a pillar of unwavering support throughout his career.

Full name João Félix Sequeira Nickname João Felix, Menino de Ouro, Golden Boy Gender Male Date of birth 10 November 1999 Age 25 years (as of January 2025) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Viseu, Portugal Nationality Portuguese Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11" Height in centimetres 181 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Parents Carlos Sequeira and Carla Félix Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Education Escola Secundária de Viseu FC Porto Academy Profession Professional footballer Active years 12 Club Chelsea FC Position Forward, attacking midfielder Net worth $25 million Social media Instagram, Facebook, TikTok

Who are João Félix's parents?

João Félix Sequeira was born on 10 November 1999 to Carlos Sequeira and Carla Félix in Viseu, Portugal. The Golden Boy's athletic talents run in the family. His father, Carlos, is a former and physical education trainer.

Carlos Sequeira Félix

João Félix with his brother and father (Carlos Sequeira Félix) at a restaurant. Photo: @joaofelix7official

Source: Facebook

João Félix's dad is a teacher who also works as a fitness trainer and children's soccer coach at Tondela and the Pestinhas schools. He played a key role in his son's career growth, driving him to and from Viseu to FC Porto from age seven to thirteen, working hand-in-hand with his mother.

Carlos coached his son during his first year at AEF Os Pestinhas between 2007 and 2008. His input remained constant even after he stopped coaching João, maintaining his position as his primary support figure.

Carlos has had a dedicated father-son relationship with his son, credited with helping João achieve marked success. Speaking to Mais Football, he recalled João’s early days in training. He said,

We never gave up because he felt good. It was something he wanted, and it was not easy for a kid from far away like Viseu. So we did everything we could to make sure he was well. If he were well, the rest would take care of itself.

During a similar period of uncertainty in 2023, Carlos spoke to Rádio Renascença to quell the fears surrounding his transfer from Atlético Madrid. During the interview (reported by Record), he said:

João has a manager who deals with that (Jorge Mendes). They are the ones who are dealing with that. I do not like people telling me that there is this or that possibility because they create expectations that may not be fulfilled.

When asked about João's state of mind, he added,

Of course, this affects him, but he has to be calm because things will work out one way or another. I do not know where. Whatever he decides, for us, is good.

Carla Félix

João Félix takes a selfie with his mother (Carla Félix ). The footballer poses for a portrait for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar. Photo: @carla.sequeira.710, Buda Mendes/FIFA (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Like her husband, Carla is a teacher. The couple was instrumental in moulding their sons' professional careers. Although the 3rd February deadline draws closer, she has not spoken on the looming transfer rumours.

Who is João Félix's brother?

Hugo Félix Sequeira is João only sibling. Hugo was born on March 3, 2004, in Viseu, Portugal. He is a professional football player who plays for SL Benfica B and the Portugal national football team.

João Félix poses sitting with his brother, Hugo Félix. Photo: @carla.sequeira.710

Source: Facebook

According to Transfermarkt, he started in 94% of 17 matches played in the 2025/25 season at the time of writing, scoring two goals with six assists.

In July 2024, Hugo supported his brother amid performance criticism. The Instagram post that was made after João's penalty miss that sent France through to the Euro 2024 semi-final said,

Yesterday was a less-than-good moment in your career. All of Portugal depended on your penalty to move forward in the competition. Very few people know what it's like to feel that pressure and responsibility, but you had the attitude and character to take on that responsibility.

During the 2023 summer transfer window, Hugo was vocal in support of his brother. Unfortunately, the transfer window closed without the career-defining move to Barca that João hoped for.

What happened to João Felix?

On 24 December 2024, Give Me Sport reported on Chelsea FC’s consideration to sell the attacking midfielder during the 2025 January transfer window. Talk of the transfer came months after Felix arrived at Stamford on a $58.8 transfer deal.

Before these transfer rumours, Felix had expressed dissatisfaction with stiff competition at the club. The Portuguese Champion had received only nine starting opportunities for Chelsea across the Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, and the UEFA Conference League.

At the time of writing, top-tier such as Arsenal FC, Aston Villa, and AC Milan have entered the race, hoping to sign the attacking midfielder before the February 3 transfer deadline. Other media outlets, such as One Football, have suggested that the top-three scorer at Chelsea hopes to return to his former team, Barcelona FC.

FAQs

Who is João Felix's father? The attacking midfielder's father is Carlos Sequeira Félix. What is João Felix and Kaka's relationship? The footballers are look-alikes who share similar playing styles but don't have blood ties. Who is João Félix's brother? João's brother is Benfica's reserve winger, Hugo Félix Sequeira. Which club is João Felix now? The plays for Chelsea FC as of January 2025. Which teams did João Félix play for? He has previously played for Pestinhas, FC Porto, SL Benfica, Atlético de Madrid, and FC Barcelona. When did João Félix play for Barcelona? João joined FC Barcelona on a loan transfer in September 2023 and played there until August 2024.

João Felix's parents and brother have consistently supported him throughout his career. Although the upcoming transfer may threaten the stability of his career, his familial support remains a constant pillar in his life.

