Lagos Police have linked a viral false bandit invasion rumour to the killing of a 24-year-old commercial rider

The victim, Kulaha Ayuba, was attacked by youths amid panic triggered by unverified social media reports

Police have arrested 15 suspects while warning against misinformation and mob violence in Lagos communities

The Lagos State Police Command has said a false social media alert about an alleged invasion by armed bandits in parts of the state contributed to the death of a 24-year-old commercial motorcycle rider.

Lagos police link viral security rumour to tragic death of rider. Photo: LagosPoliceNG

Source: Facebook

In a statement shared on X on Monday, June 1, the command dismissed viral claims that armed bandits had invaded communities such as Ibeju-Lekki, Imota and Oke-Afo. It described the reports as false and misleading.

According to the police, the spread of the unverified information triggered panic among some residents and ended in a tragic case of mob violence.

The victim, identified as Kulaha Ayuba, was allegedly attacked by youths who believed he was one of the suspected bandits mentioned in the viral messages.

Police said the young man was labelled a Fulani bandit and beaten to death. His motorcycle was also reportedly stolen.

The command added that Ayuba's body was later discovered in a swamp within the community.

Lagos police dismiss invasion claims, make arrests

Fifteen suspects, the force said, have been arrested in connection with the incident and are currently under investigation.

"The claims contained in the circulating posts are false, misleading, unfounded, and intended to create unnecessary fear, panic, and apprehension among residents," the police said.

The command stressed that there is no invasion by armed bandits and no coordinated attack on schools or communities in the affected areas. It also assured residents that schools across Lagos remain safe and that security agencies continue to maintain surveillance and security presence across the state.

The police condemned the circulation of unverified information capable of causing public disorder and warned against ethnic profiling, mob action and the spread of hatred against any group.

How false invasion claims led to mob violence and killed a young rider in Lagos. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

It also warned that anyone found to have created or deliberately circulated false information capable of causing panic, violence or ethnic tension could face prosecution.

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Tijani Fatai, however, urged residents to remain calm and report suspicious activities through official channels instead of relying on social media rumours.

Ogun tailor arrested over fake bandit video

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the Ogun State Police arrested 25-year-old tailor Kowiu Oloyede over a viral TikTok video falsely suggesting a bandit invasion in Atan Ota community.

Police said the suspect was tracked and arrested on May 23, before the case was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Abeokuta for further investigation into misinformation concerns.

The suspect, who admitted he created the video for social media attention, explained he joined a trending “bandit” TikTok challenge, unaware it could trigger panic among residents and attract police action.

Kwara Police deny illegal minor detention claim

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Kwara State Police Command dismissed viral social media claims alleging unlawful detention of a 16-year-old girl in Arandun, Irepodun Local Government Area.

The police explained that the minor was lawfully taken into custody after intelligence linked her to aiding a wanted suspect accused of housebreaking and theft who allegedly evaded arrest in the community.

Source: Legit.ng