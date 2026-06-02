Late Nollywood actor Fatai Okiki Adeshina, popularly known as Janmole, was laid to rest today in his hometown after his sudden passing in a fatal road accident

Heartbreaking videos from the burial showed women screaming his name and some rolling on the ground in grief, as his remains were conveyed

The actor was buried according to Islamic rites, with family, colleagues and fans all struggling to contain their emotions

Emotions flowed as Late Nollywood Actor Fatai Okiki Adeshina, popularly known as Janmole, was laid to rest today, June 2, 2026, in his hometown of Okeho, Oke-Ogun, Oyo State.

Legit.ng reported that the actor passed away in a tragic road accident on June 1, throwing the Nigerian movie industry into mourning and leaving colleagues, fans, and family members in deep sorrow.

Family, colleagues and fans break down in tears as late actor Janmole is laid to rest in Oke-Ogun a day after fatal road accident. Photo: okikiadeshinaoshi/omoobaadebukola_media

Source: Facebook

Videos shared online this evening captured the heartbreaking moment actor Janmole's remains arrived in a white Hummer bus.

The body was later carried into a gated compound where loved ones had gathered to pay their final respects.

The atmosphere was heavy with grief as people struggled to hold back tears, while some women cried out his name, “Okiki”, in anguish. Some others were seen rolling on the ground, overwhelmed by the pain of losing him so suddenly.

Family members, fellow actors, and fans stood together in disbelief as the burial rites were performed.

The late actor was laid to rest according to Islamic tradition, marking the end of a life that had touched many through his work in Nollywood.

The passing of Fatai Okiki Adeshina, fondly called Janmole, has left a huge void in the Yoruba film industry, with tributes pouring in from fans across social media.

Watch the video below:

Fans mourn late actor Janmole

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many social media users were moved to reflect on life and loss after the burial videos went viral.

@lolaoge:

“Hmmm, life, may his soul rest in peace 🙏 😢”

@bola.seyi.144:

“Someone that still attend party on Saturday , movie premiere is no more,wen I look at life is vanity upon vanity”

@justikeade___:

“Yah Allah accept him and forgive his sins😢😢😢🙏”

@tinaajibola_fabs:

“Vanity upon vanity 😢😢😢 life .. wow his from Okeho”

@t.i.w.a_____:

“Who are we to question God 😔💔….May the soul of the departed rest in peace 🕊️”

@ayaba_gallery:

“Just like that ?? 😢😢”

@homoyeni_:

“May Allah overlook his shortcomings and grant him Aljannah Fridauz 🙏”

Late Yoruba actor Fatai Okiki Adeshina is buried according to Islamic rites in Okeho as heartbreaking videos surface online. Photo: okikiadeshinaoshi

Source: Instagram

Okiki Adeshina Janmole's accident video emerges online

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that more details about the late Yoruba movie actor Adeshina Okiki, widely known as Janmole, surfaced online after his sudden death.

A viral video showed the white bus he was travelling in during the fatal accident, with the front and engine crushed beyond repair, making survival almost impossible for anyone inside.

The heartbreaking footage was shared by his colleague Akin Olaiya, who mourned the loss of the Nollywood star, expressed his sadness over the tragedy, and prayed for the peaceful repose of Janmole’s soul, leaving fans and the film industry in deep grief.

Source: Legit.ng