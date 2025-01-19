Global site navigation

Top 25 coolest cars in the world (with photos) and their top speed
Top Lists

by  Muhunya Muhonji 11 min read

The coolest cars in the world have multiple aspects that make them stand above the ordinary ones. Their sleek designs, engine power, and state-of-the-art technology make them easily noticeable. These expensive and luxurious automobiles combine performance, innovation, and elegance.

Ferrari SF90 Stradale, Hennessy Venom, and McLaren Speedtail.
Ferrari SF90 Stradale, Hennessy Venom, and McLaren Speedtail. Photo: @superofficial on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

We strive to provide our readers with valuable insights and information through our various rankings and lists. In compiling this list of the coolest cars, we obtained data from various reputable sources, including Popular Mechanics, Motor Trend, Car and Driver, and Top Gear.

25 coolest cars in the world

The coolest cars in the world are not only appealing to the eye but have also been built using technologies that guarantee high performance and optimum comfort. With modern, high-performance technology, they show manufacturers’ dedication to inspiring and entertaining auto enthusiasts.

Car modelTop speed
Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+304 mph (490 km/h)
Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut330 mph (531 km/h)
Hennessey Venom F5311 mph (500 km/h)
SSC Tuatara286 mph (460 km/h)
Pagani Huayra BC238 mph (383 km/h)
McLaren Speedtail250 mph (403 km/h)
Lamborghini Aventador SVJ217 mph (350 km/h)
Ferrari SF90 Stradale211 mph (340 km/h)
Porsche 918 Spyder211 mph (340 km/h)
Aston Martin Valkyrie 250 mph (403 km/h)
Rimac Nevera258 mph (412 km/h)
Lotus Evija200 mph (322 km/h)
Tesla Roadster (2023)250 mph (403 km/h)
Mercedes-AMG One217 mph (350 km/h)
Ford GT216 mph (348 km/h)
Chevrolet Corvette ZR1212 mph (341 km/h)
Dodge Challenger SRT Demon211 mph (340 km/h)
Nissan GT-R NISMO205 mph (330 km/h)
Bentley Continental GT Speed208 mph (335 km/h)
Rolls-Royce Wraith155 mph (250 km/h)
Lexus LFA202 mph (325 km/h)
BMW M8 Competition Coupe190 mph (306 km/h)
Maserati MC20202 mph (325 km/h)
Audi R8 V10 Performance205 mph (330 km/h)
Jaguar F-Type SVR200 mph (322 km/h)

25. Jaguar F-Type SVR

Red Jaguar F-Type SVR
The Jaguar F-Type SVR has a top speed of 200 mph (322 km/h). Photo: Sjoerd van der Wal
Source: Getty Images
  • Company: Jaguar Land Rover
  • Year of manufacture: 2013
  • Estimated cost: $123 thousand
  • Top speed: 200 mph (322 km/h)

This high-performance supercar uses a 5.0-litre supercharged V8 engine that produces 575 horsepower. It can accelerate to 60 mph within 3.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 200 mph (322 km/h). Although it is a 2010 car, it is stylish and has modern features, making it a revered car among its peers.

24. Audi R8 V10 Performance

Yellow Audi R8 V10 Performance
The Audi R8 V10 Performance has a high-performance engine of 602 horsepower. Photo: VCG
Source: Getty Images
  • Company: Audi (Audi Sport GmbH)
  • Year of manufacture: 2006
  • Estimated cost: $250 thousand
  • Top speed: 205 mph (330 km/h)

This ferocious supercar has a 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 engine, producing 602 horsepower. It can attain 60 mph in 3.2 seconds and has a maximum speed of 205 mph (330 km/h). Its exceptional features include an Audi virtual cockpit, cruise control, steering adjustment, a Quattro all-wheel-drive system, and elegant interior finishes.

23. Maserati MC20

Maserati MC20
Maserati MC20 has a top speed of 202 mph. and can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds. Photo: Martyn Lucy
Source: Getty Images
  • Company: Maserati
  • Year of manufacture: 2020
  • Estimated cost: $350 thousand
  • Top speed: 202 mph (325 km/h)

This elegant two-seater hypercar prioritises speed and comfort. It is powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 capable of producing 621 horsepower and reaching top speeds of 202 mph (325 km/h). The car stands out with its dramatic butterfly doors, and its GT driving mode offers comfort by providing soft suspensions and fluid shifting.

22. BMW M8 Competition Coupe

BMW M8 Competition Coupe
The BMW M8 Competition Coupe has a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 generating 617 horsepower. Photo: NurPhoto
Source: Getty Images
  • Company: BMW M
  • Year of manufacture: 2019
  • Estimated cost: $150 thousand
  • Top speed: 190 mph (306 km/h)

The BMW M8 Competition Coupe is sleek and a high performer. Its 4.4-litre, 8-cylinder M Twin Power Turbo petrol engine generates 625 horsepower, and it can attain a top speed of 190 mph (306 km/h) with 60 mph acceleration in 3 seconds. Its lavish facilities include active noise cancellation, cruise control, and air quality control.

21. Lexus LFA

White Lexus LFA
There are only 500 units of Lexus LFA produced. Photo: Martyn Lucy
Source: Getty Images
  • Company: Toyota
  • Year of manufacture: 2010
  • Estimated cost: $445 thousand
  • Top speed: 202 mph (325 km/h)

The Lexus LFA, manufactured by Toyota in 2010, has an athletic look with sharp edges and cutoffs to enhance its aerodynamic performance. This hypercar has a 4.8-liter V10 engine that produces 553 horsepower and can reach speeds of up to 202 mph (325 km/h). It is built using lightweight carbon fibre and a speed-sensitive rear wing.

20. Rolls-Royce Wraith

Rolls-Royce Wraith
The Rolls-Royce Wraith offers a smooth ride and a top speed of 155 mph. Photo: Martyn Lucy
Source: Getty Images
  • Company: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars
  • Year of manufacture: 2013
  • Estimated cost: $500 thousand
  • Top speed: 155 mph (250 km/h)

The Rolls-Royce Wraith is the epitome of performance and opulence. Its 6.6-litre twin-turbo V12 engine produces 624 horsepower and can reach 155 mph (250 km/h). Furthermore, its performance is enhanced by different high-tech features, including air dampers, a superbly crafted interior, and ground clearance of approximately 150 mm.

19. Bentley Continental GT Speed

Bentley Continental GT Speed
The Bentley Continental GT Speed stands out with its supreme comfort and craftsmanship. Photo: Bilgin Sasmaz/Anadolu
Source: Getty Images
  • Company: Bentley
  • Year of manufacture: 2003
  • Estimated cost: $550 thousand
  • Top speed: 208 mph (335 km/h)

In 2003, Bentley manufactured the Bentley Continental GT Speed, one of the coolest cars. This luxurious automobile is sleek and a high-performer, capable of attaining top speeds of 208 mph (335 km/h). Its 6.0-liter W12 engine produces 650 horsepower.

18. Nissan GT-R NISMO

White Nissan GT-NISMO
The Nissan GT-NISMO has a 3.8-litre twin-turbo V6 engine and a top speed of 205 mph (330 km/h). Photo: @supercarofficial on Facebook
Source: UGC
  • Company: Nissan
  • Year of manufacture: 2009
  • Estimated cost: $220 thousand
  • Top speed: 205 mph (330 km/h)

The Nissan GT-R NISMO is one of the best cars ever produced by Nissan, considering its top speed of 205 mph (330 km/h) and other performance enhancement features. It boasts a 3.8-litre twin-turbo V6 engine, a track-ready design, and a comfortable interior.

17. Dodge Challenger SRT Demon

Dodge Challenger SRT Demon
The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is the ultimate muscle car built for straight-line performance. Photo: Raymond Boyd
Source: Getty Images
  • Company: Dodge
  • Year of manufacture: 2018
  • Estimated cost: $96 thousand
  • Top speed: 211 mph (340 km/h)

The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is the ultimate muscle car, built for straight-line performance. It is powered by a 6.2-litre supercharged HEMI V8, producing 840 horsepower, and can reach top speeds of 211 mph (340 km/h). Other top features are a curved display, improved aerodynamics, a lightweight body, and a plug-in hybrid.

16. Chevrolet Corvette ZR1

Chevrolet Corvette ZR1
The Chevrolet Corvette ZR1's aerodynamic design makes it a fast car capable of attaining a top speed of 212 mph (341 km/h). Photo: Mark Ralston
Source: Getty Images
  • Company: General Motors (GM)
  • Year of manufacture: 1970
  • Estimated cost: $180 thousand – $205 thousand
  • Top speed: 212 mph (341 km/h)

The Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 was first manufactured by General Motors in 1970 and is recognised as the world’s longest-running, continuously produced passenger car. This costly sports car has a 6.2-litre supercharged V8 engine with 755 horsepower and can attain a maximum speed of 212 mph (341 km/h).

15. Ford GT

Ford GT
The GT is a tribute to Ford’s racing legacy. Photo: Mike Kemp
Source: Getty Images
  • Company: Ford Motor Company
  • Year of manufacture: 2004
  • Estimated cost: $500 thousand – $1.7 million
  • Top speed: 216 mph (348 km/h)

In 2004, Ford Motor Company manufactured the Ford GT, a hypercar that offers an immersive driving experience. Its lightweight and aerodynamic features enable it to optimise speed, reaching 216 mph (348 km/h). The hypercar has multifunctional buttresses that minimise drag and maximise downforce. It is track and road legal.

14. Mercedes-AMG One

Black Mercedes-AMG One
The Mercedes-AMG One has active aerodynamics with three interpretations and six drive programs. Photo: @Ccars on Facebook
Source: UGC
  • Company: Mercedes-AMG
  • Year of manufacture: 2022
  • Estimated cost: $5.45 million
  • Top speed: 217 mph (350 km/h)

This high-performance Mercedes hypercar, launched in 2022, has a Formula 1-inspired design. Its turbocharged hybrid engine pushes it to incredible speeds, attaining 217 mph (350 km/h). The car showcases engineering brilliance with features like multi-link suspension, active aerodynamics with three interpretations, and six drive programs.

13. Tesla Roadster (2023)

Tesla Roadster (2023)
The Tesla Roadster (2023) is an all-electric sports car with 1,000+ horsepower. Photo: Chris Weeks
Source: Getty Images
  • Company: Tesla, Inc.
  • Year of manufacture: 2023
  • Estimated cost: $200 thousand
  • Top speed: 250 mph (403 km/h)

Tesla's Tesla Roadster is one of the car manufacturer's most notable models. The hypercar boasts a top speed of 250 mph (403 km/h) and an acceleration of 60 mph in 1.9 seconds. Its outstanding features are a removable glass roof, torque vectoring, cargo space, and, unlike many louder cars, it is virtually quiet.

12. Lotus Evija

Lotus Evija
The Lotus Evija is an all-electric supercar with a 1,972 horsepower engine. Photo: Martyn Lucy
Source: Getty Images
  • Company: Lotus Cars
  • Year of manufacture: 2023
  • Estimated cost: $2.3 million
  • Top speed: 200 mph (322 km/h)

The Lotus Evija, the British manufacturer's first all-electric supercar, is designed and conditioned for high performance. It is among the cars that boast a high horsepower. Its 1,972 horsepower engine can push it to attain top speeds of up to 200 mph (322 km/h). This car's remarkable technologies include multiple driving modes, aerodynamic efficiency, digital display, and torque vectoring.

11. Rimac Nevera

Rimac Nevera
The Rimac Nevera has an advanced battery and powertrain technology that redefines electric performance. Photo: Damir Sencar
Source: Getty Images
  • Company: Rimac Automobili
  • Year of manufacture: 2022
  • Estimated cost: $2.5 million
  • Top speed: 258 mph (412 km/h)

This hybrid supercar is a high performer with a top speed of 258 mph (412 km/h) and can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 1.74 seconds. The car features sophisticated technologies, including adjustable aerodynamics, a hydraulic lift system, and a carbon monocoque. Only 150 units of the vehicle were produced.

10. Aston Martin Valkyrie

Aston Martin Valkyrie
The Aston Martin Valkyrie has radical aerodynamics and a lightweight design. Photo: John Keeble
Source: Getty Images
  • Company: Aston Martin Lagonda plc
  • Year of manufacture: 2017
  • Estimated cost: $3.5 million – $4 million
  • Top speed: 250 mph (403 km/h)

The Aston Martin Valkyrie is a one-of-a-kind hypercar manufactured in 2017. This road-legal car has features that make many people mistake it for an exclusive track car. Its robust hybrid engine produces such a distinct loud sound that it comes with noise-cancelling headphones. Its top speed is 250 mph (403 km/h).

9. Porsche 918 Spyder

Porsche 918 Spyder
There are only 918 units of the Porsche 918 Spyder. Photo: Chesnot
Source: Getty Images
  • Company: Porsche AG
  • Year of manufacture: 2013
  • Estimated cost: $1.9 million
  • Top speed: 211 mph (340 km/h)

The Porsche 918 Spyder has a 6.8-kWh lithium-ion battery that powers twin electric motors and a 4.6-litre V8 engine. The car’s impressive features are a removable roof, carbon fibre seats, and steering-wheel-mounted drive select knobs. Its top speed is 211 mph (340 km/h), and it set a record lap time of 6 minutes and 57 seconds at the Nürburgring in 2013.

8. Ferrari SF90 Stradale

Ferrari SF90 Stradale
The Ferrari SF90 Stradale has advanced aerodynamics and cutting-edge tech to ensure unparalleled performance. Photo: Martyn Lucy
Source: Getty Images
  • Company: Ferrari
  • Year of manufacture: 2019
  • Estimated cost: $500 thousand – $1 million
  • Top speed: 211 mph (340 km/h)

Ferrari SF90 Stradale is a high-performance car that combines a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 with three electric motors to produce 986 horsepower. With a hybrid engine and cutting-edge technology, it can attain top speeds of 211 mph (340 km/h). It has keyless entry, a digital dashboard, aerodynamics, and an elegantly finished interior.

7. Lamborghini Aventador SVJ

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ
The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ features the Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva (ALA) for superior downforce and handling. Photo: John Keeble
Source: Getty Images
  • Company: Lamborghini
  • Year of manufacture: 2018
  • Estimated cost: $700 thousand
  • Top speed: 217 mph (350 km/h)

Why is the SVJ so special? It has an indomitable 6.5-litre V12 engine capable of delivering 759 horsepower and a maximum speed of 217 mph (350 km/h). This hypercar has an impressive design with carbon fibre material, enhanced aerodynamic profiles, and lighter exhaust outlets.

6. McLaren Speedtail

McLaren Speedtail
The McLaren Speedtail offer extreme luxury and speed. Photo: Martyn Lucy
Source: Getty Images
  • Company: McLaren Automotive
  • Year of manufacture: 2020
  • Estimated cost: $2 million
  • Top speed: 250 mph (403 km/h)

The McLaren Speedtail is one of McLaren Automotive's fanciest productions. The hypercar has a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 engine paired with an electric motor and can attain a top speed of 250 mph (403 km/h). Its top features are an electrically adjustable steering wheel, paddle shifters, a digital dashboard, electrochromic glass, and HD cameras.

5. Pagani Huayra BC

Pagani Huayra BC
The Pagani Huayra BC is powered by a 6.0-litre twin-turbo V12 engine and has a top speed of 238 mph (383 km/h). Photo: Gerlach Delissen/Corbis
Source: Getty Images
  • Company: Pagani Automobili S.p.A.
  • Year of manufacture: 2019
  • Estimated cost: $2.5 million
  • Top speed: 238 mph (383 km/h)

This ultra-exclusive hypercar was first manufactured in 2019 in honour of Benny Caiola, an Italian real estate entrepreneur. Its unique features include a carbon-fibre body, aeronautical-grade aluminium suspension, a large rear wing, and an AMG 6.0-litre twin-turbo V12 engine. The car’s top speed is 238 mph (383 km/h).

4. SSC Tuatara

  • Company: SSC North America
  • Year of manufacture: 2020
  • Estimated cost: $1.6 million
  • Top speed: 286 mph (460 km/h)

The SSC Tuatara, manufactured by SSC North America, is among the most incredible cars. It has a sleek teardrop canopy and fighter jet-inspired vertical stabilising fins. This hypercar is powered by a 5.9-litre twin-turbo V8 engine capable of delivering up to 1,750 horsepower on E85 fuel. SSC North America has produced 100 units of this model.

3. Hennessey Venom F5

Hennessey Venom F5
Only 24 units of the Hennessey Venom F5 have been produced, making it a rare and expensive automotive. Photo: Martyn Lucy
Source: Getty Images
  • Company: Hennessey Special Vehicles
  • Year of manufacture: 2020
  • Estimated cost: $3 million
  • Top speed: 311 mph (500 km/h)

Sports car Hennessey Venom F5 is another cool car boasting speeds of up to 311 mph (500 km/h). A 6.6-litre Fury twin-turbocharged V8 engine powers it, and its body is made with lightweight carbon fibre. With incredible acceleration, it holds the record for half a mile with a time of 14.44 seconds at 219 mph (353 km/h).

2. Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut

Koenisegg Jesko Absolut
The Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut has a 5.0-liter V8 engine and a maximum speed of 330 mph (531 km/h). Photo: Martyn Lucy
Source: Getty Images
  • Company: Koenigsegg Automotive AB
  • Year of manufacture: 2021
  • Estimated cost: $3 million
  • Top speed: 330 mph (531 km/h)

Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut is the fastest car in the world, capable of attaining a top speed of 330 mph (531 km/h), thanks to its lightweight, incredible engine power and other speed enhancements features like aerodynamics. Its high-performance car is supported by a 5.0-litre V8 engine capable of producing 1600 horsepower.

1. Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300
There are only 30 units of Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+. Photo: Martyn Lucy
Source: Getty Images
  • Company: Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S.
  • Year of manufacture: 2019
  • Estimated cost: $4 million – $5.5 million
  • Top speed: 304 mph (490 km/h)

The Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ is one of the sleekest cars with appealing exterior and interior features. It boasts aerodynamic enhancements, such as air curtains, an extended body design, and a revised gear end that minimises resistance and improves downforce. Only 30 units were produced, making it a rare car.

What is the #1 coolest car in the world?

Several cars can be considered the coolest in the world, depending on your judgment. Hypercars like the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+, Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut, Hennessey Venom F5, and SSC Tuatara are some of the coolest cars, with luxurious features and high speed.

Which is the world's rarest car?

The Ferrari 250 GTO is considered the rarest car in the world. Only 39 units were produced between 1962 and 1964, and only a few are said to be available today. In June 2018, it broke the record for the most expensive car, selling for $70 million.

In the world of automobiles, not only luxury and comfort are considered, but also performance. The coolest cars in the world showcase a blend of advanced auto engineering that guarantees high performance and artistic expression that creates marvellous designs. These extraordinary hypercars represent power, status, and innovation.

Source: Legit.ng

