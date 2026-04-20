Nigeria spent over N2.28 trillion on domestic debt service, with interest payments alone more than 80%

External debt service reached $1.80 billion, dominated by commercial obligations at $1.39 billion

Multilateral lenders like the International Development Association and the African Development Bank lead

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Nigeria’s debt service obligations surged in the final quarter of 2025, with total domestic debt service rising to N2.28 trillion, while external debt service payments stood at $1.80 billion, according to data from the Debt Management Office.

Nigeria’s debt service climbs to N2.28trn in Q4 2025 Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Domestic debt repayment

The figures captured in the Debt Management Office public debt report released on Monday, April 13, revealed mounting fiscal pressures on the government, as interest payments continued to dominate debt servicing costs across both domestic and external obligations.

Domestic data shows that interest payments alone accounted for N2.17 trillion between October and December, representing over 95% of total domestic debt service. In contrast, principal repayments were significantly lower at N108.88 billion.

A breakdown indicates that FGN Naira Bonds remained the largest cost driver, with N1.32 trillion in interest payments during the quarter. Nigerian Treasury Bills followed at N742.34 billion, reflecting heavy reliance on short-term borrowing instruments.

Other components of interest payments included Sukuk bonds at N101.02 billion, FGN Savings Bonds at N3.99 billion, and Green Bonds at N5.59 billion recorded in December 2025.

On a monthly basis, December recorded the highest debt service burden at N909.63 billion in interest payments, compared to N660.52 billion in October and N603.37 billion in November.

External debt service breakdown (Q4 2025)

Also, Nigeria’s total external debt service payments reached $1.80 billion in the quarter, driven largely by commercial debt obligations.

Commercial debt: $1.39 billion

Multilateral debt: $350.14 million

Bilateral debt: $60.27 million

Nigeria’s debt service trend raises economic concerns Photo: Presidency

Source: Facebook

Commercial creditors accounted for the bulk of payments, with Eurobond repayments alone totalling $1.38 billion.

Top external debt service payments by creditors

Eurobond holders – $1.38 billion

International Development Association (IDA) – $192.73 million

African Development Bank (AfDB) – $93.45 million

International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) – $42.76 million

Agence Française de Développement (AFD) – $37.97 million

China Development Bank – $10.41 million

Other multilateral creditors, including the African Development Fund and International Fund for Agricultural Development, recorded smaller payment volumes during the period.

FG declares no more loan from IMF after clearing debt

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria has no immediate plans to seek financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund, as ongoing domestic reforms continue to strengthen the country’s economic position, Finance Minister Wale Edun said on Thursday.

Speaking at a briefing of African finance ministers during the IMF and World Bank Annual Meetings in Washington on Friday, April 17, Edun said policy reforms implemented over the past two years had restored credibility and improved resilience against global economic shocks.

He noted that Nigeria had prioritised market-based adjustments, particularly in foreign exchange and petroleum pricing, avoiding administrative controls that could distort the economy.

Source: Legit.ng