Popular Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky has taken to his Instagram page to outline ten very strict conditions any potential husband must fully accept before starting a serious relationship with him

The controversial social media personality demanded full access to his partner's social media accounts, alongside a signed contract ensuring he keeps all expensive gifts even if the relationship ends

Internet users reacted massively to the lengthy marriage requirements, as many pointed out the irony of a crossdresser demanding such extreme commitments from another man in a relationship

Controversial social media personality and famous crossdresser Bobrisky has released a detailed list of stringent conditions that any man wishing to marry or date him must strictly follow.

These requirements cover domestic life and financial security, including demands for a monthly allowance and an insistence on regular three-month vacation trips.

Popular Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky shares a strict list of tough marriage conditions for his future husband on social media. Photo: bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Sharing the list on Instagram, Bobrisky also made it clear that disrespectful family members will be banned from the home and that the husband must never sleep away from the house.

The crossdresser explained that these rules are mandatory for anyone seeking a commitment.

“If you claim you like me, you wanna date me or marry me, this is the list I’m gonna be asking you for.”

The list includes the surrender of Instagram passwords and a legal agreement to ensure expensive gifts are never retrieved after a break-up, while warning that online insults will lead to prosecution.

The transgender personality further stated that although infidelity is human error, any partner caught cheating must forfeit a massive portion of their wealth.

“If you cheat on me, no problem. No human is perfect, we all make mistakes, thou 80% of ur properties and network goes to me”

Additionally, Bobrisky stated that visitors will be banned from their home after 10 pm, and he will not join co-wives to cook at family events.

“If you can follow all these instructions, I’m all urs”.

Read Bobrisky's full list of marriage rules below:

Netizens react to Bobrisky's rules

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many social media users found the lengthy list highly amusing and mocked the crossdresser's demands.

@prince_harlex:

“See rules and regulations. Coming from a guy that is a she😭😭”

@kiii_ra0:

“Even me wey be real gender self no get this kind list😂”

@emperor_ginta:

“I no sure say this guy still remember say him be man oo. 🤣🤣🤣😂”

@shoes_by_demokraft:

“Man without preeq giving Man with preeq rules😂😂😂😂”

@emjaydaslim:

“See wetin dey come out from man mouth 😂😂😂”

Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky shares a detailed list of 10 strict rules any man must follow before dating or marrying him. Photo: bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Bobrisky exposes online troll

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bobrisky exposed a troll who publicly insulted him after privately expressing love in his direct messages.

The drama began when an Instagram user told the crossdresser to shut his mouth after he commented on a loved-up post, claiming the lady does not mingle with people like him.

Bobrisky shared a screenshot from March 2020 showing the same person begging for a secret meeting in Lekki and confessing love for him.

Source: Legit.ng