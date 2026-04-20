Opta's supercomputer has predicted the Premier League winner after Manchester City beat Arsenal

Man City prevailed over the Gunners 2-1 in a top-of-the-table clash to reduce the gap to three points

Pep Guardiola’s side have a game in hand and will be level on points with Mikel Arteta’s team if they win

Opta's supercomputer has predicted the Premier League winner after Manchester City and Arsenal’s top-of-the-table match on Sunday, April 19, 2026.

Rayan Cherki and Erling Haaland scored for Manchester City on either side of Kai Havertz’s strike to take all three points at the Etihad Stadium.

Erling Haaland scored Manchester City's winning goal against Arsenal. Photo by Michael Regan.

Source: Getty Images

The win helped Pep Guardiola’s side close the gap behind Arsenal to three points, and with a game in hand, they can go level on points with the Gunners.

The result puts pressure on Arsenal with five matches left in the season, and both teams admit that they must win their remaining matches and see what happens.

Supercomputer predicts Premier League win

According to The Analyst, Opta's supercomputer has shared its prediction across the Premier League table after the completion of matchday 33.

The prediction remains firmly in support of Arsenal to win the title with a 73.04% chance, down from an almost guaranteed 97% chance weeks ago.

Manchester City’s recent results have boosted their chances from 3% to 26.96% and could rise further if they go level starting with the match against Burnley on Wednesday, April 22, 2026.

Aston Villa, Liverpool and Manchester United are predicted to take the remaining Champions League spot as the English league will have five slots next season.

Falling world champions Chelsea is predicted to finish seventh with a 24% chance of securing a Europa League spot over a 5% chance of playing UCL football next season.

Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers are 100% certain to be relegated, while Tottenham has a staggering 56.58% of relegation after a 2-2 draw against Brighton.

Guardiola speaks after win over Arsenal

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola remains hopeful that his side can go all the way and upset Arsenal after their crucial victory at the Etihad Stadium.

“I am happy because we can extend the hope. Maybe it goes until the end, we will try,” he told Sky Sports.

Pep Guardiola reacts after Manchester City beat Arsenal. Photo by Carl Recine.

Source: Getty Images

“Momentum changes. People said to me that the momentum from Arsenal is bad. What I saw today wasn't a bad momentum. They are in the semi-final of the Champions League, where they haven't lost a single game. Momentum shifts in one instance.”

He warned his team to maintain focus as Arsenal are still in command of the title race.

“The reality is just one thing: they are top of the league. One ahead on goal difference. We have to enjoy it, celebrate it, take the good things. But don't lose focus. In three days, we go to Burnley,” he concluded.

Arteta reacts after Arsenal's loss

Legit.ng previously reported that Mikel Arteta reacted after Arsenal lost to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, describing it as a disappointing result.

The Spaniard, however, took consolation in his team's performance and believes that they are still in control and can go on to win the Premier League title.

Source: Legit.ng