A Nigerian mum has proudly displayed the amazing 2026 UTME result of her son, who took science subjects in the JAMB exam

She appreciated God for her son's performance, urging Nigerians to join her in celebrating her brilliant son for acing the UTME

The boy, a science student, scored over 300, recording an impressive 98 marks in chemistry and scoring 92 marks in physics

A woman, Ifeoma Anulika Akabike, has taken to social media to flaunt her son's impressive result after he took the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Okafor Kamtochukwu, the woman's son, wrote English, physics, biology and chemistry in the 2026 UTME and cleared all of them, scoring over 90 in two of them.

A woman celebrates her son after seeing his 2026 UTME result. Photo Credit: Ifeoma Anulika Akabike, jamb.gov.ng

Source: Facebook

Science student's impressive 2026 UTME result

A proud Ifeoma, in a Facebook post on April 20, shared a screenshot of her son's UTME result and urged netizens to join in celebrating his outstanding performance.

Her son scored an aggregate of 335. Ifeoma, who deals in inverters and batteries, wrote:

"Join us and thank God ooo.

"My son's JAMB score 335."

In the comment section, she wrote:

"Big congratulations to him."

The woman's son scored 67 in English, 92 in physics, 78 in biology and 98 in chemistry. Social media users congratulated the woman and her son.

JAMB has released over 1.8 million results nationwide for exams taken on Friday, April 17 and Saturday, April 18, after initial delays. Candidates can check their results via SMS (using 55019 or 66019) or on the JAMB portal. JAMB has warned against result falsification.

The 2026 JAMB UTME examination is scheduled to hold from Thursday, April 16, to Saturday, April 25.

A Nigerian mum has posted the impressive 2026 UTME result of her son, who is a science student. Photo Credit: Ifeoma Anulika Akabike

Source: Facebook

See the mum's Facebook post below:

Boy's UTME result amazes people

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the boy's UTME result below:

Ibrahim Sarah said:

"Wao! Congratulations sis."

Precious Igwe said:

"Congratulations to him."

Elizabeth Coker said:

"Wow!

"Congratulations to him 🎊🎊🎊."

Remilekun Bosede Bobmanuel said:

"Congratulations to him and to the whole family."

Biova Chidimma said:

"Print it ooh now, before the scores changes, Congratulations 🎉🎊."

Onyinyechukwu Ozoelo said:

"Congratulations to him."

Rofem Sampson said:

"Wow!

"Congratulations to him."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had celebrated after his son cleared the 2026 UTME, scoring 98 in physics.

Father shows UTME result of underage daughter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a father had posted the UTME result of his underage daughter, who took science subjects.

The man posted a screenshot showing the UTME result of his daughter, Azeemah Kanyisola Afolabi. According to the screenshot, the man's daughter wrote science subjects: English, biology, physics and chemistry. The science student scored 71 in English, 74 in biology, 98 in physics and 88 in chemistry.

The man shared a screenshot of his daughter's result under a post by the JAMB Public Relations Officer, Fabian Benjamin. Mixed reactions have trailed the man's child's UTME result. Many people were really impressed with the girl's result.

Source: Legit.ng