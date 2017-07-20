Top 5 Xiaomi phones in Nigeria as of 2023: specs, price, more
Xiaomi is known for offering a range of budget-friendly and mid-range smartphones with good specifications and features. In Nigeria, Xiaomi phones are available through various retail outlets, online marketplaces, and official Xiaomi stores. Here are the top 5 Xiaomi phones in Nigeria as of 2023.
Xiaomi is renowned for offering the best smartphones with competitive pricing, especially in the budget and mid-range segments. They often provide excellent value for money by offering impressive hardware and features at lower prices than some of their competitors.
Top 5 latest Xiaomi phones and prices in Nigeria
Xiaomi is a Chinese electronics company known for producing various consumer electronics, including the best smartphones. Popular models at the time included the Redmi Note series and Mi series.
1. Xiaomi 12T Pro
The Xiaomi 12T Pro boasts a premium 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. This display, known as CrystalRes, stands out for its exceptional resolution. If you are looking for one of the top-tier smartphones available, you can acquire this device for ₦655,000.
Xiaomi 12T Pro spec
- Processor: Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
- SIM card: Dual SIM
- Display: AMOLED, 68B colours, 120Hz
- Size: 6.67 inches, 107.4 cm2
- Resolution: 1220 x 2712 pixels
- Operating system: MIUI 13, Android 12
- Internal memory: 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM
- Main camera: 200MP + 8MP + 2MP
- Selfie camera: 20 MP
- Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh
- Weight: 205 g
- Colours: Black, Silver, Blue
2. Xiaomi 12 Pro
The Xiaomi 12 Pro is an excellent smartphone, boasting a formidable processor, an impressive camera setup, a stunning display, and lightning-fast charging. Xiaomi Mi 12 Pro price in Nigeria is starting from ₦309,000.
Xiaomi 12 Pro specs
- Processor: Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
- SIM card: Dual SIM
- Display: LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz
- Size: 6.73 inches
- Resolution: 1440 x 3200 pixels
- Operating system: MIUI 13, Android 12
- Internal memory: 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM
- Main camera: 50 MP (f/1.9) + 50 MP (2x optical zoom) + 50 MP (115˚)
- Selfie camera: 32 MP
- Battery: 4600mAh
- Weight: 204 g
- Colours: Black, Green, Blue, Pink
3. Redmi Note 12S
Equipped with Mi FC + MMT technology and 33W fast charging, the Redmi Note 12S ensures a stable and efficient charging experience. Coupled with its substantial 5000mAh battery, you can bid farewell to worries about running out of power when you're on the go. You can purchase this phone on the Jumia platform for ₦168,950.
Redmi Note 12S specs
- Processor: Mediatek Helio G96 (12 nm)
- SIM card: Dual SIM
- Display: AMOLED, 90Hz, 700 nits (HBM), 1000 nits (peak)
- Size: 6.43 inches
- Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels
- Operating system: Android 13, MIUI 14
- Internal memory: 64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
- Main camera: 108 MP + 8 MP+ 2 MP
- Selfie camera: 16 MP
- Battery: Li-Po 5000mAh
- Weight: 176 g
- Colours: Onyx Black, Ice Blue, Pearl Green
4. Redmi 12
Redmi 12 sets itself apart with its seamlessly integrated cameras and a premium glass back. Notably, it offers enhanced durability against splashes and dust. Its vibrant screen display is ideal for various activities, from video watching to social media browsing. You can buy the Redmi 12 for ₦123,200.
Redmi 12 specs
- Processor: MediaTek Helio G88
- SIM card: Dual SIM
- Display: IPS LCD, 90Hz, 550 nits (peak)
- Size: 6.79 inches
- Resolution: 1080 x 2460 pixels
- Operating system: MIUI 14, Android 13
- Internal memory: 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
- Main camera: 50MP+8MP+2MP triple camera
- Selfie camera: 8MP camera
- Battery: 5000mAh
- Weight: 180 g
- Colours: Midnight Black, Sky Blue, Polar Silver, Moonstone Silver
5. Redmi 10
The Redmi 10 boasts the finest audio quality, featuring dual speakers that deliver crisp stereo sound from your device. Its advanced processor lets you capture sharper photos and enjoy an enhanced gaming experience. You can get this for as low as ₦130,000.
Redmi 10 specs
- Processor: Mediatek Helio G88 (12nm)
- SIM card: Dual SIM
- Display: LCD, 90Hz
- Size: 6.5 inches
- Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels
- Operating system: Android 11, MIUI 12.5
- Internal memory: 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM
- Main camera: 50 MP + 2 MP+ 2 MP
- Selfie camera: 8 MP
- Battery: Li-Po 5000mAh
- Weight: 181 g
- Colours: CarbonGray, PebbleWhite, SeaBlue
Summary of the latest Xiaomi phones in 2023
|No
|Type
|Price
|1
|Xiaomi 12T Pro
|₦655,000
|2
|Xiaomi 12 Pro
|₦309,000
|3
|Redmi 12
|₦123,200
|4
|Redmi Note 12S
|₦168,950
|5
|Redmi 10
|₦130,000
Where to buy Xiaomi phones in Nigeria?
You can buy Xiaomi phones in Nigeria from Xiaomi's official retail stores or website, or mobile phone retailers. Additionally, online shopping platforms like Jumia Nigeria, Justfones, or Slickmobile offer Xiaomi phones for purchase.
Why are Samsung phones more costly than Xiaomi?
Samsung often uses premium materials and designs in its smartphones, which can contribute to higher production costs. Samsung also invests significantly in marketing and advertising to promote its products globally.
How good are Xiaomi phones?
Xiaomi phones often have impressive hardware specifications, including powerful processors, ample RAM, and high-resolution displays. These specs make Xiaomi devices capable of handling various tasks and applications smoothly.
Xiaomi is one of the affordable smartphone companies in Nigeria. If you want to buy something durable and not pricey, look at the latest Xiaomi phones available.
DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!
