Between September 2017 and 2023, accidental airstrikes by the Nigerian Air Force have tragically claimed over 425 civilian lives, including women and children

States such as Borno, Kaduna, Niger, Yobe, Zamfara, Nasarawa, and Katsina have been the most affected by these incidents, sparking widespread concern

Notable airstrikes, including the Rann IDP camp bombing and recent strikes in Sokoto and Zamfara, highlight the need for improved intelligence and accountability in military operations

Over the years, Nigeria has recorded several tragic incidents of accidental airstrikes by the Nigerian Air Force, resulting in the loss of innocent lives across the country.

Investigations by Legit.ng revealed that between September 2017 and 2023, over 425 civilians, including children and women, were killed in these mishaps.

Nigerian military accidental airstrikes that destroyed lives and properties Photo credit: Picture alliance

Source: Getty Images

Furthermore, states like Niger, Yobe, Zamfara, Borno, Nasarawa, Kaduna, and Katsina have been the most affected.

Legit.ng has put together a comprehensive list of airstrikes in Nigeria:

1. Rann IDP Camp Bombing (January 2017)

On January 17, 2017, the Nigerian Air Force mistakenly bombed an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Rann, Borno State. The airstrike resulted in the deaths of over 100 refugees and aid workers.

The military acknowledged the error, attributing it to faulty intelligence that misidentified the camp as a Boko Haram enclave.

This tragic incident highlighted the challenges faced in distinguishing between civilian and militant targets in conflict zones.

2. Sakotoku Village Airstrike (April 2020)

In April 2020, a Nigerian Air Force fighter jet targeted Sakotoku village in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno state. The strike led to the deaths of 17 people, including children.

The military intended to hit Boko Haram insurgents but mistakenly struck civilian residences. This incident underscored the risks associated with aerial bombardments in areas with civilian populations.

3. Mutumji Village Airstrike (December 2022)

On December 18, 2022, an airstrike in Mutumji village resulted in the deaths of 64 civilians.

The military operation aimed at targeting armed groups inadvertently struck the village, causing significant loss of life.

The incident prompted calls for thorough investigations and accountability to prevent future occurrences.

4. Doma Region Airstrike (January 2023)

On January 24, 2023, a military airstrike in the Doma region killed more than 40 herders. The herders were reportedly gathered for a livestock market when the strike occurred, Vanguard reported.

The military expressed regret over the incident, citing mistaken identification of the group as armed bandits. This event highlighted the need for precise intelligence in military operations.

5. Tudun Biri Village Bombing (December 2023)

In December 2023, two military airstrikes hit residents of Tudun Biri village in Kaduna State who were celebrating an Islamic festival.

The strikes resulted in the deaths of more than 120 people, according to Amnesty International. Government sources indicated that the erroneous attacks killed 81 people.

The incident led to widespread condemnation and calls for improved safeguards to protect civilians during military operations.

6. Sokoto state airstrike (December 2024)

On December 27, 2024, at least 10 civilians were killed and several others wounded when military jets mistakenly bombed communities in the northwestern state of Sokoto.

The airstrikes, intended to target suspected jihadists, inadvertently struck civilian areas, leading to loss of life and injuries. The military acknowledged the mistake and initiated an investigation into the incident.

7. Zamfara state airstrike (January 2025)

In January 2025, an airstrike targeting armed groups in Zamfara State mistakenly killed at least 16 civilians.

The military operation aimed at neutralizing bandits resulted in unintended civilian casualties, raising concerns about the accuracy of intelligence and the need for better coordination to prevent such tragedies.

Airstrikes: Security expert demands accountability, transparency

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a prominent security expert, Sadeeq Shehu, has criticised the military's handling of an accidental bombing in Sokoto state that claimed civilian lives during an airstrike targeting insurgents.

While demanding transparency from the Nigerian Army, Shehu made two critical demands: acknowledgement and compensation for the victims, and a revision of military strategies to prevent future occurrences.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng