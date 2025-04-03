Apostle Femi Lazarus' wife has sent a message to those using the viral song 'We Will Be Many' for irresponsible behaviour in video content online

The clergyman's wife cited the example of such display as she advised worldly people to stick to secular songs rather than using worship songs to satisfy their sinful desires

Apostle Femi Lazarus' wife's comment comes days after the clergyman spoke against a gospel singers who charge fees to sing

Apostle Femi Lazarus' wife, Miracle Lazarus, has stirred reactions from social media users following her message to people using the viral gospel song 'We Will Be Many' (Sound of Salem) for irresponsible behaviours in videos.

Miracle, who shared how much she loved the viral song, however, expressed displeasure at how social media users, especially ladies, flaunt their bodies while grooving to the song.

"If you want to behave irresponsibly, don't do it with a beautiful gospel song. Keep your worldly actions separate from sacred worship," she said.

“I love this song so much, and I’ve seen some shenanigans in this online space - people using a beautiful worship song for irresponsible behavior. Not just this, but many more examples. If He is truly your Master, you won’t be doing what you’re doing. By your fruit, we shall know you. Stop satisfying your sinful desires and masking them with a worship song. Na wa," she added.

We Will Be Many - Sound Of Salem is a song by Prophet Joel Ogebe Ft. Lawrence Oyor & Moses Akoh.

The song pledges allegiance to God, his will and purpose.

Read Pastor Femi Lazarus' wife's post below:

Pastor Femi Lazarus' wife's comment comes days after her husband criticised gospel singers who charged fees to sing at churches.

Reactions to Pastor Lazarus' wife's post

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments as netizens threw their weight behind her. Read the comments below:

ruthezeagwuna said:

"Ma please the mic is low, please increase the volume…those at the back can’t hear you Thank you ma."

rebekahpelumi wrote:

"Pastor Mimie say: "which master is in you?" Thank you ma!!! This is so apt."

the.mojisola.tijani said:

"I made a tweet that we had better emphasize on the fact that there's a quality of men this song is talking about. There's a quality of men that ought to be many and there's a way we are to make our Master proud."

kel.ntekop reacted:

"Finally, please respect the sacred sound."

gazis_closet said:

"Lol it’s how P Mimi calls out and shake tables. Someone has to do it. Thank you Maaaaa."

aidee_ekwere said:

"The beats in the song is confusing them. They forget to meditate on the lyrics to know it deeper than wanting to vibe and satisfy the flesh with a dance!!"

_naayah reacted:

"GBAM, Fire on Ma. We are behind you. All this confusion has to really stop. Let it be clear where you stand. The mixture of godly vibes and Christian vibes isn’t interesting. Let it be clear whom ye belong to."

Daniel Regha on Femi Lazarus, Timi Dakolo's debate

Legit.ng recalls reporting that online critic Daniel Regha shared his opinion on the debate between Pastor Femi Lazarus and Timi Dakolo.

Regha tweeted about Pastor Femi Lazarus’ fees for his ministry school.

According to him, what stood out in the situation was how the preacher even had standard and premium training packages, which he believes caused discrimination.

