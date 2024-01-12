Get to know Rodney Tyson, Mike Tyson’s younger brother
Rodney Tyson is a physician assistant from the United States. He is widely recognised as the brother of the former professional boxer Mike Tyson. Mike is known as Iron Mike or Kid Dynamite and was the youngest-ever heavyweight winner at the age of 20.
Rodney came into the limelight following the fame of his brother Mike. He is a father of one and currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States. Little is known about Mike Tyson's brother as he keeps his personal life under wraps.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Rodney Tyson
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|14 May 1961
|Age
|62 years old (as of January 2024)
|Place of birth
|Brooklyn, New York, United States
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, California, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|African American
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5'10"
|Height in centimetres
|178
|Weight in pounds
|220
|Weight in kilograms
|100
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Father
|Purcell Tyson
|Mother
|Lorna Mae Smith
|Siblings
|3
|Marital status
|Married
|Wife
|Tammy Marie
|Children
|1
|High School
|Brooklyn Technical High School
|University
|University of Southern California
|Profession
|Physician Assistant
|Net worth
|$900,000
Rodney Tyson's biography
The celebrity brother was born in Brooklyn, New York, United States. What is Rodney Tyson's age? Rodney is 62 years old as of January 2024. He was born on 14 May 1961. His zodiac sign is Taurus.
He is the son of Lorna Mae Smith and Purcell Tyson. His dad worked as a cab driver. His parents separated when he was young, and his mother married Jimmy Kirkpatrick. The second marriage of Rodney's mother did not last long, so he was brought up by his mother.
The celebrity brother was raised alongside his three siblings: Mike Tyson, Denise Tyson and step-brother Jimmie Lee Kirkpatrick. His sister Denise died at the age of 24 due to cardiac arrest.
Mike's brother attended Brooklyn Technical High School for his secondary education. He later joined the University of Southern California.
Career
He has been working as a physical assistant at the University of Southern California for over 30 years. According to his Facebook profile, Mike's brother worked as a hospital corpsman in the US Navy. Additionally, he worked as a surgical physician assistant at LAC+USC Medical Center.
He is also a brain surgeon. His brother Mike disclosed this on a podcast with guest Canelo Alvarez. He narrated how Rodney saved his friends' lives who had been shot.
What is Rodney Tyson's net worth?
According to Popular Networth, Kemi Filani News and Credible Wiki, the American physician assistant's alleged net worth is $900,000. His medical career is believed to be his primary source of income.
Who is Rodney Tyson's wife?
Mike's brother is married to Tammy Marie. The two share a son called Nellie. Nellie graduated in December 2022 from Loyola Marymount University, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Rodney Tyson's height and weight
Rodney Tyson, a surgeon, is 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 242 pounds or 110 kilograms.
FAQs
- Who is Rodney Tyson? He is an American physician assistant, widely known as Mike Tyson's brother.
- How old is Rodney Tyson? He is 62 years old as of January 2024.
- Where is Rodney Tyson from? He comes from Brooklyn, New York, United States.
- Who are Mike Tyson's siblings? He has three siblings, Mike, Denise and Jimmie Lee Kirkpatrick.
- Is Mike Tyson's brother a doctor? Yes, the retired professional boxer revealed that his brother was a brain surgeon.
- What is Rodney Tyson's height? He is 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres tall.
- What is Rodney Tyson's net worth? He has an alleged net worth of $900 thousand.
- Where does Rodney Tyson live? He currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.
Rodney Tyson is an American former physician assistant. He is popularly known for being Mike Tyson's brother. He is a father of one and resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.
