South Africa face a three-point deduction in the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers for fielding an ineligible player

Although Lesotho have failed to lodge an official protest, fans in Nigeria are urging FIFA to apply its rules

During the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Nigeria faced a three-point deduction for fielding Shehu Abdullahi in one of their matches

No fewer than four could join Nigeria in demanding that FIFA deduct three points from South Africa in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Bafana Bafana fielded an ineligible Teboho Mokoena during their 2-0 World Cup qualifiers win over Lesotho.

The Mamelodi Sundowns should have served suspension having received yellow cards in their previous two games, but he was in action for 81 minutes against the Crocodiles.

South Africa risk losing 3 points in World Cup qualifiers for fielding an ineligible player. Photo: Phill Magakoe.

Source: Getty Images

However, reports suggest that Lesotho have opted not to lodge a formal protest to FIFA as the country's FA cited their failure to act within the mandatory 48-hour window.

They, however, remain hopeful that FIFA will uphold the rules of the game in deciding South Africa's fate.

How did FIFA handle similar cases?

During the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Nigeria faced a three-point deduction for fielding Shehu Abdullahi, an ineligible player, in a 1-1 draw with Algeria.

No protest was needed as Algeria gained three points and goals, though Nigeria still qualified.

In 2013, Togo lost their initial 2-0 win over Cameroon after fielding Jacques Alexy Romao, who should have been suspended.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos would be concerned as South Africa risk dropping 3 points. Photo: Richard Pelham.

Source: Getty Images

One year later, Ethiopia saw a 3-0 victory over Botswana reversed due to Minyahil Teshome Beyene’s ineligibility, but they topped their group before faltering in playoffs.

Cape Verde’s 2-0 win over Tunisia was nullified after Fernando Varela was in action, previously red-carded, costing them dearly, as per CNN.

Only recently, Equatorial Guinea forfeited two matches after featuring Emilio Nsue. The player had faced naturalisation issues and it affected the entire national team.

According to Own Goal, these nations could appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) should FIFA spare South Africa for a comparable violation, given unchanged rules.

Eric Chelle shares 2026 WCQ plans

Meanwhile, Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle appears to have moved on from the disappointment of the draw against Zimbabwe.

The Franco-Malian tactician has set his sights on the next games and how they would impact the chances of qualification.

The qualifiers resume in September with a home game against Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo before a crucial away game against South Africa.

Victor Ikpeba defends Eric Chelle

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Super Eagles forward Victor Ikpeba defended Eric Chelle, particularly with Aina playing on the left side of the defence.

During the World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe, Ola Aina and Ademola Lookman stood out as players deployed out of their natural roles.

Aina, widely regarded as the Premier League’s top right-back this season, was shifted to left-back to make room for Bright Osayi-Samuel.

Source: Legit.ng