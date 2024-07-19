Where to start reading the Bible: tips to getting started

The Bible is a guide to living a purposeful Christian life. Reading the Bible is a journey that gives one a more profound understanding of Christianity. Bible reading might initially seem intimidating, especially if you do not know where to start. Check out several tips for beginners on where to start reading the Bible.

How should a beginner study the Bible? When reading the Good Book, the most important thing is to make that first step, to realise you want to study and do something about it. Below are the different ways to get you started and stay interested in the word of God.

Where to start reading the Bible

Where should I start reading the Bible for the first time? Most people find the Bible dull, which is untrue, as many verses are great. Before you start reading the Good Book, you should do a few things. These are:

1. Choose a perfect time to read

It is essential to identify a time that works well with your schedule. It will help you maintain daily discipline. Ensure the time you create is when you are sober to give it full attention. For instance, you can choose early morning when everything is quiet, unlike at night when you are tired and sleepy.

2. Identify the ideal place to read the Bible

Prepare for the study by finding a room you are comfortable studying in, preferably one where you can get some privacy. Ensure it is a place you enjoy reading in at any time.

Gather all the materials you need when reading the word. These tools include a Bible, a Bible study guide, a notebook and a pen.

4. Choose a Bible that is easy for you to understand

For a beginner, looking for a user-friendly Bible version is crucial. There are different Bible versions; some use complex words, and others use easy words. If you find reading hard, you must look for a Bible that is easy to read and understand. Some of the easiest versions of the Good Book include The New International Reader's Version (NIrV) and The Easy-to-Read Version (ERV).

5. Pray before you begin reading the word

An attitude of prayer is essential when reading the Good Book. You need to pray for the blessings of the Holy Spirit to help you fully comprehend God's word. A prayer is an intentional act that will help you prepare your heart and mind to receive God's teaching.

Tips on where to start reading the Bible

Where do I start reading the Bible? Consistency is critical in developing a Bible reading routine. The following tips will encourage you to read the Bible as a beginner.

1. Follow a Bible reading plan

Select a chapter that you are going to read and begin with it. There is no wrong place to start, though many people prefer to start with the New Testament. You could also take a topic-by-topic approach, for instance, beginning with chapters about love and then finding chapters that deal with love.

2. Start by reading the Gospels

A great place to begin is the Gospel, the first four New Testament books: Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John. These books have clear and straightforward passages that will help you understand Jesus' life, character, compassion, and wisdom.

3. Take it slow and reflect on what you've read

Reading the Bible is a journey. You don't have to read much, as it may be overwhelming. Take small portions, such as a chapter a day. After reading it, you should reflect on what it says about you, which can help with rebuking, teaching, correcting, and training in righteousness.

Additionally, it enables you to act on your convictions and faith. There are several ways you can reflect on the word.

Journaling and note-taking — taking notes when reading the word helps sort out your thoughts and highlight important ideas and concepts.

— taking notes when reading the word helps sort out your thoughts and highlight important ideas and concepts. Prayer and meditation — Praying and meditating after reading the Bible is another way of reflecting on His word as God will speak into your heart. Think about how that chapter or verse relates to your life. Then, write down the valuable lessons you have picked from that chapter or verse.

— Praying and meditating after reading the Bible is another way of reflecting on His word as God will speak into your heart. Think about how that chapter or verse relates to your life. Then, write down the valuable lessons you have picked from that chapter or verse. Small group reading — Forming a small group where you meet and fellowship helps you keep the Bible reading habit going since there is accountability. You can organise a Bible study session or a more casual setting.

4. Read for a few minutes a day

Getting God's word into your life doesn't take long, especially for beginners. You can start by reading for five to ten minutes a day.

5. Memorise a few favourite verses

Memorising the Bible verses ensures that God's word is always close at hand and continually with you throughout your day. It will also help you meditate on God's greatness, which leads to increased love for God's word.

6. Apply it to your life

The Good Book is about transformation, not just information. Application is how the Holy Spirit makes the living word of God collide with your daily life. The word of God directs you on how to conduct your life as a Christian. It will also show you how to speak to and care for others.

In what order should you read the Bible?

For a new believer, starting with the Gospel of John is recommendable. However, if you know a bit about the Bible, you can read it in its default order, from Genesis to Revelation.

What book of the Bible should I read to get closer to God?

If you are new to the Bible, a great place to start is with the Gospels: Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John. These books will give you a solid foundation for knowing Jesus and growing closer to Him.

Reading the Bible is part and parcel of being a Christian, regardless of age. The above tips will guide you on where to start reading the Bible to be a good Christian and to live according to the Lord's way.

